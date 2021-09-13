The 2021 Met Gala is only a few hours away, and with the theme “In America: A Lexicon on Fashion,” many are bubbling over with excitement to see what today’s hottest stars and celebrities will wear. And, more importantly, which designers will be standing by their side.

On Sept. 13, 2021, the Met Gala will return to New York City after a year and a half on hiatus. It will be hosted by co-chairs Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka, in addition to designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri, and legendary Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The Met Gala itself — which consists of a luxury dinner and often some musical performances— will taken place from within New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. That portion of the evening is kept private, usually phone-free for the most part, and not telecast for public viewing. The part of the evening many most look forward to, however, is the red carpet, where celebrities will arrive to walk the Met Steps in all their stylish glory.

The Met Gala red carpet will be streamed on Vogue’s website and Twitter page, as well as on E!. Here’s everything to know about watching.

What Time Does the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Start?

The 2021 Met Gala red carpet will begin at 5:30 PM EST. At that time, it will be streamed live for all to watch. The red carpet will last a few hours until all celebrities have arrived and made their way inside the Met to enjoy the second portion of the evening.

Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer will host Vogue’s exclusive Met Gala red carpet coverage, and other publications will be on the floor to cover as well. Additionally, hundreds of photographers will be there to capture the celebrities and their inspired ensembles from every possible angle.

One thing’s for certain: It’s bound to be an exciting, celebratory night for fashion.