Style
These 14 Olympics-Inspired Pieces Deserve Their Own Gold Medals
Watch the Winter Games in style.
The 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics have officially kicked off, and viewers around the globe are tuning in, ready to witness incredible feats of athleticism — and eye-catching Olympic fashion.
Every two years, the world’s most prominent designers clamor for the chance to dress their country’s athletes. This year marks Ralph Lauren’s 10th consecutive Olympics outfitting Team USA for the opening ceremony, while host country Italy’s looks are designed by EA7 Emporio Armani. The job isn’t confined to luxury fashion houses, either — Team Canada will enter the Winter Games in head-to-toe Lululemon.
Patriotic style will play a role well beyond the opening ceremony as well. American athletes will rock a number of brands over the course of the Games, from Nike to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. Safe to say, gold medal-worthy looks will most certainly be served at and around the Olympic Village, meaning plenty of fashion inspo for anyone tuning in, whether it be on NBC’s official broadcast or via Olympians’ deeply unserious TikToks.
Below, you’ll find 14 Olympics-inspired pieces — official and unofficial Team USA merch included — you’ll want to shop and, more importantly, wear again and again.
1A Retro Rollneck Sweater
Channel Olympics past in this wool sweater from J. Crew. With a vintage logo and the label’s uber-popular rollneck style, this timeless piece will take you far beyond the 2026 Games.
2A Comfy Cami
SKIMS has partnered with Team USA to make sure their athletes get a solid night’s rest before their big event. Among their PJ collection is this comfy, cotton sleep cami, in SKIMS’ signature body-hugging scoop-neck style. There are also added accessibility features in the Paralympic version of the top, pictured here, including a side hook and eye closure.
3A Fur-Lined Ski Suit
If the Winter Games have inspired you to hit the slopes, do so in style. The Élégance St. Moritz suit brings major aprés-ski vibes with its glam, fur collar, and a vibrant pop of color (you know, in case ski patrol has to hunt you down — we’re not all Olympians).
4A Graphic Crop Top
Rep Team USA wherever you go, even into the warmer months, in this cute crop from Gap’s official Olympics collection.
5*The* Eagle Skirt
The first viral moment from the Olympic Village goes to Nike’s soaring eagle skirt. American athletes have been showing off the campy garment on TikTok, while athletes from other countries have scrambled for a peek. Turns out, the skirt can be yours. Get it while you can — it’s a piece of fashion history in the making.
6A Plush Tote
For a tote that will fit over your winter coat, while also kind of giving winter coat vibes itself, look no further. This quilted Coachtopia bag will fit everything you need as you trek through the ice and snow — it can certainly be an Olympic feat.
7A ‘Fit For Hockey Lovers
Whether you’re a longtime hockey fan, or first learned what a shootout is from Heated Rivalry, this men’s hockey jersey-style sweatshirt from Abercrombie is perfect for you. Wear it for an Olympics match, or while cozying up for your fourth rewatch of “The Cottage.”
8Pants To Withstand Canadian Cold
Speaking of Heated Rivalry, the show’s viral Team Canada fleece is officially in the works. When it arrives, pair it with these Lulu ski pants, worn by the team at the real-life opening ceremony. Made from water- and wind-proof material, these will keep you warm (and looking hot) in any weather.
9A Striped Bonnet
We can’t all be Olympians — somebody has to sit by the fire in the ski lodge. This bonnet from Damson Madder says, “I support our winter athletes... as long as I don’t have to be one.”
10Cute And Cozy Boots
One of the biggest cold-weather fashion struggles is finding a pair of shoes that keep you warm and dry, while not looking like you’re prepared to trek through the tundra. These Dr. Marten boots combine the classic Chelsea silhouette with fur lining, and a brown leather finish that would fit right in at the Olympic Village.
11An Iconic Sweater
No fashion house is more distinctly American than Ralph Lauren, and no mascot is more iconic or adorable than the Polo Bear. Join Team USA in sporting a bundled-up version of him over the course of the sports festivities.
12A Sporty Pant
If the Games have inspired you to hit the gym, make sure you arrive on trend. Vintage-inspired athleisure is all the rage right now, and the easiest way to get the look is to ditch your skin-tight leggings for a looser workout pant, like this navy pair from Athleta with a sporty track stripe.
13Easy Ear Warmers
If you’re ready to go on a gold-medal run of your own, stay warm while looking cool (e.g., keeping your hairstyle intact) with these ear warmers from Free People.
14A Subtly Patriotic Fleece
Face the elements with Americana flare in this retro fleece from Patagonia. Though the classic style comes in a handful of colors, these cobalt and red details feel apt for the Winter Games, while still being rewearable.