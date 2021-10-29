Clean Beauty Fave Pacifica Has Finally Launched In The UK

This week, Pacifica — a U.S. brand that's been pushing a planet-friendly message since its launch in 1996 — landed in the UK, with a range of vegan, cruelty-free, sulphate-free, plant-powered, and eco-conscious products.

Pacifica was ahead of the game when it first started and these days it’s a major U.S. brand offering everything from detox shampoos to mascaras. So it’s pretty exciting that UK fans will finally be able to get their hands on the products, thanks to its launch on Cult Beauty. With a 23 product-strong line, the UK edit features some of Pacifica’s bestselling formulas, priced between £12 and £31 — and it’s likely set to reach sell out status on this side of the pond.

Also out this week in new beauty is a lipstick range from Too Faced, a skincare-packed advent calendar from Freya + Bailey, and a new scent from Sol de Janeiro, among other great goodies you can read about below.

