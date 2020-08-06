Pandora Just Announced A Star Wars Collection So The Force Can Be With You Always

Pandora jewellery is known for its brilliant collaborations. Some of the most exciting in recent years were its Disney collab, which flew off the shelves in no time, and its Harry Potter collection, which millennials went wild over. But if you thought it couldn't get much better than that, think again, because there's a Pandora x Star Wars jewellery collection coming and we're *so* ready.

I'll be honest with you: we don't know much about the range as of yet, bar a few key details. First, we know that the pieces will be available from October 1 2020, meaning we still have a fair wait to get our hands on them, but it sounds like it'll be worth the wait.

We also know loosely what will be available in the collection. The brand has revealed that the line will include "a bracelet, charms, and a collector’s item featuring beloved Star Wars characters and symbols." Eeeeep.

Pandora has said that they worked closely with Lucasfilm to ensure the pieces were designed perfectly, for "style-driven jewellery that is ideal for Star Wars fans to show off their fandom."

Speaking about the collection, which will be available in stores worldwide and online, Stephen Fairchild, Pandora’s Chief Creative Officer, commented: “We’re honoured to bring Star Wars to life through jewellery. The Star Wars galaxy is one of extraordinary imagination, richly-detailed characters and creatures, and incredible adventures – a perfect fit for Pandora. There’s nothing we love more than helping our fans tap into their favourite stories and worlds, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll express their passion through these artfully stylish accessories.”

Mark your calendars, because this one's going to be out of this world (sorry, had to).