Weird But Genius Underwear You'll Wish You Knew About Sooner

The golden rule of putting a look together is that a good outfit starts with
good underwear. But, if you’re in the market for undergarments that are functional in more ways than one, well, you’ve come to the right place. Being that they’re the foundation of your entire look, your bra and panties should be not only be supportive but also practical, too.
After searching through all of the
genius products Amazon has to offer, I’ve found 35 items that you probably didn't know you needed until now. From sports bras with pockets to disposable underwear, take a peek below at the game-changing bras and panties you’ll wish you had sooner. 1 A Sports Bra With Adjustable Bounce Control
Constructed with a double layer of polyester-elastane fabric for high-impact activities, this
sports bra can withstand hardcore movement. There’s an adjustable bounce control panel in the front that provides superior support, with interior cups that wick moisture away to keep you dry. There’s also a convenient hook and eye closure, not to mention it’s crafted using a design that shapes without a wire. Available sizes: 32B — 46I Available colors: 6 2 These Padded Bike Short Undies For Added Protection
These
bicycle briefs can turn regular clothes into bike-ready gear in an instant. Breathable, stretchy, and padded for extra comfort, these undies give you more cushion when you’re seated without any added bulk. The flatlock stitching minimizes friction and chafing, while the elastic waistband creates a firm but comfy fit. If you love a good spin class (or if you’re just in the market for a padded panty) add these to your cart immediately. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 6 3 A Travel-Friendly Bra You Can Stash Your Cash In
When I saw, this I
immediately wished I’d had one during a recent trip. This bra pouch is a sneaky way to keep your cash and cards safely out of sight while traveling. Its clasp is adjustable to attach on the front or side of any bra you own, and the snap closure ensures that up to six cards, cash, and a key stay safe inside. Plus, it’s made of breathable fabric, so you don’t have to worry about it irritating your skin. Available sizes: One Size Available colors: 2 4 This Convertible Push-Up Bra With A Plunging Neckline
Wear this
push-up bra with any low-cut top or dress for some added volume, if that’s your thing. Even if it’s not, you might want it on-hand. There’s a little padding inside the cups and an adaptable band to maximize versatility. It’s also convertible so it can be worn traditionally, as a halter, or criss-crossed into a racerback. The plunging shape is great for any neckline, and it conceals seamlessly under clothes. Available sizes: 32C — 40C Available colors: 2 5 A Breathable Panty You’ll Rely On All Summer
On the hunt for reliable
panties that are light, airy, and won't feel gross in sweltering temps? Ocojoce makes these hipsters that you'll be obsessed with. They debut moisture-wicking fabric with a breathable mesh siding and offer a full-coverage feel. Once you put these on, you won’t want to take them off. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 4 6 A Harness Sports Bra With Secure Lift
If you want some extra volume to pump up your gym look, look no further. This push-up
sports bra will give you a little extra lift while keeping you held in place through your workout. It comes with keyhole cutouts for a peekaboo shoulder design, a full-coverage racerback, and four-way stretch fabric. It’s not sheer, so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through, and the elastic band hugs you without restricting movement. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 7 A Silicone Pad That Keeps Lines At Bay
For those tight leggings that show
everything, this handy silicone pad staves off camel toe if that bothers you. It conceals itself under any clothing and is self-adhesive so you don’t have to worry about it moving around. It has micro-edge design that makes it ultra-seamless, plus it’s reusable so you can get multiple wears out of it. Available sizes: Petite — Original Available colors: 1 8 A Bra Extender For Finding The Perfect Fit
Have a favorite bra you can’t part with, but need to convert it to fit multiple necklines? Enter: This
bra extender converter. You can attach this to either side of your bra of choice and create a bra to fit backless and cut-out styles. It’s fully adjustable with a slide around the waist, and it disappears under most clothing. Trust me, you’ll wonder why you didn’t buy this sooner. 9 These Comfy Boyshorts With Zip Pockets
If you’re like me and want to carry certain things everywhere you go, these
undies are for you. With a secret zippered pocket, you can keep items you can’t leave behind with you at all times. The boyshort style is easily concealed under a dress or skirt, and the pocket is roomy enough that it even fits an insulin pump if you’re diabetic. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 1 10 A Wireless Bra That Improves Posture
If you’ve caught yourself slouching recently, this
posture bra will do wonders. The X-shaped back reinforcement naturally corrects your stance without sacrificing comfort. The cushioned strap provide maximum comfort and support, while the wide contour design offers great coverage. Available sizes: 34B — 48E Available colors: 24 11 Disposable Underwear You Might Need In A Pinch
These
disposable undies should be filed under “things you didn't know you needed, but definitely do.” They’re soft to the touch thanks to their 100% cotton fabrication, and they sit on the skin lightly because they’re free of any latex or rubber banding. They’re extra-hygienic since you’ll only be wearing them once, and they transport easily if you travel a lot. (Pro tip: These are also fabulous if you use a fake tanner and don’t want to get any of your other underwear stained.) Available sizes: Small — 2X Available colors: 2 12 A Sports Bra That’ll Keep You Cool All Day
Featuring cooling airflow panels that ventilate your body in even the hottest temps, this
bra is not like anything you’ve seen before. It feels like a second skin thanks to the nylon-spandex fabric that molds to your body without seams, wires, or hooks. Choose the pack of neutrals if you’re stocking up, or go for the one with pastels for a pop of subtle color. Available sizes: Medium — 3X-Large Available colors: 2 13 A High-Impact Support Band
If you have a larger chest and need to alleviate some pain during exercise, this
breast band is vital. It’s great for minimizing bounce during high-impact movement and comes equipped with an adjustable hook-and-eye closure. If you’ve just had surgery, it can also provide compression to the area. Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 2 14 These Smoothing Slip Shorts
Don’t sleep on these
slip shorts, people! They are made from a nylon and spandex blend that hugs your form to a tee. You can wear these underneath your tightest pants — including leggings — and you won’t be able to see any visible lines. Alternatively, they’re a lifesaver with floaty dresses that love to drift up on breezy days. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 11 15 A Stylist-Approved Nipple Cover When Bras Aren’t The Vibe
On the days you just can’t be bothered with a bra but need some extra coverage, these
nipple covers are everything. They stay on all day thanks to their gentle adhesive and they create a smooth, virtually undetectable finish. Made for small or large cup sizes, you can also wear these with backless dresses or sheer tops. Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 5 16 A Pack Of Sporty Odor-Resistant Panties
Breathable, soft, and healthy, this pack of full-coverage
bikini undies will feel fresh all day. At the same time, they’ll look flawless under any pants with their seamless nylon fabric and stretchy elastane. They’re odor-resistant and moisture-wicking, so you’ll want them on-hand for everything from camping to travel. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 15 17 These Genius Lifting Nipple Covers
If you’re on the
nipple cover bandwagon but still would like some extra support, these provide the perfect amount of shape without having to commit to a bra. They’re designed with pull tabs that gently lift your chest while securing everything in place. The adhesive is skin-friendly so you won’t have to worry about any irritation, and they’re also waterproof which is great for keeping sweat at bay. Available sizes: 2.6 inches — 6 inches Available colors: 2 18 These Postpartum Undies That Are Super Absorbent
Buyer beware: These Bambody undies have changed the game. If you are postpartum or have a heavy flow during your cycle, you need to try these extra-absorbent
period panties. They absorb up to two tampons’ worth of fluid, have a black lining for discreet protection, and don’t feel bulky under clothes. They stay secure on but not in a constricting way if you’re active, plus they’re double-lined so you can say goodbye to stained bedsheets. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X-Large Available colors: 7 19 This Body Tape For A Custom Lift
If you’re looking for a little security with a daring outfit, this
body tape is key. It’s made of medical-grade materials that are lightweight, breathable, sweat-resistant, and anti-tearing. If you have a dress that’s lower-cut (or you simply cannot be bothered with a push-up bra) you can tape around virtually any neckline. The kit comes equipped with nipple covers for a one-and-done solution, and there’s lots of different colors to choose from for all different skin tones. Available sizes: 2 inches — 3 inches Available colors: 9 20 These Moisture Wicking Undies That Keep you Cool All Day
These
Fruit of the Loom undies keep you cool and dry all day long. They’re made of a proprietary fabric that wicks away moisture so you can go about your day not having to worry about sweat. The bikini silhouette offers a mid-rise cut that sits at the hip, and the 100% cotton lining offers superior softness where it counts. Available sizes: 5 — 9 Available colors: 2 21 This Wire-Free Bra That Keeps Sweat At Bay
If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that you’ll never regret investing in a good
bra. This Warner’s bra is crafted with a lining that works to keep your body cool and dry by wicking away moisture. It comes equipped with convenient front-adjustable straps, and it’s entirely wireless for comfort. Available sizes: 34A— 40C Available colors: 4 22 These Seamless Undies With Padding
If there are days you’d like a little more volume downstairs, this
underwear with contoured cushioning is for you. Made of a polyester-spandex material for extra stretch, these undies hug your hips and stay in place all day. They create an exaggerated shape, but the pads are removable if you want to wear the undies on their own. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 15 23 A Plunging Push-Up Bra For Some Added Volume Va-va-voom, indeed. This push-up bra gives you the optional volume you might want without sacrificing any comfort. It features a plunging neckline for those deeper-cut garments and two adjustable straps that make finding the perfect fit a cinch. It has an underwire for added support and the seamless elastane material disappears seamlessly under anything. Available sizes: 32A — 40C Available colors: 5 24 The Mesh Boxer Briefs That Are Basically Invisible
New moms might like these! Meet the high-waisted
high-waisted panties that’ll change your underwear drawer for good. They’re made from a cooling performance mesh with a cotton crotch and feature soft elastic waistbands that provide moderate stomach support. If you are in the postpartum period or recently had an incision, these could be ideal — and even if you haven’t, you’ll love them for their full-coverage, breathable comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — Large Available colors: 1 25 This T-Shirt Bra With A Seamless Band
Made with super-soft fabric for lasting comfort, this fan-favorite
T-shirt bra is a dream. It features flexible foam cups for a natural shape and front-adjustable straps. The side panels are seamlessly smoothing, so you don’t have to worry about any lines under clingy tops. Wear this under any outfit and I promise you’ll forget you’re wearing anything at all! Available sizes: 34A — 40C Available colors: 12 26 These Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands
These
thigh bands might be Amazon’s best-kept secret. They’re perfect for working out but can also be slipped under dresses and skirts. They’re designed with a grease-free, chemical-free solution to protect your skin, plus they feature two rows of non-slip silicone so you don’t have to worry about them riding up or down even when you’re moving actively. Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large Available colors: 16 27 A Backless Push-Up Bra That’s Adjustable
Tired of poking, pinching and digging? Here’s a treat for you: This adhesive
push-up bra provides volume and comfort without any of that nonsense. It’s designed to stick on your skin then, as soon as you tighten the front laces, it creates the illusion of added volume. Plus, it’s backless, so you can wear it with any clothes that might have a unique neckline. Available sizes: A — E Available colors: 6 28 These High-Waisted Undies With A Hidden Pocket
Travel-friendly
undies? Count me in. Keep your valuables safe whether you’re seeking adventure or simply on the go. These panties have a hidden zippered pocket that can fit items as big as a passport! They offer slight compression that hugs your mid-section and come in a two-pack so you can always have one spare. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 2 29 This Supportive Sports Bra With A Secret Pocket
This
sports bra literally has your back. In the front it looks like any other (super-cute) bra, but between the shoulder blades there’s a sleeve pocket for you to store any small essentials. This is ideal if you're a runner and prefer to be hands-free, or any time you just want to be out without the burden of a handbag. It’s double-lined, moisture-wicking, and offers four-way stretch for movement. Basically, you need this. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 28 30 A Cotton Biker Short That Protects Sensitive Skin
These
biker shorts are so good you won’t want to wear anything else. They have a longer eight-inch inseam so you don’t have to worry about chafing, and they’re fabricated from a cotton-spandex blend which gives them a hint of stretch. You can even keep sweat at bay while wearing these, because they’re also moisture-wicking. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 5 31 A Sticky & Strapless Push-Up Bra
Say goodbye to visible bra straps, because this
adhesive bra is all you’ll ever need. Made of skin-friendly silicone, the high-strength stickiness keeps your chest in place all day long. The V-shaped design leaves plenty of room if you want to show some cleavage, and it’s painless to take off at the end of the day. Available sizes: A — G Available colors: 8 32 This On-The-Go Adhesive Thong
If you’re wearing tight or revealing clothing, you might want to consider keeping an
adhesive thong handy! It adheres easily to the skin and it feels like you’re wearing almost nothing, so you won’t have to worry about visible panty lines. Plus, it’s made from a nylon and spandex fabric to be super-breathable, and it comes with a with an 100% cotton crotch that’s hypoallergenic. Available sizes: X-Small — Large Available colors: 1 33 This Sports Bra With An Ultra-Breathable Open Back
For my sporty readers, this seamless
sports bra is a vital addition to your workout routine. It features an airy cut-out back with a double layer of fabric to hold everything in place securely while giving your gym outfit some flare. It’s low-friction, so you won’t have to worry about chafing, and with a longline silhouette you can even wear this on its own as a crop top. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 45 34 Some Period Underwear That’s, Like, Really Pretty
These undies are an absolute lifesaver, and let me tell you why: When it’s your time of the month and the
last thing you want to worry about your flow, these absorbent thongs give you protection and peace of mind. They have a stretchy lace waistband to make them feel a little bit nicer, and can hold up to two tampons’ worth of flow. They’re reusable, too — just hand-wash and let them air-dry. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 6 35 A Wireless Bra With Seamless Fused Edges
Warning: This
wireless bra by Bali will make you want to throw out the rest of your collection. You’ll never have to worry about it poking you, because it’s designed with a smoothing fabric that lays flat and fused edges for a seamless finish. It also comes with two-ply cups and removable foam inserts so you can choose how much shape it creates. Try this out if you want a bra that feels weightless and virtually disappears under any top. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus Available colors: 22
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >