Whether you’re a sports fan or not, the 2024 Olympics has a lot to offer: nail-biting tournaments, star athletes in their element, and even exciting fashion. Between A-list attendees like Zendaya strutting in a sparkly LBD and Lady Gaga performing in a campy burlesque ’fit, the Games have already seen some high-caliber looks.

Nothing, however, compares to the style displayed by athletes during the July 26 opening ceremony. Despite the pouring rain, Olympians practically turned the Seine into a runway in uniforms that blew up the fashion group chats.

Teams repped their countries spectacularly, incorporating symbols and homages into their uniforms. Mongolia, for example, riffed off the traditional deel in embroidered works of art, while Haiti’s vivid prints had a sustainable element.

Tonga’s typically shirtless Pita Taufatofua usually helps the country make the list of standouts — but he was shirted this year, making him unrecognizable even to former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. Ahead, you’ll find six Olympics team uniforms that made fashion fans do a double take.

Mongolia

MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP/Getty Images

These are, hands down, one of the best Olympics uniforms of the year. Inspired by the traditional deel, the structured vests were designed by Ulaanbaatar-based Michel & Amazonka. In gold embroidery, the symbolism on Team Mongolia’s uniform showcases the values and traditions of the country.

Per the designer, the mountains represent Everest and the “unwavering commitment, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence.” Meanwhile, the falcon represents “strength, agility, and triumph in conquest.”

Great Britain

Naomi Baker/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Great Britain’s team went for effortless cool in white and blue bomber jackets by Ben Sherman. The back, however, had floral embroidery that symbolized unity: a rose for Britain, a thistle for Scotland, a daffodil for Wales, and a shamrock for Northern Ireland. It was a symbolic tapestry rivaling the Olympic rings itself.

USA

ASHLEY LANDIS/AFP/Getty Images

Ralph Lauren is practically a fashion athlete. He’s been designing for Team USA for nine Olympic games now and the players’ looks just keep getting better.

This year, the label brandished a “red, white, and blue” color palette via sleek, structured blazers paired with crisp striped oxford shirts. As for the athletes’ bottoms? Good ol’ jeans — an American staple.

Czech Republic

One of the most eye-catching uniforms was Team Czech Republic’s. While the blue and red polo shirt and navy trousers ensemble was vibrant in its own right, it’s the trench coat topper that really sent the outfits into high-fashion territory.

Designed by Jan Černý of JAN SOCIÉTÉ, the white coasts were covered in what seemed like blue ink blotches — like a stylish Rorschach test. Inspired by Czech painter Vladimir Boudnik, the abstract pattern wasn’t just visually arresting, it was also historic. Meanwhile, the coat’s tags featured stamps that looked hand-drawn to serve as a reminder of “the duality of human touch in today’s digital age.”

Haiti

Designed by independent label Stella Jean, Haiti’s uniforms wove the country’s art into its seams. The eye-popping abstract print on the athletes’ bottoms was from a locally-known painting: Passage by Haitian artist Philippe Dodard. Plus, they were crafted from leftover materials. 10/10.

Australia

Australia’s uniform — marked by khaki shorts and green-and-yellow ombré pleated skirts — wasn’t received well on social for being too “prep school.” The Sportscraft pieces, however, did feature some meaningful hidden tributes.

The preppy blazers had linings with the names of the country’s 301 Olympic champions, while the pocket square featured Indigenous artwork from Olympic boxer Paul Fleming.

As part of its Team USA x Bustle 2024 Media Partnership, BDG is amplifying the stories of Team USA athletes, and aiding in the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s mission of empowering America’s elite athletes through physical and mental health resources, funding, high performance support, training facilities, education and career coaching, and more. The USOPC is privately funded by the American public and Team USA sponsors. Learn more at TeamUSA.com and USOPC.org.