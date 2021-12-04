Winter Sucks, But These 42 Cozy Things on Amazon Will Make It SO Much Better

Let’s be honest: winter can be a drag. Sure, the first time you have to button your coat all the way up might put a smile on your face — but what about the thirty-third time? Not so much. While ditching the boring winter clothes isn’t always an option (frostbite is so not cool), you pretty much know you’re going to be wearing the same warm clothing on repeat. So how can you break the cycle of lumpy scarf, itchy sweater, and thick but not so stylish coat? The key is to look for items that straddle the line between cozy and cute — trust me, they’re out there!

If you’re wondering where out there, the answer is simple: Amazon. The site is full of proven products that real reviewers love, so you can be sure you’re actually buying the comfiest, most stylish cold weather items. It's kind of like shopping in your best friend’s closet — with her telling you which products to grab and which products to skip.

When you're taking stock of your wardrobe to get ready for the cold weather, cozy should be your number one priority. Luckily, Amazon reviewers aren’t shy about telling you that a chunky pullover feels as good as it looks, or that a pair of fleece-lined leggings that are legitimately kitten soft.

Keep scrolling to discover stylish pieces that make the cool temps seem almost worthwhile. If you have to bundle up, you might as well bundle up in something cute.

1 A Pair Of Cozy, Breathable Gloves That Work With Touchscreens Achiou Winter Gloves Amazon $11 See On Amazon These knit gloves are made from a soft fabric that’s warm and comfortable to wear — and breathable, so it won’t make your palms sweat. The four-way stretch fabric allows you to move naturally, and the thumb, middle finger, and forefinger of each glove has touchscreen capabilities so you can do everything you need to do without removing your gloves. The anti-slip nubbies on the palms keep your phone from slipping on the buttery soft fabric. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Available colors: 13

2 This Classic Crewneck Sweater That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Every winter wardrobe needs a lightweight cotton-blend sweater that’s ideal for layering, and this one from Amazon Essentials is a top pick. “Beautiful sweater,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “Perfect color and softness.” You can pair this crewneck sweater with everything from sweats to skirts, layer it under bulky vests, thick flannels, or heavy jackets, and know you’ll look great. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

3 A Warm Cable Knit Sweater That’s Not Too Bulky Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Cable Crewneck Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon Cable knit sweaters have a reputation for being bulky and uncomfortable, but this version is comfy without being too thick. The cotton blend sweater is available in almost two dozen colors, so you can choose the colorways that complement your wardrobe. Amazon reviewers report that the sweater is “well made” and “fits perfectly.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

4 The Mockneck Sweater That Amazon Shoppers Call The Perfect Wardrobe Basic Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon “This thin gauge knit mock turtleneck is the perfect addition to any wardrobe as a basic that can do anything,” one happy Amazon shopper wrote of this cotton-blend sweater. “As soon as I took it out of the package, I fell in love with the softness and feel.” Another added, “Highly recommend this sweater for your basics wardrobe.” The sweater is available in muted neutrals, fun colors, or classic stripes, so you can choose the exact sweater for your aesthetic — or scoop up more than one to build out your sweater wardrobe. In cold weather, the mock neck will keep your neck warm without making you sweat. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

5 A Warm Turtleneck That Comes In A Rainbow Of Colors Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon While mocknecks are great, a full turtleneck can be just the ticket when you need a little more coverage from the chilly winter air. This classic turtleneck by Amazon Essentials had one happy shopper writing that it’s “a perfect sweater to wear on its own when the weather turns cooler, yet thin enough to layer on those transitional days that can go from cold to mild.” Wear from work into the weekend — the classic silhouette will ensure it becomes a closet staple fit for any occasion. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

6 A Chunky Pullover Sweater That’s Actually So Chic BLENCOT Chunky Turtleneck Pullover Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon This batwing pullover sweater takes a classic (the chunky sweater) and gives it a thoroughly modern twist. The ribbing on the mock neckline, cuffs, and hem are super cute, and the oversized fit is impossibly chic. Wear with jeans, leggings, or even over a dress — it works with everything. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

7 These Fleece-Lined Leggings That Look Sleek & Feel Seriously Warm CHRLEISURE Warm Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon “Holy smokes....I’m in love,” one Amazon reviewer wrote about this pair of fleece-lined leggings, and it’s easy to see why. The leggings have warmth and comfort built in, with a stretchy spandex exterior that looks sleek, and a thick, fuzzy fleece interior that feels luxuriously cozy. Wear them under dresses or skirts, or on their own as pants. They also make a great extra layer on a really cold day, and they’re perfect for indoor lounging, too. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — Medium-Large

Available colors: 5

8 A 5-Pack Of Cozy Wool-Blend Socks For Less Than $25 Loritta Wool Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Keep your tootsies warm with these cozy socks, which come in a pack of five for a very affordable price. The wool-blend fabric is breathable enough to prevent your feet from sweating, with an elastic cuff that helps the socks stay put. With a pack of these socks in your wardrobe, you can stay toasty all winter long. Choose from a bunch of ultra-wearable colors and prints. Available colors: 19

9 A Fleece-Lined Beanie & Scarf Set That Matches Perfectly LCZTN Pom Beanie and Scarf Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ensure that your accessories always match with this beanie and scarf set, which has a thick, knit construction for the ultimate protection against winter’s chill. The hand-knit acrylic exterior of both pieces looks sweetly timeless, while the fleece lining keeps your head and neck feeling toasty warm. The scarf is stretchy so it stays comfortably in place, and the hat has a truly adorable pom pom on top. Choose from a bunch of cute colors. Available colors: 8

10 A Trendy Plaid Shacket That Will Keep You Toasty Yeokou Block Plaid Flannel Shacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a slouchy silhouette and soft plaid fabric, this shacket (which can be worn as a shirt or a jacket) will keep you warm. The shacket is available in a handful of colors and looks great with jeans or leggings. A dropped shoulder gives the piece a relaxed feel, allowing you to wear your chunkiest sweater underneath for extra warmth. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

11 This Toasty Corduroy Take On The Classic Button-Down MIHOLL Corduroy Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Switch up your button-down shirt game with this corduroy version that comes in a bunch of cool colors, including some color-blocked styles. The soft, thick material will keep you warm, and you can always unbutton the shirt a bit if you get too hot. A chest pocket and sleeves that practically beg to be rolled up complete the stylish look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

12 A Sherpa Jacket That’s So Soft & Cuddly KIRUNDO Fuzzy Fleece Sherpa Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon Look stylish and stay warm while working, running errands, or watching your favorite show in this sherpa jacket. The pullover is available in over two dozen colors and patterns, and has an asymmetric neckline and pockets that can hold your phone or wallet. “This top is so cuddly,” raved one happy customer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

13 The Slouchy Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That Reviewers Love Feiersi Off Shoulder Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon This long-sleeve sweater has a chic off-the-shoulder vibe but can still keep you warm on cold days. The viscose and polyester material is super soft, with a body-skimming fit that somehow manages to look both expensive and slouchy. One Amazon reviewer loved the top, writing, “An absolute staple for fall/winter. Buy it!!!!!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

14 A Pair Of Comfy Leggings That Are Actually Squat-Proof Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Legging Amazon $8 See On Amazon Over 8,000 customers have given these leggings a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, with many reporting that they’re thrilled with the soft, stretchy material. The cotton and spandex-blend fabric is thick enough to prevent any show-through, but stretchy enough to allow you to move without feeling constricted. That makes these perfect for lounging around the house or working out in any weather. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

15 This Classic Faux Fur-Lined Slipper That Keeps Your Feet Warm HomeIdeas Faux Fur Lined Suede Moccasin Slippers Amazon $0 See On Amazon You pamper your face, why not pamper your feet? You will love the softness of these faux fur-lined slippers. With a classic suede construction and faux fur lining, the fluffy shoes have a decorative bow and furry detailing around the top that keeps your ankle warm. On the bottom, a light tread keeps you steady on slippery floors. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5

16 A Super Soft Robe To Wear Around The House Hotouch Kimono Bathrobe $29 See On Amazon There’s nothing like settling into a nice warm bath on a cold day. Keep that feeling a little longer with this stylish robe. Many reviewers love how soft and comfortable the robe feels, with one writing that it’s “warm without being hot and heavy.” The three-quarter-length sleeves allow you to move without getting caught up in the fabric, and two side pockets allow you to tuck your phone into the pocket as you bring your bowl of cereal and orange juice to the sofa. The robe is available in an impressive selection of colors and prints, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

17 This Thermal PJ Set You Can Also War As A Base Layer IN'VOLAND Thermal Fleece Lined Pajama Set (2 Pcs ) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether you’re expecting house guests and need some ready-for-company PJs or want to slip a warm layer under a cute-but-not-warm outfit, this two-piece thermal set checks both boxes. It has a cozy fleece lining and a sleek close fit, and it comes in a bunch of solid colors. The scoop neckline makes it especially great as a base layer, since it won’t stick out over the top of your outer layer. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 30 Plus

Available colors: 11

18 These Classic Plaid Pajama Pants Made From Soft, Breathable Cotton Just Love Women Buffalo Plaid Pajama Pants Amazon $13 See On Amazon On cold nights, you’ll want these beyond comfy pajama pants in your wardrobe. Perfect for chilly mornings, the cotton fabric keeps you nice and warm while also being breathable — ideal for people who sometimes get hot under all those blankets. Choose from several different colors of plaid. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 9

19 A Cozy Full-Zip Hoodie That’s So Easy To Wear JUST MY SIZE CFleece Full-Zip Hoodie Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from a cotton and polyester blend, this hoodie is super soft and thick enough to keep you warm on the chilliest of days. It features a full zipper and a relaxed fit, making it easy to throw on over an outfit, then unzip or remove when you come in from the cold. Reviewers love how the casual hoodie feels cozy while still looking cute. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 9

20 The Fleece Cardigan-Jacket Combo That You Never Knew You Needed LONGYUAN Hooded Fuzzy Cardigan Fleece Jacket Amazon $32 See On Amazon For those who run cold, this fuzzy fleece jacket offers a cozy oversized fit, easy no-button design, and warm hood. This soft jacket is made with plush polyester fleece and a touch of spandex to provide adequate warmth for chilly days. It also has a ribbed cuff on each sleeve to keep your body heat from escaping. You can get it in one of 27 colors, depending on your style. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 27

21 A Turtleneck Bodysuit That’s The Perfect Layering Piece MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Finding a well-fitting bodysuit can be difficult, but this mock turtleneck version by MangoPop has a stretchy fabric that promises to love your curves as much as you do. The bodysuit is made with super-soft modal and spandex, and comes in classic minimalist colors, vivid colorways, and a handful of fun prints. It’s the perfect piece to wear under a pair of pants, tucked into a skirt, or layered beneath a sweater or jacket — it will never ride up or down, and it will never bunch up, either. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

22 A Warm Waffle-Knit Cardigan With The Perfect Amount Of Slouch MEROKEETY Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Cardigan Amazon $37 See On Amazon California-cool yet ready for frosty climates, this waffle cardigan is a great layering piece during the cooler months. It has drapey batwing sleeves, an open front, and deep side pockets you can easily tuck your chilly hands inside. Wrap yourself up in this cardi while running errands around town, or running to the fridge to stick another bag of popcorn in the microwave. It’s easy to wear anywhere. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

23 A Chunky Ribbed Sweater Dress That Will Keep You Warm From Work To Weekend MILLCHIC Turtleneck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a relaxed fit that somehow manages to be laid back and polished at the same time, this sweater dress is perfect for those times when you want to look like you’ve tried, just a little bit. The dress has a cute turtleneck and comfy lantern sleeves, which add nice visual details and a cozy silhouette. It’s also warm enough for cold weather without feeling bulky — just ask one reviewer, who wrote, “When I tell you it’s the warmest thing I own it is the warmest thing I own.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

24 The Fringed Shawl That Gets Reviewers So Many Compliments Moss Rose Plaid Shawl Wrap Amazon $34 See On Amazon When the temperatures start to drop, it can be difficult to choose the right outerwear: a jacket might be perfect in the chilly morning but too warm for the sunny afternoons. Meet your new best friend — this shawl from Moss Rose. It looks great over work clothes and leggings and can be shrugged off to drape over your arms when the need for a layer subsides. The super-soft material feels like expensive cashmere, but in reality, it’s a machine-washable viscose blend and it has the under-$35 price tag to prove it — and one reviewer reports, “I have received so many compliments with this shawl.” Available colors: 28

25 These Denim Leggings That Feel Like Comfy Loungewear But Look Like Jeans No Nonsense Stretch Denim Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re staying cozy at home or heading out of the house, these denim leggings will keep you comfy and stylish. The cotton-blend fabric is super stretchy without being clingy, and the faux pockets and fly sell the illusion that you’re really wearing jeans. Real pockets on the back give you an actual place to hold small essentials. There are three colors to choose from, and at less than $20 each, you might want to snag more than one pair. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

26 A Pair Of Opaque Black Leggings To Winterize Skirts & Dresses No Nonsense Super-opaque Control-top Tights Amazon $14 See On Amazon “Whoa, perfect fit!” one happy Amazon shopper wrote in their rave review of these opaque control-top tights. More than 9,700 reviewers gave these nylon and spandex-blend tights a perfect five-star rating for the soft, gentle sculpting the tights offer. Wear under trousers or lightweight dresses for extra protection against cold temps — the thick black fabric looks classic no matter how you style it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

27 This Hooded Bathrobe That’s “Amazingly Soft” NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe Amazon $31 See On Amazon Nothing says comfort like a robe with a hood. This oversized fleece hooded robe by NY Threads has a long plush tie and two huge pockets at the front (one Amazon shopper wrote that the pocket was big enough to hold her puppy). The heavyweight fleece will keep you warm, and reviewers report that it’s “amazingly soft” and “super warm and cozy.” Normally plush robes like this do best with spot cleaning, but this version can be machine washed and tumble dried on low. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

28 A Long & Cozy Cardigan For Any Occasion OUGES Open Front Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you need a long cardigan you can throw on for work, a night out, or a cozy day on the couch, this open-front cardi by Ouges is a perfect choice. The soft, stretchy cardigan skims close to the body, so it’s long but not oversized. “A perfect wardrobe staple,” one Amazon reviewer called the garment in a review, and with 27 colors to choose from, you’ll be sure to find at least one that’s the perfect staple for your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

29 A 2-Pack Of Soft Pajama Sets That Are Nice Enough To Wear On Zoom Real Essentials Pajama Set (2- Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a prettier version of your everyday pajamas, this two-pack by Real Essentials is a wallet-friendly option that comes in over a dozen fun colors and patterns. Made from a super soft blend of polyester and spandex, each stylish set is nice enough to show up for a last-minute video call with the office, but comfy enough for you to settle into the couch and watch your favorite true crime series. Oh, and “the softness and fit are like a dream come true!” according to one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available color combinations: 18

30 This Tie-Waist Knit Dress That You Can Wear With Leggings R.Vivimos Long Sleeves Tie Waist Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This chic dress helps define the waistline with a built-in tie that looks like you’ve wrapped your fave sweatshirt around your waist, only in a fancier way. The casual-cool dress hits above the knee for a modern look and is made of a soft, stretchy fabric that will keep you warm all day — just ask one Amazon reviewer, who wrote, “Material is thick and perfect for winter.” The balloon sleeves and elastic at the cuffs give the dress a slouchy vibe that is just the right amount of laid-back energy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

31 A Fuzzy Popcorn Cardigan That’s Perfectly Slouchy Saodimallsu Chunky Cardigan See On $38 See On Amazon This slouchy cardigan is the perfect option for sweater weather; it has a popcorn knit design, oversized sleeves with ribbed details at the cuffs, and deep pockets for carrying the essentials. It may look like a thicker, chunkier knit, but reviewers love how lightweight the cardigan is while still providing an extra layer of warmth. Choose from open-front or button-down styles in a wide range of colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 40

32 An Oversized Sweater Dress With A Turtleneck To Keep You Really Warm Selowin Loose Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made from a toasty acrylic knit, this oversized sweater dress is perfect for everyday wear when the weather is cold. It has a casual silhouette that can be dressed up or down, and the slouchy turtleneck and wide sleeves make the dress even cozier. It's available in a dozen wintery shades and it even has pockets so you can keep your hands warm or stash your phone. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

33 A Set Of Knit Boot Cuffs That Will Upgrade Your Shoe Wardrobe Loritta Boot Cuffs Cable Knit Leg Warmers (2-Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Add some oomph to your boot wardrobe with this two-pack of boot cuffs, which peek stylishly over the tops of your boots and block cold air from getting in; “I wear them atop riding boots, so they cover up that drafty gap between my boot and my calf, which provides warmth,” explained one reviewer. They’re also great for wearing if you want the look of cute boot socks but aren’t wearing especially roomy boots, according to another reviewer who wrote, “these are great to wear with boots without the added weight or mass to make boots uncomfortable.” The way they work is very simple — layer the knit acrylic cuffs over leggings or skinny jeans, then tug on your favorite pair of boots... and boom: instant outfit upgrade. Available color combinations: 8

34 A Fuzzy Sheepskin Insole That Will Become Your Secret Weapon Against The Cold UGG Sheepskin Insole Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your winter footwear isn’t warm or cozy enough, you can count on this UGG insole, which has racked up more than 3,300 (and counting) perfect five-star Amazon ratings for its easy-to-fit silhouette and added warmth. It’s made from a thick sheepskin material layered on top of cushiony PU and EVA foam for the ultimate in comfort — and because it’s real sheepskin, your feet won’t sweat. Tuck these into UGGs that need a refresh, or into any other shoes (reviewers report they can be cut to fit, if needed). As one s put it, “Move from slippers to loafers to boots - cannot be without.” Available sizes: 5 M US — 12 M US

35 This Cozy Scarf That Reviewers Call The Softest They’ve Ever Felt Wander Agio Shawl Wrap Scarf Amazon $16 See On Amazon At such a low price, there’s no reason not to stock up on these ultra-cozy scarves, which reviewers report are incredible soft (“This is the softest scarf I've ever felt,” wrote one such reviewer). Available in a whopping 39 double-sided colors and prints, you can be sure you’ll find a pill-proof scarf that will compliment any outfit in your closet. Reviewers suggest the scarf is like a blanket scarf, but triangular so it’s not as bulky, and warm without being too thick. Available colors: 39

36 A Stylish Tunic That Goes With Everything Shiaili Plus Size Long Tunic Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon On those dark winter mornings when you just need to get out of the house without spending more than three seconds thinking about what you want to wear, you want a top that can go with anything. This cotton-blend tunic is the ideal option. “Very comfy, would be great for casual or work casual. Nice tunic length to wear with leggings,” explained one reviewer, though it should also work great with jeans. The top has three-quarter-length sleeves and a sheer hem for a little extra detail, along with convenient pockets hidden in the side seams. You’ll want to wear it everywhere — just layer with a cardi on colder days! Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 11

37 This 5-Pack Of Wool-Blend Socks In Fun Winter Prints FYC Store Warm Winter Wool Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fair Isle prints shouldn’t be reserved for sweaters. These fun wool-blend socks have gathered more than 10,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, so you can be sure you’re getting a five-pack of well-made socks that are as comfy as they are cute. The socks are made from a mix of wool, cotton, and polyester for a combination of warmth and breathability, and are designed to fit feet with shoe sizes ranging from women’s five to nine. Available color combinations: 14

38 A Comfy Jersey Dress That You Can Layer With Leggings Unbranded Jersey Knit Tunic Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon “This is the most comfortable clothing I own!” writes one reviewer of this jersey knit dress, and it’s easy to see why. The dress is made from super soft rayon with just a hint of spandex for stretch, the long sleeves are warm in cooler weather, and the swing silhouette creates a loose, comfy fit. It even has pockets on the sides for your phone or chilly hands. Choose from over two dozen colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

39 The Plush Memory Foam Slippers That Feel Like Walking On A Cloud Donpapa StoreMemory Foam Fluffy Warm Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon With a cushioned memory foam insole and fluffy faux fur lining, these slippers aren’t just cute — they also feel like walking on clouds, according to more than 30 reviewers, including one who wrote, “It's like walking on an incredibly warm, toasty cloud.” Textured non-slip outsoles provide enough traction to wear these outside, too, if you need to run to the mailbox or give your dog a potty break. The silhouette mimics that of a pair of mules, so you can get in and out of these slippers in no time at all. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

Available colors: 4

40 These Stylish Faux Fur Slippers You Won’t Want To Take Off Parlovable Women's Furry Cozy Open Toe Cross Band Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon With memory foam insoles and a faux rabbit fur upper, these slippers take comfort to the next level. The fleece faux fur keeps your feet warm, while the open back and toe mean they’ll never feel sweaty. If you choose to wear them outdoors (or if you just have very smooth floors), the rubber outsole is sturdy, quiet, and has good traction on slick surfaces. Pick from a variety of neutral and pastel colors that go with any of your favorite lounge outfits. Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

Available colors: 8

41 A Pair Of Very Warm Joggers With A Thick Sherpa Lining Yeokou Warm Sherpa Lined Athletic Joggers Amazon $37 See On Amazon Once you wear these sherpa-lined cotton joggers, you’ll never want to take them off. According to one happy (and warm) reviewer, “if you’re cold, this is what you want.” The pants are available in a handful of neutral colors and feature a cotton exterior, polyester sherpa lining, a drawstring waist, an elastic waistband, and cozy cuffs at the ankles. Two side pockets provide a convenient place to stash your phone. The joggers also come without the sherpa lining if it’s too warm for you, and if you want the sherpa coziness without the jogger shape, these also come in a sleeker “skinny” style. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10