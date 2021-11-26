Yes, you heard correctly: Gucci has arrived at George at Asda. The supermarket giant has hidden 30 pre-loved items from the Italian fashion house in stores around the UK, as part of a nationwide “treasure hunt” taking place from Nov. 26. With prices starting from just £12, you might literally be able to pick up a piece of fashion history – and a bargain – whilst doing your weekly shop.

It’s all to celebrate the release of Ridley Scott's latest film, House of Gucci, starring Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, today (Nov. 26) in UK cinemas. The 30 exclusive second hand Gucci pieces will be scattered in hiding places across 50 different George at Asda shop floors — including London, Bristol, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Brighton. Given the mileage between the potential stores stocking the pieces, it might be high time to dust off those Duke Of Edinburgh orienteering skills to hit as many as you can in one weekend.

The treasure hunt-style challenge is in association with vintage wholesaler PreLoved, Asda's sustainability partner. As part of its continued environmental commitments, Asda has stocked second hand clothing in 50 supermarkets since the beginning of this year. Gucci and George at Asda is not an official collaboration as such, but a one-off edit arranged by PreLoved, unfortunately. So don’t expect the Italian fashion house to be a regular fixture in the supermarket giant.

“Whether you are a lover of vintage or just want to make more sustainable choices,” said Lauren Mallins, a buying specialist for the supermarket. “Our hand-picked PreLoved pieces are always a treasure trove of gems and now Gucci is adding to our customers’ reasons to shop with us”.

Whilst the locations of the vintage Gucci pieces is top-secret, Asda will be sharing teasers on social media encouraging customers to go on the hunt in their local stores. The collection of 30 pieces includes shirts, jackets and dresses from the iconic fashion house from as little as £12. Considering Gucci socks, one of the cheapest items sold by the brand, typically retail upwards of £125, picking up one of the vintage Gucci gems in-store could be like striking gold.

Good luck with the search, and Godspeed.