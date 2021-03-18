Let’s be honest: Rihanna has taken over the beauty and fashion world in recent years, and most of us are not mad about it... not even a little bit. And now it seems like another element of our beauty routine is about to be Fenty-fied, as rumours have surfaced suggesting the singer is working on a collection of hair products. Here’s what we know so far, including whether you can get Fenty Hair here in the UK.

So far, the only solid piece of information we have is that Rihanna’s company, Roraj Trade LLC, filed a trademark for “Fenty Hair” on March 3 this year.

The trademark covers all areas of hair and haircare, including styling (think hair glitter and more), bleaching, straightening, colouring, and relaxing. In short, this is going to be a pretty comprehensive range, if the legal documents are anything to go by.

While there’s been no word so far from Fenty-land or Rihanna herself, this news will hardly come as a surprise to beauty fans given that the star recently launched Fenty Skin to accompany her bestselling makeup line. Haircare feels like the natural next step.

It’s difficult to guess just when we can expect to see any kind of final product launch over here in the UK, but given that the Fenty Skin trademark was first requested in March 2019 and the range launched over a year later in July 2020 over here, it could be a while yet.

I’ve reached out to reps from Fenty to find out if anything more can be revealed, but in the mean time, enjoy these Tweets which perfectly capture my own excitement RN: