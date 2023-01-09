From an intensely plumping lip gloss that actually works to DIY rosemary water for some serious hair growth, countless beauty products and genius-level hacks have reached total viral status on TikTok. And the latest buzzy formula to be spotted all over the eyes of glam girlies and influencers alike? Well, it’s safe to say it might just be my favorite I’ve tried yet.

Founded by Millie Goodwin, the London-based brand With Love Cosmetics has been a mainstay on BeautyTok in recent months, with 2.3M views on the #withlovecosmetics hashtag and counting — and it doesn’t take long to realize that its (already) cult-fave Pressed Glitters are *the* hero product from the collection.

The tea? The highly-pigmented, otherworldly, impossibly glittering formulas are truly one-of-a-kind as they are formulated to be worn without glitter glue, and even more impressively, sans any mess from fallout. What’s more, with a few swipes of your fingers (or a brush if you’d prefer), your eyelids reach a new level of statement-making, elevated glamour.

In other words: With Love’s Pressed Glitters are beloved for just how accessible yet high-performing their formulas are — so much so that Goodwin has been selling out nearly all of her stunning shades. Though fear not, Bustle beauty lovers — the founder has shared that the much-awaited restock is going down this week.

As for the specific pressed glitter shades that have gained the most traction thanks to BeautyTok? The classically, soft-bronzed hue Mocha is clearly a fave (and a personal must-have, as it’s already my most-worn shade), as well as the deeper Vintage Bronze shade that shifts into a more olive-green color, among countless other more daring pigments.

After getting my hands on the viral products, I must say: The hype around With Love Cosmetics is real. Whether placed atop a stickier concealer base, matte eyeshadow, or even a bare lid — the pressed glitters perform and do exactly what they are created to do. I’ve found that fingers provide the easiest application allover the eyelid, while a tiny detailer brush is perfect for more precision (especially around the eye’s inner corners). And while I’m typically a more natural makeup girlie, the With Love Pressed Glitters have really taken my minimal makeup looks to new glamorous heights.