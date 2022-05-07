You Could Look Better With Almost No Effort If You Tried Any Of These Clever Things

Looking and feeling your best doesn’t have to require a ton of effort on your part... if you know which beauty items to use. Luckily, this list has the lowdown on genius Amazon products that can elevate your beauty routine — and nothing costs a lot of money.

One tried-and-true way to improve the texture of your skin and hair? Moisturize — but with the best ingredients. A nourishing hair serum made with argan oil will smooth dry strands without weighing them down, while a vitamin-rich body oil will hydrate your skin and reduce irritation without clogging your pores. Some of these beauty upgrades are so easy, you can use them in your sleep — like a satin pillowcase that helps protect hair from breakage while preventing pillow creases on your face. Below, you’ll find a ton of beauty products that make you look better, all without the hassle of a time-consuming routine.

1 This Ultra-Hydrating Lip Butter Made With Agave Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Duo (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Agave and shea butter are blended together into a hydrating formula that soothes chapped lips. Each lip butter stick is made with all-vegan ingredients, including antioxidant-rich green tea and moisturizing vitamin E. While this stick is transparent, there are also tinted options that add a light hue to your pout. Available shades: 12

2 A Microfiber Hair Towel That’s Absorbent & Fast-Drying Luxe Beauty Essentials Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $12 See On Amazon Take the hassle out of drying your hair post-shower by using this microfiber towel. The soft, lightweight material is super absorbent, soaking up water without causing any breakage or frizz. Gentle on all hair types, the large towel reduces drying time, which means fewer minutes spent with a (damaging) blow dryer. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 4

3 The Argan Oil Hair Serum That Reduces Frizz & Adds Shine GK HAIR 100% Organic Argan Oil Anti-Frizz Hair Serum Amazon $9 See On Amazon Formulated with rich but weightless argan oil and hair-strengthening keratin, this serum reduces frizz and adds a dose of moisture to your strands. Suitable for all hair types, the glossy serum can be applied to your ends to restore softness and shine, while protecting your strands from heat styling. “This product calms my frizz better than anything else, and leaves my hair feeling smoother, stronger, and so much healthier!!” one reviewer raved.

4 A 3-Pack Of Soft Crew Socks With Dainty Scalloped Edges No Nonsense Scallop Pointelle Crew Socks (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from a cotton-nylon blend with a touch of stretchy spandex, these pointelle crew socks are ultra-soft and lightweight. They’re elevated by delicate scalloped edges around the ankles, giving them a charming look. Pair these socks with Mary Janes, sneakers, boots, and more for a subtly chic look. Available multipacks: 6

5 These Gold-Plated Hoops That Are Simply Chic PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Simple and elegant, these gold-plated hoop earrings can be worn with both casual outfits and formal ensembles. The posts are nickel- and lead-free, so they’re gentle on sensitive ears, and you can choose from three finishes: yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold. “Perfect lightweight hoops to dress up any outfit. They are a great size. Not too thick or big!” one reviewer commented. Available sizes: 16 millimeters, 25 millimeters, 40 millimeters

Available colors: Yellow Gold, Rose Gold, White Gold

6 A Highly Rated Mineral Sunscreen That Doesn’t Leave A White Cast Supergoop! PLAY SPF-30 Everyday Lotion Amazon $22 See On Amazon Mineral sunscreens are infamous for leaving skin with a white cast, but this SPF-50 lotion from Supergoop! goes on totally clear. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating, it’s formulated with antioxidant-rich sunflower extract, which nourishes your skin while providing excellent sun protection. The reef-friendly formula is free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

7 This Face & Body Oil That’s Packed With Antioxidants Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Packed with restoring vitamin A, moisturizing vitamin E, and soothing lavender oil, this body oil feels amazing on your skin. The antioxidant-rich formula helps improve the appearance of scars, while also soothing irritation and promoting collagen production. Of course, the non-comedogenic blend is hydrating, too. Over 94,000 customers have given it a perfect five-star review on Amazon — it’s just that good.

8 Some Textured Scrunchies For Tying Back Your Hair Kitsch Crepe Scrunchies (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon While traditional elastic hair bands can cause breakage and frizz, these crepe scrunchies will keep your strands smooth and damage-free. The lightly textured fabric gently holds your hair in place, and the chiffon-like appearance adds a style upgrade. This pack comes with five different colors — add them to your bun, ponytail, or braid for a cute look. Available multipacks: 13

9 These Hair Claws For Easy ‘90s-Inspired Updos TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These claw-shaped hair clips are just like the ones you had in the ‘90s, except better — they’re coated in soft matte rubber, for a grip that won’t slip out of your hair. Available in a wide range of colors, the clips are perfect for pulling your hair out of your face, and the large size allows you to achieve all sorts of updos and half-up styles. Available multipacks: 18

10 A Set Of Laundry Bags That Protects Your Delicate Clothing Items BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (Set of 5) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Prevent your delicate underwear, bras, and tights from snagging in the washing machine by using this set of mesh laundry bags. You get five pouches in a range of sizes, all of which are made from lightweight polyester mesh with a zipper closure. They have an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon, with several reviewers raving about their durability over time. Available multipacks: 3

11 The Countertop Mirror With Adjustable LED Lights Jordan & Judy Touch Screen Vanity Mirror Amazon $20 See On Amazon This USB-rechargeable mirror is designed with 33 LED lights around the border, illuminating your face while you apply makeup or perform your skin-care routine. With a single touch, you can adjust the lights’ brightness to your liking, and the moveable bracket can be set at multiple angles for the perfect view. You can even fold it up and take it with you while traveling.

12 This Satin Pillowcase That Protects Your Hair & Skin ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase Amazon $11 See On Amazon Unlike traditional cotton pillowcases — which can dry out your skin and snag hair like Velcro — this smooth satin pillowcase keeps everything smooth, moisturized, and breakage-free while you sleep. Available in a wide variety of neutral colors and vibrant hues, you can find a case that complements your bedroom’s color scheme. Plus, it’s machine-washable, and the hidden zipper closure gives it a polished look. Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

Available colors: 25

13 A Portable Garment Steamer For Wrinkle-Free Clothes Anywhere Pure Enrichment PureSteam Portable Fabric Steamer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Releasing up to 10 minutes of continuous steam on a single fill, this handheld garment steamer is great for smoothing wrinkles out of your clothing anywhere you go. The compact unit is small enough to fit in your suitcase, making it ideal for vacations and business conferences, but it also takes up minimal storage space in your closet. It heats up in just two minutes, so it comes in handy for last-minute touch-ups (so much easier than ironing). Available colors: White, Black

14 This Fan-Favorite Cuticle Oil Made With Moisturizing Milk & Honey Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $14 See On Amazon Apply a few drops of this nourishing oil to your nail beds to soften your hands and strengthen your cuticles — it’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews. Formulated with gentle ingredients like milk and honey, the cold-pressed safflower oil delivers serious moisture. There are also other scents available, including pomegranate and fig and lavender and chamomile. Available scents: 9

15 A Complete Set Of Makeup Brushes For Your Eyes & Face Luxe Premium Makeup Brush Set (14 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Investing in good makeup brushes — and regularly cleaning them — will keep your skin feeling smooth and blemish-free, and this set of makeup brushes has earned a 4.6-star overall rating. The set includes 14 different brushes in a variety of shapes, allowing you to apply and blend foundation, eyeshadow, blush, and more with precision. You also get a bottle of gentle cleaning solution to maintain your brushes over time. The best part? The set rings up at a wallet-friendly price.

16 The Rose Quartz Facial Tool That Feels Amazing On Your Skin Sdara Rose Quartz Roller Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from real rose quartz, this facial rolling tool is a luxurious way to keep your skin feeling great. The quartz’s natural cooling properties help soothe irritated skin, while the pressure and rolling motion can assist with lymphatic drainage, boost circulation, and reduce puffiness. Place the roller in the refrigerator before use for an extra dose of cool therapy. Available styles: Rose Quartz, Jade

17 These Reusable Makeup Remover Pads Made From Washable Cotton & Bamboo Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Removing your makeup before you go to bed is super important, and these reusable makeup remover pads make it so easy. Made from a soft and absorbent cotton-bamboo material, the pads gently remove makeup from your face with just a small amount of makeup remover or cleanser. The pack of 20 pads comes with a mesh bag for easy cleaning in the washing machine.

18 This Multitasking French Face Cream That Doubles As A Primer Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Face Cream & Makeup Primer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Blended with skin-softening shea butter and hydrating aloe vera, this face cream from French pharmacy brand Embryolisse performs as a moisturizer, makeup primer, and face mask. This three-in-one formula is beloved by fans, and can be used on both the face and body. “I LOVE this moisturizer! Not greasy at all, and a little will go a long way. It makes your skin super soft, it feels just like baby skin!” one reviewer raved.

19 A Glitter-Infused Lip Gloss That’s Super Shiny Unicorn Snot Holographic Glitter Lip Gloss Amazon $8 See On Amazon Unicorn Snot’s lightweight, non-sticky lip gloss is loaded with sparkly glitter, creating a holographic shine all along your pout. The cotton candy-scented formula glides on smoothly right out of the tube, and is super easy to apply over lipstick or on its own. Choose from four magical shades for a memorable look. Available shades: 4

20 These Glycolic Cleansing Pads That Gently Resurface Skin Nip + Fab Glycolic Acid Fix Daily Cleansing Pads (60 Pads) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Physical exfoliants can be harsh on sensitive skin, which is why it’s worth trying these chemically exfoliating glycolic acid cleansing pads. The pads gently remove dead skin cells, revealing the smooth, bright skin underneath. Hyaluronic acid is added to boost your skin’s moisture levels, while witch hazel is included to even out skin tone.

21 A Jar Of 1,000 Mini Rubber Bands For Hair Styling Hoyols Strong Elastic Rubber Bands (1,000 Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon At a super great price, you can get a whole lot of mini rubber hair bands — 1,000, to be exact. Use a single band to secure a ponytail or braid, or place several in your hair to create elaborate styles. There are multiple colors available, so you can choose a shade that’s closest to your your hair’s color. “These bands are great for tiny braids or ponytails and don't get stuck, even in my frizzy hair!” commented one reviewer. Available colors: 6

22 This Value Pack Of Cotton Swabs With A Precision Tip Quanzhou Chenchenchen Precision-Tip Cotton Swabs (400 Count) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You’d be surprised just how many ways you can use these precision-tip cotton swabs. They’re great for touching up lip gloss, shaping eyebrows, and creating smoky eyeshadow looks. You get 400 swabs for a budget-friendly price, so you won’t need to restock for months. Pro tip: These pointed swabs are also great for cleaning dust out of your electronics. Available multipacks: 400 pieces, 800 pieces, 2400 pieces

23 An Exfoliating Brush That Helps Prevent Razor Bumps Dylonic Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Covered in hundreds of small, flexible bristles, this handheld brush gently exfoliates your skin between shaves, which may help prevent ingrown hairs or razor bumps. Use it on dry skin, or bring it into the shower to massage over your wet arms and legs. Not only does the brush remove dead skin cells, but it helps improve circulation as well. An easy-grip handle keeps the brush securely in your hand for comfortable use.

24 A Vitamin C Serum That Helps Lighten Dark Spots Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you have dark spots and skin discoloration, this vitamin C serum can help lighten them for a more even skin tone, while also promoting firmness. Not only that, but since vitamin C is a formidable antioxidant, it’ll protect skin from pollution and free radicals. Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and jojoba oil round out the formula for tons of hydration.

25 The Detangling Brush That Glides Through Wet Hair Without Snagging Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Wrestling with your tangles is a thing of the past, thanks to this soft detangling brush. Designed with rows of cone-shaped bristles, the brush gently separates knots of hair sideways — instead of down — to prevent breakage. The ergonomically shaped handle is easy to grip, giving you full control over the brush. Use it on wet or dry hair for amazing results. Available colors: 6

26 A Cooling Facial Massager That Reduces Redness & Puffiness Beauty by Earth Ice Roller for Face Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you’re ready for a relaxing facial massage, take this ice roller out of the freezer and roll it along your skin. The cooling sensation can help reduce puffiness and redness around your face, while also relaxing those tiny muscles in your cheeks and forehead. Use it in the morning or evening as a part of your daily skin-care routine.

27 These Space-Saving Pants Hangers That Will Transform Your Closet MORALVE Pants Hangers (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Each one of these sturdy beechwood hangers holds up to five pairs of pants, and they can be hung either horizontally or vertically to make more room in your closet. The sturdy metal hooks slide easily on your curtain rod, and each tier features a nonslip coating that keeps your pants in place. Besides maximizing space, these hangers give your closet a more cohesive appearance. Available colors: Mahogany, Natural, White

28 This Refreshing Rosewater Spray For An All-Over Glow Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin Hydrating Facial Mist Amazon $16 See On Amazon Formulated with skin-softening Damask rose oil and hydrating glycerin, this facial mist provides the perfect midday pick-me-up for your face. It helps to lock in your skin’s moisture, resulting in a radiant glow all over. Use it as a toner in the morning, then pack it in your bag to spritz on in the afternoon. If you have sensitive skin, this is a great way to moisturize and calm your face.

29 A Hair-Smoothing Cream That’s Applied Like Mascara BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Using the mascara-like wand, you can apply this hair-finishing cream to the loose wisps around your bun or ponytail. Made with hydrating avocado oil, the lightweight, transparent formula smooths out flyaways for a sleek look. “Love!!! Does as expected, total style saver, especially on days my hair decides to NOT do what I want,” one reviewer raved.

30 The Wrinkle-Release Spray That Doesn’t Require Heat The Laundress Crease Release Wrinkle Release Spray Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you don’t have time to lug out an ironing board or heat up a garment steamer, you can use this wrinkle-release spray to smooth out your clothing. The spray doesn’t require any heat to work — just spray onto the creased fabric, and let it do its magic. A light blend of jasmine and citrus fragrance gives your garments a freshly laundered scent.

31 This Wire-Free Smoothing Bra That’s Invisible Under Clothes Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Smoothing Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This wire-free smoothing bra from Warner’s is designed with wide side panels and a stretchy under-chest band, holding everything in place without feeling constricting or uncomfortable. Securing in the back with a hook-and-eye closure, the V-neck bra has wide straps that are easily adjustable. The full-coverage undergarment is practically invisible under T-shirts, blouses, and more. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

32 A Highly Rated Hair Mask That Repairs & Strengthens Brittle Strands Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment Amazon $28 See On Amazon Show your hair some love by applying this cult-favorite repairing treatment from Olaplex. Made with hydrating ingredients such as aloe and jojoba oil, the mask restores damaged hair shafts while fortifying your strands against future damage. If your hair is dry or damaged, this treatment can seriously help replenish moisture and strength.

33 These Foot Peel Masks That Make Your Skin Baby Soft Soft Touch Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cracked, dry soles can benefit from a little TLC in the form of these exfoliating foot masks infused with botanical extracts. Just slip the masks on your feet like a pair of socks, and let the soothing formula soak into your skin. Over time, the dead skin on your heels will slowly peel off, revealing the smoothness underneath. There are three scents to choose from — invigorating peppermint, relaxing aloe vera, and refreshing tea tree. Available scents: Peppermint, Aloe Vera, Tea Tree

34 The Cleaning Kit That Keeps Your Sneakers Looking Like New Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials Amazon $18 See On Amazon Complete with a bottle of cleaning solution and a bristle brush, this shoe cleaning kit from Jason Markk is the key to keeping your sneakers looking fresh. Safe for use on leather, suede, canvas, vinyl, rubber, and more, the gentle solution removes dirt markings from your favorite walking shoes, and the brush’s stiff bristles are great for lifting tough stains.

35 This Double-Sided Tape That Keeps Clothing In Place Fearless Tape Double-Sided Fashion Tape (50 Count) Amazon $11 See On Amazon With this double-sided garment tape, you can confidently wear your favorite dresses and tops without worrying about a sagging hemline or any accidental sneak peeks. One side of the tape adheres to the fabric, while the other presses against your skin. The tape can also be used to secure jewelry in place, or to keep your ankle socks from slipping off your heels.

36 A Handbag Organizer That Prevents Crumpling ZOBER Over-The-Door Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Designed with six vertical pouches, this hanging storage unit is perfect for holding your handbags upright, so they won’t flop over and get crumpled. The organizer hooks over your door, and can even keep your bags dust-free. The two transparent pouches at the top are smaller, while the bottom four are larger, accommodating purses, towels, accessories, and more. Available colors: 4

37 This Soothing Body Balm That Relieves Dry, Itchy Skin Truremedy Naturals Remedy Tea Tree Oil Balm Amazon $20 See On Amazon Blended with tea tree, eucalyptus, and lavender essential oils, this skin-softening balm is an effective remedy for dry, chapped skin. Use it on your hands, feet, elbows, knees, and any other spot that’s prone to itchiness or chapping. The gentle formula is fortified with vitamins E and C, both of which encourage skin repair and reduce redness.

38 These Clips That Pull Your Bra Straps Into A Racerback Design W-Plus Bra Strap Clips (15 Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re wearing a sleeveless top and want to hide your bra straps, these clips are exactly what you need. They transform your bra into a racerback design, making the straps virtually undetectable. You also get three adjustable bands that hold your straps taut in a horizontal line, so you never have to worry about them (annoyingly) slipping off your shoulders. Available multipacks: 4

39 Some Snap-On Pants Buttons To Replace Your Missing Ones OXT Instant Button For Pants (4-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Losing a button on your jeans can be frustrating, but luckily, there’s an easy solution — these snap-on buttons that don’t require any sewing. Made of durable zinc alloy, each button has a sharp pin that locks into the backing piece through the denim fabric. Many customers also use these buttons to create a looser or tighter fit in the waists of their favorite jeans.