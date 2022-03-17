You Don't Need To Wear Skimpy Clothing To Look Sexy — These 40 Chic Pieces Are Proof

Confidence is key when exuding come-hither appeal, but what if you don't necessarily love racy clothes and would rather look sexy without being revealing? Well, that’s what I'm here for! Searching far and wide for those "unicorn pieces" can be a daunting task. That’s why Amazon is the ultimate shopping destination because, as you know, they have everything under the sun. Believe it or not, the virtual mega-store where you buy your groceries, household products, and Kindle books also sells some pretty haute fashion styles these days — on the cheap, too. What did I uncover there, you might be wondering? I stand by my original statement: You don't need to wear skimpy clothing to look sexy, because these 40 chic pieces are proof.

This deep dive includes breezy caftans that exude effortless glamour, slinky tank dresses that work with your most comfortable bra, and sleek pencil skirts with plenty of stretch for eight-hour days and beyond. Ready to check out these fan favorites for yourself? Perfect, they’re all listed below for your viewing pleasure — and, by the way, they all come in under budget at $50 or less.

1 This Stunning Satin Bodysuit With A Secure Wrap Top ROMWE Satin V-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Available in both jewel tones and neutrals, you'll feel regal in this satin wrap bodysuit no matter which color you choose for evenings out. The blouse material is made from slick polyester while the bottom is a cotton-spandex blend with snap crotch buttons. Shoppers generally agreed that this iwass true to size and fit great. "The fabric is slightly stretchy and the design of the garment provides the right amount of forgiveness and comfort. Love how it hugs my curves in all the right ways,” one reviewer praised. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 A Chic Tailored Pencil Skirt In Buttery Faux Leather Fahsyee Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don't get it twisted: This faux leather pencil skirt isn't going to feel stiff or restrictive. It has a soft polyester lining that's extremely breathable with tons of stretch for an eight-hour day. Despite being a $22 skirt, you'll have it for years to come. "Love this skirt!! Super sexy. Dress up or down. I wore with a Prince purple rain T-shirt and got tons of complements,” one shopper gushed. “It’s stretchy so comfy, prob more so than a true leather skirt would be...I love the length, most leather skirts are sooooo short,” they added, dubbing it a “wardrobe staple.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 A Lace Party Dress With Subtle Sheer Panels MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Knee-Length Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Need a wedding guest or cocktail party dress? Look no further than this sleeveless lace sheath. There's a strapless slip underneath it’s high-necked eyelash lace overlay that's sophisticated as hell, while a zippered back and subtle slit in the hem ensures a tailored fit that’s easy to move in. It's not scratchy, not in the slightest, and after more than 13,000 ratings from Amazon shoppers it has a glowing 4.5 stars. “The dress could not be more perfect! It fits beautifully, washes nicely and is very comfortable,” one fan reported. “I got so many compliments about this dress, people couldn’t believe it was less than $50!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 These Hot Pointed Pumps With A Cutaway Arch JENN ARDOR Stiletto High Heel Shoes Amazon $47 See On Amazon If you love the look of Jimmy Choos or Louboutins (but aren't willing to blow your bank account on a pair) then these JENN ARDOR stilettos are the next-best thing! There's an arch cut-out that adds peekaboo appeal, with a padded insole that cushions every step and a rubber outsole for traction on slippery surfaces. Still worried these four-inch pumps might be too painful? Reviewers were putting that fear to rest. "I am amazed by how comfortable these shoes are, I would say these are the most comfortable shoes I have ever had and not only that they are way gorgeous in person," one shopper swore. Available sizes: 6 — 10

5 The Form-Fitting Cropped Turtleneck That Reveals A Sliver Of Midriff Verdusa Long Sleeve Mock Neck Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon Consider this long-sleeved cropped turtleneck your sleekest layering go-to. You'll find that its blend of acrylic and spandex adapts to your curves like a champ despite looking pretty tiny at first glance. Even better? The cropped fit is a perfect mate for all of your high-waisted pants and skirts, showing off just a peek of skin without feeling exposed. “It could definitely be worn by itself or layered. I got it in white and [...] it’s not see through at all. The neck isn’t too tight/choking and overall it has decent stretch. Very soft material. 10/10,” a fan remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 A Matching Athleisure Set That Is #WorkoutGoals YOFIT Workout Outfit (2-Piece Set) Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you want to feel extra-hot at the gym without resorting to booty shorts and a sports bra, consider this full-length matching bodycon workout set. Made with four-way stretch fabric, this gym-ready 'fit works for all body shapes and sizes — and looks unreal from warm-up to cool-down, too. "I felt extremely comfortable working out with this set. It is squat proof for leg day and tight in the right areas," one shopper affirmed. Another reviewer pointed out that "the waist really snatches your middle and it has a thicker band that doesn’t roll down so easily." My favorite detail? The edgy cut-out thumbholes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

7 This Slinky Little Camisole With Subtle Sheer Panels ROMWE Contrast Lace Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon One shopper swore that "you will feel like THAT CHICK" in this going-out camisole, and here's why: It's a hot little top that feels like you found it in the lingerie section of a high-end department store. Love it? There are plenty of renditions that include a mesh insert (shown here) along with versions in contrasting lace, strappy necklines, and sweet scalloped edges worthy of J.Crew. PSA: If you have a larger chest, invest in a strapless bra or plunge model. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X

8 A Trendy Slip Skirt Is The Ultimate ‘90s Staple You Need In Your Life The Drop Silky Slip Skirt Amazon $45 This A-line slip skirt by The Drop has slightly more structure than your run-of-the-mill version. Wear yours with a cropped white tank and canvas sneaks or strappy sandals during the warm weather season. Then, you can winterize it with a chunky sweater and knee-high boots. “I miss the 90s, and I'm slightly obsessed with the throwback slip skirt trend happening now. I've ordered (and returned) a fair number of brands and styles over the past year or so. This is my favorite out of the 5 or so that I have in rotation right now," one shopper revealed. If cherry red isn’t your jam, there’s so many beautiful hues to choose from. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X

9 A Goddess-Like Dress That Hugs All The Right Places POSESHE Deep V-Neck Bodycon Wrap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Available in multiple sleeve lengths depending on the current season, this faux wrap dress certainly won't go to waste in your closet. My favorite detail on this dress? The crossover sweetheart neckline that’s utterly seductive, but you'll be able to wear any bra in your arsenal. While it is a relatively bodycon silhouette, the ruched midsection adds drapey movement and the irregular hem lends additional interest. “I cannot count exactly how many compliments I received wearing this dress, but it seemed endless,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 4X

10 This Delicate Lariat Necklace Minimalists Will Love Dcfywl731 Long Geometric Pendant Necklace Amazon $12 See On Amazon Statement necklaces just not your jam? Here’s a minimalist lariat necklace that’s subtlety meets chic instead. Not only does it look far pricier than its humble $12 tag, but it also won’t tarnish easily or turn your skin green. “Extremely cute! Looks exactly like the expensive $100 necklaces,” one shopper confirmed. Click through all of the gold- and silver-plated options available — some come in layered trios, and others even have matching earrings for a cohesive look. Available colors: 24

11 A Soft T-Shirt Bodysuit That Wraps So Seductively IN'VOLAND Long Sleeve Cross Front Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon One shopper described this long-sleeved wrap bodysuit perfectly: “Ladies do not doubt this, it is the best fitting bodysuit I’ve ever bought. Full bum coverage, doesn’t show too much cleavage. It’s thin but not see through,” the reviewer summed up. The best part? The T-shirt onesie has seamless lines, so it won’t show through your jeans or trousers. Rather drink red wine than wear the color? Check out the full dozen colorways offered instead, including classics like black, army green, and white. There’s a snap crotch closure on all for quick bathroom breaks. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

12 A Soft, Drapey Nightshirt That’s Timelessly Chic Amazon Essentials Piped Nightshirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Are your comfortable pajamas not exactly the cutest? You're not alone! That's why this Amazon Essentials nightshirt really comes in handy. Beware: you'll want to live in it once you feel how cozy it is. The jersey knit button-down style has contrast piping, a chest pocket, and long sleeves. "This is my favorite night gown, it's sexy, soft, and comfy,” one shopper praised. “I have washed it a few times, still soft, didn't shrink." Unbutton it a little — or a lot, depending on your mood. It’s even cute with leggings on truly cold nights. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

13 A Cult-Favorite Jumpsuit That Dips Off One Shoulder PRETTYGARDEN Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Do you agonize over your outfits in the morning? Skip the stress and save time with this best-selling romper. Great for traveling or simply running errands, the jumpsuit has a slouchy scoop neck that can be worn off the shoulder and a waist-hugging elastic drawstring that won't dig into your stomach. "Lightly skims my body to accentuate but loose enough to avoid telling all my secrets," one reviewer wrote of the fit. Still not convinced? More than 30,000 shoppers have given this low-key sexy jumpsuit a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — 3X

14 A Romantic Bustier Tee With Bridgerton Vibes WDIRARA Puff Sleeve Square Neck Tee Amazon $19 See On Amazon This body-hugging ribbed top could inspire its own love story. The stretch knit tee has a square neckline that frames your face and hints at cleavage without flashing too much. Not to mention, the precious puffed sleeves make it seem pretty and polished at the same time. “One if the best tops I ever had. Very fashionable and comfortable and fits perfectly. True to size. I recommend it highly,” one shopper gushed. Tuck it into nipped-waist trousers or wear it out with some jeans. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X Plus

15 Skinny Trousers That Feel Like Elevated Leggings Ginasy Skinny Trousers Amazon $40 See On Amazon When you peek through the reviews of these slim-cut pants, you'll spot one rave after another. Ideal for the mornings when you want to bum around but, you know, have a board meeting, the ankle-length trousers are an absolute no-brainer. They're made from cotton that’s blended with a massive amount of stretch so they’re impossible to wrinkle. The pull-on waistband is comfortable against your midsection, too, while sitting if you're working from a desk. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

16 A Belted Sheath Dress To Be Worn Anywhere And Everywhere PrettyGarden Belted Short Sleeve Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon You know what fans love most about this sheath dress? It’s dizzying versatility. Crafted from breathable cotton and spandex, this short sleeve pencil dress has a waist tie belt and, ever so importantly, pockets! One shopper called it a "great comfortable dress—nice enough for business casual work and light enough [for] the beach!" Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 This Croc-Embossed Envelope Clutch Is Red-Hot Luxury — On A Budget NIGEDU Faux Leather Clutch Bag Amazon $12 See On Amazon This envelope clutch isn't designer, but it certainly looks expensive. One customer weighed in on the quality: "The finish quality was nice (no stray strings or misaligned sewing, etc) and it really looked just as nice as a genuine leather clutch would have.” The crocodile-embossed faux leather pouch is sturdy and can fit everything you need, from a phone, wallet, sunglasses, and makeup must haves. There’s also an interior pocket for your house keys. Tuck it under your arm and you're ready to take on the day (or night). Available sizes: One size

18 A Genuine Silk Camisole That Melts Against Your Skin Miqieer Silk V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon A slinky silk camisole is the ultimate going-out top, and this minimalist version looks stunning even with jeans for date night. You can get it in a cowl neckline, shown above, as well as a simple V-neck camisole that’s just as likely to stun under a blazer, too. Unlike some delicate, high-end silks from top designers, you can actually pop this little guy into your washing machine without any hiccups. "Expensive look with a cheap tank,” one shopper raved, and fans were especially thrilled with the buttery, luminous fabric. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

19 This Sweet Cami And Shorts With Lingerie-Inspired Satin And Lace IN'VOLAND Satin Lace Pajama Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $25 See On Amazon What's the next-best thing to sleeping naked? IN'VOLAND's satin lace pajama set! Trimmed with exquisite lace, the matching camisole and shorts are light as a feather, skin-friendly, and won’t get twisted if you toss and turn in the night. “Sometimes satiny pajamas don't have any stretch, but these do, so it's easy to move, feels great, and looks sexy," one shopper confirmed. On top of that, the adjustable straps and elastic waistband help nail your most comfortable fit. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

20 A Chic Workout Set That Can Handle High-Impact Activities Opocos Exercise Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Need inspiration to hit the gym? Well, this cute matching workout set by Opocos should do the trick. The U-neck sports bra and yoga leggings come in an array of bold prints, and can handle medium- to high-impact activities like running, boxing, and weight training. These edgy tie-dye leggings have a secret back pocket — it's hardly noticeable at first glance, but it's there — and a high waistband that offers extreme support with just enough compression through the core. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X

21 A Sleek Blouse Bodysuit That Spotlights The Collarbone Spadehill V-Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon You'd never guess that this is a bodysuit because of its effortless looser fit. Case in point: "I love that this body suit has a little bit of extra material so that you can tuck it in tight or if you choose, you can "blouse" the extra material over your pants a little bit," one shopper explained. Key details on this one-piece include a deep V neckline, subtle puffed sleeves, and wrist cuffs. Better yet? The polyester-spandex fabric is super smooth and won't dig into your skin anywhere. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X

22 Supple Faux Leather Leggings With A Cozy Fleece Lining Tagoo Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $47 See On Amazon Love the edge that leather lends but hate feeling restricted? (Who doesn't!) Here's one solution: Tagoo’s faux leather leggings. They look exactly like skinny pants, right down to decorative pockets and a snap closure, but come in a four-way stretch fabric that hugs your body. "Very sexy and really holds me in," one shopper remarked. They're not flimsy and can be worn in colder temps thanks to the toasty fleece lining. "I was happy to see they’re lined so as not to be cold in the winter," another customer confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

23 The Bodycon Dress That’s A Blank Slate GXLU Bodycon T-Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon A modest bodycon dress? It’s right here. Constructed with cotton, polyester, and spandex, this classic sheath has a simple crew neckline and is available with both short and long sleeves. Worried it will cling like so many similar styles do? This one is more forgiving. "These are naturally sexy since they show your curves, but the dress itself feels very comfortable,” one shopper noted. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

24 An Alaïa-Worthy Statement Belt That’ll Snatch Any Dress Hello My Life&Apparel Lace Waist Belt Amazon $11 See On Amazon It might not be an actual Alaïa waist belt, but this stunning showstopper certainly is just as chic. Made from quality lace and rich faux leather with a wraparound sash-tie bow, this wide belt is the ultimate sophisticated accessory for a defined silhouette that will look phenomenal over a billowy tunic or little black dress. "This is very well made and attractive. Fits well, stays in place and does not shift about. Looks very elegant and is versatile," one shopper wrote. Available sizes: 1

25 A Trendy Mock-Neck Top That’s Intentionally Sheer Floerns Printed Mock Neck Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This sheer mesh mock-neck top is a gorgeous option for girls’ night out when paired with a form-fitting midi skirt or leather pants. The on-trend print shown here is reminiscent of a world-class painting, but there are plain black, lace, and celestial options that are less busy to the eye. Some shoppers thought this sheer mesh top ran a tad small, so order one size up for a more comfortable fit. Once you do, you’re in for a treat. “It is comfortable, breathable, and just the right amount of cute and sexy but not too much,” one shopper attested. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X

26 This Super-Soft Nightgown With Plunging Lace Iris & Lilly Modal Negligee Amazon $19 See On Amazon How sweet is this casually sexy nightgown? It's crafted from sumptuous modal and scratch-free lace with an A-line shape and contoured triangle cups. As you can see, it's fitted on top (there's no spillage in sight) but one shopper noted that there was no built-in chest support, per se, if that’s a concern. Other shoppers reported back after a full night’s sleep — and the consensus? One reviewer wrote that it "feels great to sleep in,'' while another fan gushed that it was “like sleeping on butter." Available sizes: 0 — 18

27 The Laidback Romper You’ll Never Want To Take Off Nemidor Casual Romper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Found: The loungewear romper you're going to live in. This cotton-blend onesie has short sleeves, an adjustable drawstring elastic waistline, and a keyhole back. Throw it on for grocery store trips, as a beach coverup, or even for going out at night with some strappy heels. Yes, it's that versatile. "This is by far one of the best purchases I have ever made on Amazon. The fit was fantastic and it was so incredibly comfortable. I have worn it at least once a week since I got it," one shopper revealed. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

28 This High-Neck Halter Top With A Drapey Fit Dokotoo Sleeveless Halter Neck Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Halter tops tend to conjure images of late 90s and early 00s styles, but take a look at Dokotoo’s sleeveless halter-neck blouse for proof the shape can be done in a way that feels chic. Doesn’t this relaxed version scream elegance and professionalism? Tuck it into some slacks and you’ll mean business. It can be laidback, too, though — just pair it with some light-rinse jeans on the weekends. “This top is a great find...looks just like the ones I’ve seen in boutiques,” a shopper praised. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 A Deceptively Professional Purchase: This Ruched Pencil Skirt GRACE KARIN Ruched Pencil Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon To put it simply, pencil skirts can be uncomfortable if they don’t have any stretch. Not this one: GRACE KARIN’s rendition of the pencil skirt is highly elastic and molds to your curves courtesy of the nylon and rayon blend. There is a hidden zipper on the side and strategically-placed ruching through the hips that shoppers were raving about. “By far my favorite piece in my entire closet and I feel like a BADDIE when wearing it,” one shopper raved. “It doesn't ride up when walking, or wrinkle when sitting. It handled itself super well over a full night of dancing. I got so many compliments on it the entire night.” Now, all you need is an elegant halter top or a crisp button-down. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 A Molten-Hot Mock Croc Dress That (Literally) Looks Like A Second Skin ROMWE Crocodile Print Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon How hot is this croc-printed bodycon dress? Surprise your partner in this baby for date night, and expect their jaw to drop. The only downside? The polyester-spandex material is on the thinner side, but it has plenty of stretch and layers well. “The texture and weight of the fabric is amazing. It feels light yet somehow cozy as well,” one shopper noted. “The crocodile pattern looks nice with a slight shine to it that exudes quality well beyond the price. The dress drapes well enough but wearing a slip underneath would be a good addition. Simply a fantastic dress.” Scroll through all the colorways, and you’ll actually find multiple interpretations of the mock-croc dress, including camisole dresses, off-the-shoulder styles, and metallics. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

31 A Cult-Favorite Liquid Lipstick That’s Virtually Smudge-Proof Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Need a new lipstick — fast? Well, you don't have to spend department store prices as Maybelline's SuperStay Matte Ink liquid lipstick is readily available for $8 with speedy Prime shipping. This highly-pigmented liquid formula is a best-seller on Amazon because it's steak-resistant, shockingly moisturizing and lasts all day — and then some. "If I don't take it off before I go to bed...it will still be there in the morning," one shopper confirmed. Find your perfect shade among 35 hues, including this iconic red Available colors: 35

32 A Sporty-Chic Bomber Jacket In All-Over Lace Floerns Sheer Floral Lace Baseball Jacket Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you need to add a lightweight jacket to a dressier outfit when you feel a chill, then this one's for you! It's a baseball bomber silhouette with all-over sheer floral lace, full zipper, ribbed cuffs and waistband. So cute, right? One shopper suggested wearing it with sleeveless tops to avoid too much bulk in the arms — but a thin snug layering tee can work, too. Wear it over jeans and tee on the weekend, then drape it across your shoulders with a little black dress. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

33 This Sweetheart Lace Blouse With Endless Styling Possibilities ROMWE Sweetheart Neck Lace Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon A major selling point of this sweetheart blouse? All the places you’ll go in it, obviously. It can be toned down with a pair of jeans for daytime yet transforms into a dressy ensemble with a sleek black midi skirt and pumps, for instance. The polka-dot chiffon yoke — as well as the lace-trimmed V neckline — gives it a vintage look that you don’t see every day. “Wore it out the 1st time out with hubby and immediately received compliment from a woman passing us by! It's so pretty and feels sexy,” one shopper revealed. (There’s also a fun version with choker-style neckline offered, as well.) Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

34 One More Pair Of Faux Leather Leggings For The Warmer Months 7th Element Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon Here are some faux leather leggings without the fleece lining, meaning they’ll be your go-to dressy leggings for rising temps. Lightweight, stretchy, and wrinkle-resistant, this spandex pair's wide pull-on waistband adds zero pressure to your tummy. Whether you’re going to a concert or clubbing, you can easily achieve the rock-n-roll vibe with a loose t-shirt or tank and some chunky silver chain jewelry. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

35 A Classically Cool Tank Dress With Subtle Ruching STRETCH IS COMFORT Ruched Bodycon Tank Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon The number-one reason to buy this stylish tank dress? It’ll never go out of style and looks good on just about anyone. Not only can you sport a T-shirt bra or sports bra, but the gathered ruching on each side also creates a gorgeous, elevated shape. Plus, the four-way-stretch rayon and spandex fabric has plenty of give, and won’t limit you throughout the day. “The dress was wonderfully comfortable. It moved with my body with no problems,” one shopper affirmed. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

36 This Oversized Satin Sleep Shirt Is The Luxurious Nightgown You Deserve Ekouaer Satin Button-Down Nightgown Amazon $30 See On Amazon This satin sleep shirt is crafted from a silky polyester that's difficult to wrinkle, shrink, or fade. The oversized shirt has a high-low hem, three-quarter sleeves, and a notch collar that can be worn traditionally or slipped invitingly off one shoulder. Why not take this baby out of the house, too? “This is MORE than a sexy comfortable nightgown. My husband took me out on a date to dinner and a casino. And yup, I wore this with a pair of heels," one shopper revealed. Talk about versatility! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 An Affordable Answer To Urban Decay’s Cult-Favorite Palette Coastal Scents Revealed Smoky Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $17 See On Amazon Love Urban Decay makeup, but not its price? Here’s an alternative to the brand’s iconic smoky eyeshadow palette that many shoppers swear is better than the original altogether. “This is the best eye shadow color palette that I've ever purchased. I was looking for something that had more than the usual...this gave the variance and options that usually aren't paired together,” one reviewer wrote. There are three other “Revealed” palettes offering warm, cool, and rose-gold tones that nod to other cult-favorite hits as well — all with rich pigments and rave reviews. Available colors: 4

38 A Luxe Lace Kimono To Throw Over Literally Anything Bsubseach Lace Kimono Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon Here’s the lowdown: This isn’t some cheap lace kimono. “I can't believe this was so inexpensive because it feels and looks like it costs at least $100,” one reviewer gushed. Wear this flowy number as a bikini coverup on your next vacation or toss it over shorts and a cropped tank for brunch with the girls. Available in 18 colorways, it adds a touch of coverage without looking or feeling dowdy. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

39 This Soft Tee With A Body-Hugging Wrap Fit Beauhuty Wrapped V-Neck Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon Who knew a T-shirt could be this sexy? Made from a blend of viscose and spandex, this Beauhuty tee has a deep V neckline and side shirring that embraces your frame to the nines. “As a woman who previously believed you had to spend $50+ for a well-made summer top, I'm shocked. These tops are DIVINE,” one shopper revealed. Critically, another fan wrote that this was “sexy but not so sexy my bra showed.” Oh, and it comes in more than 50 colors. (Better snag a few.) Available sizes: Small — 3X

