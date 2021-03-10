Every once in a blue moon, a movie or TV show’s first look photo feels like something we can project all of our thoughts and dreams onto. It’s deeper than Kristen Stewart channeling Princess Diana or a glimpse at the latest Marvel attraction. The latest image to inspire memes, analysis, and a renewed craving for knitwear is that of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in House of Gucci. On Tuesday, March 9, the Oscar winner shared a first tease of herself and Driver as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci.

“Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci,” Gaga wrote alongside a photo of the pair in chic winterwear. She sports a monochromatic black look, complete with gold jewelry and a furry white hat. Meanwhile, Driver wears a cream-colored cable-knit turtleneck, ski jacket tied around his waist, and aviator glasses. They play husband and wife in Ridley Scott’s upcoming biopic, which depicts the downfall of the Gucci family dynasty. Driver plays the grandson of the fashion house’s founder, Guccio. Gaga portrays Maurizio’s ex-wife, who was convicted of planning her husband’s 1998 murder after alleged infidelity.

After she posted the photo, Driver’s chunky knit was quickly compared to Chris Evans’ in Knives Out and Billy Crystal’s in When Harry Met Sally. (Okay, which studio will do everyone a favor and make a documentary about sweaters through cinematic history??) It also undoubtedly made House of Gucci one of the most anticipated movies of 2021.

In honor of Gaga and Driver’s buzzy photo, here’s everything we know about their new movie.

Who is in the House of Gucci cast?

Although Gaga and Driver lend more than enough star power to a movie, a slew of A-listers will join them. Deadline reported last August that Oscar winners Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro were in talks to join House of Gucci in addition to Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) and Reeve Carney (Broadway’s Hadestown). At some point in the development process, it appears that De Niro dropped out and was replaced by fellow Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons, as reported last December. He’ll play Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo Gucci.

“We haven’t started shooting yet, so we’re just in the preparation phase,” Leto told Variety in February. “I think we start in about 40-something days in Italy, so yep, exciting and interesting. Ridley Scott’s one of my favorite directors, and Al Pacino plays my dad. So it’s another fun one.”

What is House of Gucci about?

House of Gucci tells the wild true story of Maurizio Gucci’s assassination, as explored in Sara Gay Forden’s novel, House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. Guccio Gucci's grandson (and presumed heir to the fashion house) was killed outside of his office in Italy in March 1995. Reggiani, Maurizio’s ex-wife, was tried and convicted for facilitating his murder after he left her for a younger woman. Known as “Black Widow” during her trial, Reggiani was released in October 2016 after serving 18 years. The film will be written by Roberto Bentivegna and produced by Ridley, Kevin Walsh, and Giannina Scott, Ridley’s partner.

When will House of Gucci be released?

Work on the movie is well underway, with paparazzi spotting Gaga and Driver filming across Italy in recent weeks.

House of Gucci (and all of its enviable ski fashion) is set to hit theaters on Nov. 24, 2021.

This post will be updated with the trailer as well as additional plot and cast details as more information on House of Gucci becomes available.