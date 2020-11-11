Beauty

The Harry Potter x Barry M Collection Is A Makeup Wizard's Dream

There's even a dedicated Luna Lovegood line.

By Rebecca Fearn

If you're a die-hard Harry Potter fan, it's time to drop everything (including your wand), because a brand new makeup line has just dropped, inspired by all things HP. In the past we've had plenty of Potter beauty spin-offs, but this new range has to be the most extensive yet, and is seriously worth investing in. So what's in the Harry potter x Barry M collection, and where can you buy it?

Well, the entire collection drops today, and it comes in three parts, each inspired by a different element of the epic seven-book story. The first is the House collection, which as you can probably guess takes its name from each of the Hogwarts houses. Whether you're a brave Gryffindor, a loyal Hufflepuff, intelligent Ravenclaw, or ambitious Slytherin, there's options for you in this edit, be it nail paints, eyeshadow palettes, or compact mirrors, all designed in house-appropriate colours.

Next up is the Deathly Hallows collection, which centres around its hero product: a six-part brush set in deep green and black hues. The line — inspired by the final books in the series — embraces the 'darker side of magic.' As well as the brushes, you can also pick up a Deathly Hallows nail paint, eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, and eyeshadow palette.

Harry Potter x Barry M

Lastly, my personal favourite: the Luna Lovegood arm of the new collection. As one of the story's most ethereal, idealistic, dreamy characters, you just know that a makeup range inspired by her is going to packed full of fun colours, textures, and finishes. It features eyeshadow toppers, lip products, and the cutest little compact mirror, among other goodies.

You can already shop all of the products online at the Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 and 3/4, but here are some of my favourites I recommend snapping up ASAP:

