The Harry Potter x Barry M Collection Is A Makeup Wizard's Dream

If you're a die-hard Harry Potter fan, it's time to drop everything (including your wand), because a brand new makeup line has just dropped, inspired by all things HP. In the past we've had plenty of Potter beauty spin-offs, but this new range has to be the most extensive yet, and is seriously worth investing in. So what's in the Harry potter x Barry M collection, and where can you buy it?

Well, the entire collection drops today, and it comes in three parts, each inspired by a different element of the epic seven-book story. The first is the House collection, which as you can probably guess takes its name from each of the Hogwarts houses. Whether you're a brave Gryffindor, a loyal Hufflepuff, intelligent Ravenclaw, or ambitious Slytherin, there's options for you in this edit, be it nail paints, eyeshadow palettes, or compact mirrors, all designed in house-appropriate colours.

Next up is the Deathly Hallows collection, which centres around its hero product: a six-part brush set in deep green and black hues. The line — inspired by the final books in the series — embraces the 'darker side of magic.' As well as the brushes, you can also pick up a Deathly Hallows nail paint, eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, and eyeshadow palette.