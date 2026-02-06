The 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics have officially kicked off, and viewers around the globe are tuning in, ready to witness incredible feats of athleticism — and eye-catching Olympic fashion.

Every two years, the world’s most prominent designers clamor for the chance to dress their country’s athletes. This year marks Ralph Lauren’s 10th consecutive Olympics outfitting Team USA for the opening ceremony, while host country Italy’s looks are designed by EA7 Emporio Armani. The job isn’t confined to luxury fashion houses, either — Team Canada will enter the Winter Games in head-to-toe Lululemon.

Patriotic style will play a role well beyond the opening ceremony as well. American athletes will rock a number of brands over the course of the Games, from Nike to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. Safe to say, gold medal-worthy looks will most certainly be served at and around the Olympic Village, meaning plenty of fashion inspo for anyone tuning in, whether it be on NBC’s official broadcast or via Olympians’ deeply unserious TikToks.

Below, you’ll find 14 Olympics-inspired pieces — official and unofficial Team USA merch included — you’ll want to shop and, more importantly, wear again and again.

1 A Retro Rollneck Sweater U.S. Ski & Snowboard by J.Crew graphic Rollneck™ sweater in vintage wool J. Crew $198 Channel Olympics past in this wool sweater from J. Crew. With a vintage logo and the label’s uber-popular rollneck style, this timeless piece will take you far beyond the 2026 Games.

2 A Comfy Cami Cotton Jersey Paralympic Cami Skims $48 SKIMS has partnered with Team USA to make sure their athletes get a solid night’s rest before their big event. Among their PJ collection is this comfy, cotton sleep cami, in SKIMS’ signature body-hugging scoop-neck style. There are also added accessibility features in the Paralympic version of the top, pictured here, including a side hook and eye closure.

3 A Fur-Lined Ski Suit Élégance St. Moritz Ski Suit My Sunday Ski $695 If the Winter Games have inspired you to hit the slopes, do so in style. The Élégance St. Moritz suit brings major aprés-ski vibes with its glam, fur collar, and a vibrant pop of color (you know, in case ski patrol has to hunt you down — we’re not all Olympians).

4 A Graphic Crop Top Team USA Crop T-Shirt Gap $48 $38 $38 Rep Team USA wherever you go, even into the warmer months, in this cute crop from Gap’s official Olympics collection.

5 *The* Eagle Skirt Women's Therma-FIT ADV Reversible Skirt Nike $145 The first viral moment from the Olympic Village goes to Nike’s soaring eagle skirt. American athletes have been showing off the campy garment on TikTok, while athletes from other countries have scrambled for a peek. Turns out, the skirt can be yours. Get it while you can — it’s a piece of fashion history in the making.

6 A Plush Tote Coachtopia Loop Tote With Gingham Pattern Coachtopia $225 For a tote that will fit over your winter coat, while also kind of giving winter coat vibes itself, look no further. This quilted Coachtopia bag will fit everything you need as you trek through the ice and snow — it can certainly be an Olympic feat.

7 A ‘Fit For Hockey Lovers Olympics Hockey Jersey-Inspired Sweatshirt Abercrombie $90 $69.99 $69.99 Whether you’re a longtime hockey fan, or first learned what a shootout is from Heated Rivalry, this men’s hockey jersey-style sweatshirt from Abercrombie is perfect for you. Wear it for an Olympics match, or while cozying up for your fourth rewatch of “The Cottage.”

8 Pants To Withstand Canadian Cold Team Canada Cold Weather Flared Pant Lululemon $168 Speaking of Heated Rivalry, the show’s viral Team Canada fleece is officially in the works. When it arrives, pair it with these Lulu ski pants, worn by the team at the real-life opening ceremony. Made from water- and wind-proof material, these will keep you warm (and looking hot) in any weather.

9 A Striped Bonnet Shrunken Tie Bonnet - Blue Stripe Damson Madder $85 We can’t all be Olympians — somebody has to sit by the fire in the ski lodge. This bonnet from Damson Madder says, “I support our winter athletes... as long as I don’t have to be one.”

10 Cute And Cozy Boots 2976 Leonore II Faux Fur Lined Grizzly Leather Chelsea Boots in Dark Brown Dr. Martens $180 One of the biggest cold-weather fashion struggles is finding a pair of shoes that keep you warm and dry, while not looking like you’re prepared to trek through the tundra. These Dr. Marten boots combine the classic Chelsea silhouette with fur lining, and a brown leather finish that would fit right in at the Olympic Village.

11 An Iconic Sweater Team USA Polo Bear Sweater Ralph Lauren $498 No fashion house is more distinctly American than Ralph Lauren, and no mascot is more iconic or adorable than the Polo Bear. Join Team USA in sporting a bundled-up version of him over the course of the sports festivities.

12 A Sporty Pant Venice High Rise Track Stripe Wide Leg Pant Athleta $119 If the Games have inspired you to hit the gym, make sure you arrive on trend. Vintage-inspired athleisure is all the rage right now, and the easiest way to get the look is to ditch your skin-tight leggings for a looser workout pant, like this navy pair from Athleta with a sporty track stripe.

13 Easy Ear Warmers Next Mile Fleece Ear Warmers Free People $28 If you’re ready to go on a gold-medal run of your own, stay warm while looking cool (e.g., keeping your hairstyle intact) with these ear warmers from Free People.