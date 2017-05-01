Here’s What Actually Happens Inside The Met Gala

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising ball that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. It kicks off the grand opening of the Costume Institute's annual exhibit. The event’s red carpet is always guaranteed to be star-studded — but what actually happens inside The Met Gala?

As it turns out, it’s something of a secret. “What happens when guests get inside? It’s a secret!,” writes Vanessa Friedman. That kind of speculation is seen across the board, as media inside the event is highly regulated.

In the age of social media, you would think we could just pop over to say, Kylie Jenner's Instagram to see what was happening inside. But according to The New York Times, guests have been forbidden to post on social media after the red carpet portion of the event since 2015.

The documentary The First Monday in May also reveals information on what occurs, although not much beyond the rules established by formidable host Anna Wintour. The film follows the creation of the 2015 gala and exhibition, themed “China: Through The Looking Glass.” The doc claims that inside the Met Gala, Anna Wintour bans parsley (it can get stuck in your teeth), bruschetta (it can fall on your dress), and, yes, dislikes when people are on their cell phones.

One former Vogue employee offered Bustle a bit more insight on what happens on the other side of the staircase.

“The ‘behind the scenes’ is always really fun at the Met,” says Christine, a former Vogue staffer. A tremendous amount of work goes into the production and execution of the event, and the night always seemed to go smoothly, impressive, to say the least. The decor is mouth dropping, the high energy is palpable, and the performances always have every guest up from their tables and dancing!”

That’s right: After the red carpet, everyone sits down to dinner and drinks and is treated to some seriously bomb live performances. In 2015, Rihanna performed for the crowd. In 2016, The Weeknd and Nas performed to guests gathered on a dance floor.

Overall, it seems like a pretty glamorous, star-studded, and highly fashionable event. And, despite its exclusivity, it also seems (dare we say it?) kind of fun. For those of us without an invitation, you can stream the red carpet live on Monday, Sept. 13 on Vogue.com.