Weird But Genius Underwear You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

The golden rule of putting a look together is that a good outfit starts with good underwear. But, if you’re in the market for undergarments that are functional in more ways than one, well, you’ve come to the right place. Being that they’re the foundation of your entire look, your bra and panties should be not only be supportive but also practical, too.

After searching through all of the genius products Amazon has to offer, I’ve found 35 items that you probably didn't know you needed until now. From sports bras with pockets to disposable underwear, take a peek below at the game-changing bras and panties you’ll wish you had sooner.

1 A Sports Bra With Adjustable Bounce Control Glamorise Double-Layer Custom-Control Sport Bra Amazon $46 See On Amazon Constructed with a double layer of polyester-elastane fabric for high-impact activities, this sports bra can withstand hardcore movement. There’s an adjustable bounce control panel in the front that provides superior support, with interior cups that wick moisture away to keep you dry. There’s also a convenient hook and eye closure, not to mention it’s crafted using a design that shapes without a wire. Available sizes: 32B — 46I

Available colors: 6

2 These Padded Bike Short Undies For Added Protection BALEAF Padded Bike Shorts Underwear Amazon $20 See On Amazon These bicycle briefs can turn regular clothes into bike-ready gear in an instant. Breathable, stretchy, and padded for extra comfort, these undies give you more cushion when you’re seated without any added bulk. The flatlock stitching minimizes friction and chafing, while the elastic waistband creates a firm but comfy fit. If you love a good spin class (or if you’re just in the market for a padded panty) add these to your cart immediately. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

3 A Travel-Friendly Bra You Can Stash Your Cash In Pacsafe Hidden Undercover Travel Bra Pouch Amazon $19 See On Amazon When I saw, this I immediately wished I’d had one during a recent trip. This bra pouch is a sneaky way to keep your cash and cards safely out of sight while traveling. Its clasp is adjustable to attach on the front or side of any bra you own, and the snap closure ensures that up to six cards, cash, and a key stay safe inside. Plus, it’s made of breathable fabric, so you don’t have to worry about it irritating your skin. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 2

4 This Convertible Push-Up Bra With A Plunging Neckline DotVol Deep Convertible Push Up Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Wear this push-up bra with any low-cut top or dress for some added volume, if that’s your thing. Even if it’s not, you might want it on-hand. There’s a little padding inside the cups and an adaptable band to maximize versatility. It’s also convertible so it can be worn traditionally, as a halter, or criss-crossed into a racerback. The plunging shape is great for any neckline, and it conceals seamlessly under clothes. Available sizes: 32C — 40C

Available colors: 2

5 A Breathable Panty You’ll Rely On All Summer Ocojoce Breathable Wicking Hipster Underwear Amazon $0 See On Amazon On the hunt for reliable panties that are light, airy, and won't feel gross in sweltering temps? Ocojoce makes these hipsters that you'll be obsessed with. They debut moisture-wicking fabric with a breathable mesh siding and offer a full-coverage feel. Once you put these on, you won’t want to take them off. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

6 A Harness Sports Bra With Secure Lift Jkboo Padded Push Up Sports Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you want some extra volume to pump up your gym look, look no further. This push-up sports bra will give you a little extra lift while keeping you held in place through your workout. It comes with keyhole cutouts for a peekaboo shoulder design, a full-coverage racerback, and four-way stretch fabric. It’s not sheer, so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through, and the elastic band hugs you without restricting movement. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

7 A Silicone Pad That Keeps Lines At Bay Timistar Seamless Invisible Adhesive Silicone Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon For those tight leggings that show everything, this handy silicone pad staves off camel toe if that bothers you. It conceals itself under any clothing and is self-adhesive so you don’t have to worry about it moving around. It has micro-edge design that makes it ultra-seamless, plus it’s reusable so you can get multiple wears out of it. Available sizes: Petite — Original

Available colors: 1

8 A Bra Extender For Finding The Perfect Fit Maidenform Low Back Bra Extender Converter Amazon $10 See On Amazon Have a favorite bra you can’t part with, but need to convert it to fit multiple necklines? Enter: This bra extender converter. You can attach this to either side of your bra of choice and create a bra to fit backless and cut-out styles. It’s fully adjustable with a slide around the waist, and it disappears under most clothing. Trust me, you’ll wonder why you didn’t buy this sooner.

9 These Comfy Boyshorts With Zip Pockets H&R Underwear With Pocket (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re like me and want to carry certain things everywhere you go, these undies are for you. With a secret zippered pocket, you can keep items you can’t leave behind with you at all times. The boyshort style is easily concealed under a dress or skirt, and the pocket is roomy enough that it even fits an insulin pump if you’re diabetic. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

10 A Wireless Bra That Improves Posture DELIMIRA Front Closure Wire Free Posture Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’ve caught yourself slouching recently, this posture bra will do wonders. The X-shaped back reinforcement naturally corrects your stance without sacrificing comfort. The cushioned strap provide maximum comfort and support, while the wide contour design offers great coverage. Available sizes: 34B — 48E

Available colors: 24

11 Disposable Underwear You Might Need In A Pinch Underworks Disposable Cotton Underwear (20-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These disposable undies should be filed under “things you didn't know you needed, but definitely do.” They’re soft to the touch thanks to their 100% cotton fabrication, and they sit on the skin lightly because they’re free of any latex or rubber banding. They’re extra-hygienic since you’ll only be wearing them once, and they transport easily if you travel a lot. (Pro tip: These are also fabulous if you use a fake tanner and don’t want to get any of your other underwear stained.) Available sizes: Small — 2X

Available colors: 2

12 A Sports Bra That’ll Keep You Cool All Day Pretty Seamless Wireless Cooling Unpadded Bra (4-Pack) $21 See On Amazon Featuring cooling airflow panels that ventilate your body in even the hottest temps, this bra is not like anything you’ve seen before. It feels like a second skin thanks to the nylon-spandex fabric that molds to your body without seams, wires, or hooks. Choose the pack of neutrals if you’re stocking up, or go for the one with pastels for a pop of subtle color. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large

Available colors: 2

13 A High-Impact Support Band DREAM SLIM High-Impact Breast Support Band Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you have a larger chest and need to alleviate some pain during exercise, this breast band is vital. It’s great for minimizing bounce during high-impact movement and comes equipped with an adjustable hook-and-eye closure. If you’ve just had surgery, it can also provide compression to the area. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 2

14 These Smoothing Slip Shorts BESTENA Smooth Seamless Slip Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on these slip shorts, people! They are made from a nylon and spandex blend that hugs your form to a tee. You can wear these underneath your tightest pants — including leggings — and you won’t be able to see any visible lines. Alternatively, they’re a lifesaver with floaty dresses that love to drift up on breezy days. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 11

15 A Stylist-Approved Nipple Cover When Bras Aren’t The Vibe Nippies Silicone Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon On the days you just can’t be bothered with a bra but need some extra coverage, these nipple covers are everything. They stay on all day thanks to their gentle adhesive and they create a smooth, virtually undetectable finish. Made for small or large cup sizes, you can also wear these with backless dresses or sheer tops. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 5

16 A Pack Of Sporty Odor-Resistant Panties Balanced Tech Seamless Low Rise Bikini Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Breathable, soft, and healthy, this pack of full-coverage bikini undies will feel fresh all day. At the same time, they’ll look flawless under any pants with their seamless nylon fabric and stretchy elastane. They’re odor-resistant and moisture-wicking, so you’ll want them on-hand for everything from camping to travel. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

17 These Genius Lifting Nipple Covers MSLO Lifting Nipple Covers Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re on the nipple cover bandwagon but still would like some extra support, these provide the perfect amount of shape without having to commit to a bra. They’re designed with pull tabs that gently lift your chest while securing everything in place. The adhesive is skin-friendly so you won’t have to worry about any irritation, and they’re also waterproof which is great for keeping sweat at bay. Available sizes: 2.6 inches — 6 inches

Available colors: 2

18 These Postpartum Undies That Are Super Absorbent Bambody Absorbent Maternity & Postpartum Underwear Amazon $16 See On Amazon Buyer beware: These Bambody undies have changed the game. If you are postpartum or have a heavy flow during your cycle, you need to try these extra-absorbent period panties. They absorb up to two tampons’ worth of fluid, have a black lining for discreet protection, and don’t feel bulky under clothes. They stay secure on but not in a constricting way if you’re active, plus they’re double-lined so you can say goodbye to stained bedsheets. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 7

19 This Body Tape For A Custom Lift VBT Breast Lift Tape (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a little security with a daring outfit, this body tape is key. It’s made of medical-grade materials that are lightweight, breathable, sweat-resistant, and anti-tearing. If you have a dress that’s lower-cut (or you simply cannot be bothered with a push-up bra) you can tape around virtually any neckline. The kit comes equipped with nipple covers for a one-and-done solution, and there’s lots of different colors to choose from for all different skin tones. Available sizes: 2 inches — 3 inches

Available colors: 9

20 These Moisture Wicking Undies That Keep you Cool All Day Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom undies keep you cool and dry all day long. They’re made of a proprietary fabric that wicks away moisture so you can go about your day not having to worry about sweat. The bikini silhouette offers a mid-rise cut that sits at the hip, and the 100% cotton lining offers superior softness where it counts. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 2

21 This Wire-Free Bra That Keeps Sweat At Bay Warner's Play It Cool Wire-Free Lift Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that you’ll never regret investing in a good bra. This Warner’s bra is crafted with a lining that works to keep your body cool and dry by wicking away moisture. It comes equipped with convenient front-adjustable straps, and it’s entirely wireless for comfort. Available sizes: 34A— 40C

Available colors: 4

22 These Seamless Undies With Padding KIWI RATA Seamless Padded Butt Lifter Underwear Amazon $17 See On Amazon If there are days you’d like a little more volume downstairs, this underwear with contoured cushioning is for you. Made of a polyester-spandex material for extra stretch, these undies hug your hips and stay in place all day. They create an exaggerated shape, but the pads are removable if you want to wear the undies on their own. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 15

23 A Plunging Push-Up Bra For Some Added Volume HACI Deep U Low Cut Push Up Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Va-va-voom, indeed. This push-up bra gives you the optional volume you might want without sacrificing any comfort. It features a plunging neckline for those deeper-cut garments and two adjustable straps that make finding the perfect fit a cinch. It has an underwire for added support and the seamless elastane material disappears seamlessly under anything. Available sizes: 32A — 40C

Available colors: 5

24 The Mesh Boxer Briefs That Are Basically Invisible Barbra Lingerie Invisible Mesh Boxer Brief Panties Amazon $22 See On Amazon New moms might like these! Meet the high-waisted high-waisted panties that’ll change your underwear drawer for good. They’re made from a cooling performance mesh with a cotton crotch and feature soft elastic waistbands that provide moderate stomach support. If you are in the postpartum period or recently had an incision, these could be ideal — and even if you haven’t, you’ll love them for their full-coverage, breathable comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 1

25 This T-Shirt Bra With A Seamless Band Warner's Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with super-soft fabric for lasting comfort, this fan-favorite T-shirt bra is a dream. It features flexible foam cups for a natural shape and front-adjustable straps. The side panels are seamlessly smoothing, so you don’t have to worry about any lines under clingy tops. Wear this under any outfit and I promise you’ll forget you’re wearing anything at all! Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 12

26 These Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands Bandelettes Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands Amazon $21 See On Amazon These thigh bands might be Amazon’s best-kept secret. They’re perfect for working out but can also be slipped under dresses and skirts. They’re designed with a grease-free, chemical-free solution to protect your skin, plus they feature two rows of non-slip silicone so you don’t have to worry about them riding up or down even when you’re moving actively. Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

Available colors: 16

27 A Backless Push-Up Bra That’s Adjustable MITALOO Adhesive Invisible Backless Push-Up Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tired of poking, pinching and digging? Here’s a treat for you: This adhesive push-up bra provides volume and comfort without any of that nonsense. It’s designed to stick on your skin then, as soon as you tighten the front laces, it creates the illusion of added volume. Plus, it’s backless, so you can wear it with any clothes that might have a unique neckline. Available sizes: A — E

Available colors: 6

28 These High-Waisted Undies With A Hidden Pocket Barbra Lingerie Travel Pocket Girdle Underwear Amazon $28 See On Amazon Travel-friendly undies? Count me in. Keep your valuables safe whether you’re seeking adventure or simply on the go. These panties have a hidden zippered pocket that can fit items as big as a passport! They offer slight compression that hugs your mid-section and come in a two-pack so you can always have one spare. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

29 This Supportive Sports Bra With A Secret Pocket QUEENIEKE Medium Support Back Pocket Sport Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sports bra literally has your back. In the front it looks like any other (super-cute) bra, but between the shoulder blades there’s a sleeve pocket for you to store any small essentials. This is ideal if you're a runner and prefer to be hands-free, or any time you just want to be out without the burden of a handbag. It’s double-lined, moisture-wicking, and offers four-way stretch for movement. Basically, you need this. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

30 A Cotton Biker Short That Protects Sensitive Skin Molasus Cotton Boxer Bike Shorts Amazon $36 See On Amazon These biker shorts are so good you won’t want to wear anything else. They have a longer eight-inch inseam so you don’t have to worry about chafing, and they’re fabricated from a cotton-spandex blend which gives them a hint of stretch. You can even keep sweat at bay while wearing these, because they’re also moisture-wicking. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 5

31 A Sticky & Strapless Push-Up Bra Niidor Strapless Silicone Push up Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Say goodbye to visible bra straps, because this adhesive bra is all you’ll ever need. Made of skin-friendly silicone, the high-strength stickiness keeps your chest in place all day long. The V-shaped design leaves plenty of room if you want to show some cleavage, and it’s painless to take off at the end of the day. Available sizes: A — G

Available colors: 8

32 This On-The-Go Adhesive Thong Hollywood Fashion Secrets Reusable Skip the Line Adhesive Thong Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re wearing tight or revealing clothing, you might want to consider keeping an adhesive thong handy! It adheres easily to the skin and it feels like you’re wearing almost nothing, so you won’t have to worry about visible panty lines. Plus, it’s made from a nylon and spandex fabric to be super-breathable, and it comes with a with an 100% cotton crotch that’s hypoallergenic. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 1

33 This Sports Bra With An Ultra-Breathable Open Back SEASUM Seamless Longline Sport Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon For my sporty readers, this seamless sports bra is a vital addition to your workout routine. It features an airy cut-out back with a double layer of fabric to hold everything in place securely while giving your gym outfit some flare. It’s low-friction, so you won’t have to worry about chafing, and with a longline silhouette you can even wear this on its own as a crop top. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 45

34 Some Period Underwear That’s, Like, Really Pretty Shaperisfree Lace Thong Period Underwear Amazon $10 See On Amazon These undies are an absolute lifesaver, and let me tell you why: When it’s your time of the month and the last thing you want to worry about your flow, these absorbent thongs give you protection and peace of mind. They have a stretchy lace waistband to make them feel a little bit nicer, and can hold up to two tampons’ worth of flow. They’re reusable, too — just hand-wash and let them air-dry. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6