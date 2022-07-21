If you happen to be all about playing up the eyes in unique and statement-making ways — glitter is probably the best friend you may have forgot you have ... And though the sparkly stuff is admittedly one of the messiest products to experiment with, in the form of glitter eyeliner, it’s easy to use and works beyond just special occasions like summer outdoor festivals, wild late night raves, and those epic Halloween costumes that call for a little extra something that catches the light.

In recent months, trend-setting celebs like Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, and Dove Cameron have been spotted playing around with glitter-lined eyes in super subtle ways. And considering beauty lovers and the fashion forward are still in the height of a major Y2K obsession and the “more is more” Barbiecore trends, it makes sense that glitter eyeliner would make its way into the spotlight.

So dust off the sparkles you stash at the bottom of your makeup collection, and let’s get into the 12 knockout eyeliner looks that are sure to inspire your next fave beauty moment — whether you happen to be into those minimal, clean girl vibes, or prefer to turn it up a notch à la your fave glam girls on the cult-fave show Euphoria.

1 The Basic Glitter Wing Give your everyday cat eye a serious upgrade with some glitter fit for those epic nights out.

2 The Glimmering Cut Crease Line your cut crease with a bit of sparkle for some major glamour.

3 The Peekaboo Cat Eye With serious sparkle focused towards the inner corners and fading into a dark black wing, this eye look is all things sultry and stunning.

4 The Chunky Glitter Outline Outline the top of your sharp cat eyeliner with some chunky glitter for an eye-catching effect.

5 The Sparkling Inner Corner Liner Whether you amp up your look with some perfectly placed rhinestones (like the look above) or not — an inner corner glitter eyeliner moment is a gorgeous addition to any smoky eye look.

6 The Softly Glowing Reverse Eyeliner Opt for a reverse eyeliner moment with a gorgeous hue that subtly sparkles.

7 The Blue Glitter Siren Eye Siren eyes are having their moment on TikTok — and this blue-hued glitter version is everything.

8 The Subtle Silver Moment Dress up your eyes with some uniquely placed glitter eyeliner.

9 The Peach-Hued Graphic Wing When minimal glamour is met with the most epic, peach-toned glitter eyeliner. Chef’s kiss.

10 The Glittering Inner Cut Crease Place some glitter on your eyes in a totally unexpected way by focusing on the inner half of your cut crease.

11 The Ultra-Glam Floating Gold Wing If the viral transparent eyeliner TikTok trend got a glam upgrade ...