Canadian Beauty Brand Bite Is Now Available At Boots

Bite Beauty has arrived in the UK, finally! The cult makeup brand — which has nearly a million followers on Instagram — has landed this side of the pond and is now easier to buy than ever, so if you’ve had your eye on a lipstick, blusher or mascara, now is the time to snap it up.

The range of 15 products are already available to shop online at Boots — the first retailer to bring the brand to our shores. From Aug. 9, the goodies will also be available in selected Boots stores across the country, joining Boots’ impressive line up of makeup brands, including Nars, Fenty, and Huda Beauty.

Bite was launched in 2012 in Toronto, Canada by brand founder Susanne Langmuir. It’s best known for its lipsticks, which come in a great range of gorgeous shades, and feature a comfortable matte texture. The lip products became so popular that the brand opened its very own Lip Lab in New York (and later in Canada and across the U.S.) where fans could create their own hue.

The brand is vegan and features formulas full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, meaning they are good for skin as well as looking great.

Along with the beloved lipsticks, the brand has launched its mascara, eyeliner, foundation, blusher over here, as well as several other buys.

Alice Rafferty, Premium Beauty Senior Buying Manager at Boots UK, said of the launch: "We’re so excited to be the first to bring cult Canadian brand Bite Beauty to the UK high street. We love the brand’s mission to make clean beauty bolder and more accessible through colour, flavour and texture, all whilst being vegan and cruelty free. Bite Beauty is the perfect addition to our ever-growing choice of beauty brands available at Boots, and we know that it's going to be a hit with our customers."

As well as Boots, Bite Beauty is also now available to shop at FeelUnique, meaning there are more options than ever!