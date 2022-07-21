If you happen to be all about playing up the eyes in unique and statement-making ways — glitter is probably the best friend you may have forgot you have ... And though the sparkly stuff is admittedly one of the messiest products to experiment with, in the form of glitter eyeliner, it’s easy to use and works beyond just special occasions like summer outdoor festivals, wild late night raves, and those epic Halloween costumes that call for a little extra something that catches the light.
In recent months, trend-setting celebs like Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, and Dove Cameron have been spotted playing around with glitter-lined eyes in super subtle ways. And considering beauty lovers and the fashion forward are still in the height of a major Y2K obsession and the “more is more” Barbiecore trends, it makes sense that glitter eyeliner would make its way into the spotlight.
So dust off the sparkles you stash at the bottom of your makeup collection, and let’s get into the 12 knockout eyeliner looks that are sure to inspire your next fave beauty moment — whether you happen to be into those minimal, clean girl vibes, or prefer to turn it up a notch à la your fave glam girls on the cult-fave show Euphoria.