Since its launch in November 2020, brow brand Refy has had its entire stock sell out more than once. Beauty lovers can't get enough of this Jess Hunt's sculpting tools, but what else is there to know about Refy and – more importantly – when will it have a restock?

Refy Beauty is a makeup brand currently focused on brows, created by model and influencer Jess Hunt and her business partner Jenna Meek. They offer three brow products: the Brow Sculpt, the Brow Pomade, and the Brow Pencil.

The Brow Sculpt is the must-have product in the line up here. It's a white gel (that clears dry), which is designed to be used to tame and shape the brows. It's especially handy if you prefer a fluffy, brushed-up effect.

The Brow Pomade is a cream-based formula with a matte finish. It comes with an angular brush for application, and comes in three shades.

The Brow Pencil also comes in three shade options, and was created in order to fill in any gaps and add in final touches. It has a super fine tip for detailed application.

As well as being able to buy these individually, you can also pick them up in a set, which will save you a little ££. The set comes in Light, Medium, and Dark.

In addition, there are a number of other accessory buys you can grab, including branded tweezers and a makeup pouch.

As mentioned, the brand has already reached sell-out status, despite only being around for several months. Since launching in November 2020, Refy has sold over 100,000 units in its first six weeks, which amounts to three brow collections every five minutes.

It is now being released in "drops," and, in my recent interview with Hunt, I learnt that the next major restock will come at the end of February/beginning of March, and will include the fan favourite sculpting product.

Mark your calendars, beauty lovers.