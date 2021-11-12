People often sleep on winter nail trends. It’s not surprising though — summer nail trends are loud, bright, and colorful. But when you really think about it, the colder months actually pave way for some of the most fun nail polish shades and designs out there.
Need some convincing? Think dark cozy colors like deep burgundy or emerald green to really set the mood. While shades like red and black are pretty much worn year-round, there’s something about wearing these shades during the winter that feels just right. And as for classic looks, like the popular French Manicure or negative space designs? Experts say those are getting modern upgrades, too.
These winter 2022 nail art trends are just in time for holiday season — and that’s pretty much synonymous with glitter and shimmer. Translation: Feel free to pack on all the bejeweled accents and metallic shades your heart desires.
While the possibilities are endless, there are a few trends that are bound to stand out from the rest (a.k.a. flood your IG and TikTok algorithms). From glitter bombs to brown shades, celebrity nail artists Mimi D and Hang Nguyen told Bustle all about the winter nail trends that they predict will be huge.