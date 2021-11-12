People often sleep on winter nail trends. It’s not surprising though — summer nail trends are loud, bright, and colorful. But when you really think about it, the colder months actually pave way for some of the most fun nail polish shades and designs out there.

Need some convincing? Think dark cozy colors like deep burgundy or emerald green to really set the mood. While shades like red and black are pretty much worn year-round, there’s something about wearing these shades during the winter that feels just right. And as for classic looks, like the popular French Manicure or negative space designs? Experts say those are getting modern upgrades, too.

These winter 2022 nail art trends are just in time for holiday season — and that’s pretty much synonymous with glitter and shimmer. Translation: Feel free to pack on all the bejeweled accents and metallic shades your heart desires.

While the possibilities are endless, there are a few trends that are bound to stand out from the rest (a.k.a. flood your IG and TikTok algorithms). From glitter bombs to brown shades, celebrity nail artists Mimi D and Hang Nguyen told Bustle all about the winter nail trends that they predict will be huge.

Glitter Accents Glitter for the holidays is just a staple. Both Nguyen and Mimi D pick glitter nails as a trend that will continue to go strong this year. “I love a good glitter,” says Mimi D. “Glitter comes in handy for so many different reasons. If you’ve chipped your manicure, you can put glitter over the chip to cover it up until you can get to the salon. Manicure has grown out? Add glitter to the free space and give your old mani new life. The possibilities with glitter are endless.” If you just want some subtle shine, add glitter along the top tip of your nail and have it go down on one side while keeping the rest of the nail bare.

Pearl Details Up your manicure game and outline your entire nail bed with black and white beaded pearls. It makes for a stunning look, perfect for festive holiday gatherings.

Winter White White during the winter is so crisp and sleek. To add some flare to it, swipe some neutral half-moons (this grey and light pink are great picks) on the bottom.

Neutral Brown Gradients Who doesn’t love a good neutral? Nguyen says that browns are going to be another huge trend for winter — and even beyond that. (“I think [it] will be around for a while,” she says). You also don’t have to stick to one shade of brown. Here, she pants her nails a range of neutrals from beige to chocolate on different fingers with a single dot on each for a more dynamic neutral nail look.

Christmas Cheer For Christmas enthusiasts, this festive nail is for you. Draw on gifts, stars, and mini Christmas trees against a bare nail so that the adorable nail art really pops.

Metallic Sheen “You can’t go wrong with shiny polish on your fingertips,” says Mimi D. “Whether you wear it as a full-coverage color or in a design like an ombre or the ever-popular French manicure, metallic is perfect for cold, icy winter nights (or hot ones).” Her pick is Red Carpet Manicure in Seeing Stars. “It’s a silver metallic polish with added chunky silver glitter,” she says.

Icy Hot Coffin Nails A red nail will always be a classic, but something about this shade makes it especially perfect for winter. “It’s perfect for holiday parties or family and friend gatherings,” adds Mimi D. She recommends a polish like Kokie Cosmetics in Rendezvous. “It’s plant-based, cruelty-free, and has a number of other benefits, making it the perfect polish to complement any outfit — especially if you’re into clean beauty,” she says.

Emerald Green Emerald green is such a regal shade, it’s a must for all your holiday parties if you’re looking to add classy detail. The JinSoon Nail Polish in Heirloom comes in a metallic finish for a really pretty nail look and makes a great base for festive designs.

Negative Space With A French Twist Everyone loves a French mani. “These looks can be achieved at home [and] they can be changed to feature different colors or updated [with different designs],” says Mimi D. She recommends a “modernized” French manicure. The white tip is turned to the side in a wide stroke, leaving some negative space on the nail — which is a great way to put a unique spin on the classic trend and combine another trend that experts say will be big this winter. “Negative space will be sought after during the festive winter month,” says Nguyen. It’s the best of both worlds.