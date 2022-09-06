You'd Look So Much Better If You Tried Any Of These Cult-Favorite Products Reviewers Swear By

While I’ve never been one to instantly jump on the bandwagon, I do tend to buy things that have rave customer reviews. After all, no one will give more honest descriptions of products than users who have actually tried them out for themselves. Positive reviews take the guesswork out of shopping and all these fan-favorite beauty products come backed by thousands of them, so you know they actually live up to the hype.

Whether you’re looking to incorporate something new into your skin-care routine, hairstyling repertoire, or wardrobe, you’ll find plenty of customer-approved products that make looking your best easier than ever. From a matte makeup setting spray with thousands of five-star ratings to a wallet-friendly hair lotion that adds volume and body to your locks, this list is packed with some of the best beauty products with a cult following.

1 The Silicone Pasties That Reviewers Love Nippies Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after 22,000 reviews, these nipple covers are made from soft, flexible silicone that creates a smooth line under clothes. The pasties come in five different shades, so you can pick the one that most closely resembles your skin tone. Wear them in lieu of a bra underneath your strapless dresses, or use them for extra coverage underneath a swimsuit. They’re fully reusable — just rinse them off in between wears. Available sizes: Small, Large

Available colors: 5

2 This Root Touch-Up Powder You Can Use Between Coloring Sessions Style Edit Root Touch Up Amazon $32 See On Amazon In between dye jobs? Touch up your hair’s roots with this color-binding powder from Style Edit. Just dab the mineral-infused powder onto your scalp using the included sponge applicator to extend the life of your hair color — it’s that simple. The root touch-up treatment washes out with shampoo, so it won’t leave any lasting residue on your locks.

3 An Eco-Friendly Shampoo Bar That Hydrates & Protects Dry Hair Superzero Restoring & Repairing Shampoo Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your locks have been feeling a little parched lately, this shampoo bar from Superzero can help. Formulated with shea butter and avocado oil, the sulfate-free shampoo hydrates dry, brittle strands and protects them from further damage — all without stripping your hair of its natural oils. Each bar contains the equivalent of three 8.4-ounce bottles of shampoo, and the plastic-free design is eco-friendly.

4 This Gel Eye Mask You Can Use For Hot Or Cold Therapy PerfeCore Eye Mask Amazon $16 See On Amazon Filled with temperature-retaining gel beads, this mask delivers soothing hot or cold therapy to your forehead, temples, and cheeks. Simply place it in the microwave or the freezer to reach your desired temperature, then lay it on your face as you relax. Use it to decrease eye puffiness, relieve sinus pressure, and reduce skin redness and irritation.

5 The Detangling Brush That Won’t Cause Breakage Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Want an easy way to avoid hair breakage? Use this fan-favorite detangling brush. It’s engineered with flexible cone-shaped bristles that separate hair sideways (instead of down) to prevent hair tugging. You can even use it on wet hair, and the ergonomically shaped handle is comfortable to hold.

6 A Leave-In Hair Primer To Use Before Heat Styling Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Hair Primer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made with nourishing, plant-derived extracts, this hair primer from Elizabeth Mott protects your hair from heat damage while styling. The leave-in formula also works to hydrate and repair dry, brittle strands, while also delivering a smooth, polished finish. Simply apply the lightweight cream to damp hair and style as desired.

7 This Hydrating Rose Water Mist That Soothes Skin Heritage Store Rosewater Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re like me and have sensitive skin, you might find that your face responds best to simple, naturally derived ingredients like you’ll find in this refreshing rose water facial spray. It’s a life saver on hot days, providing an instant blast of hydration and soothing power. It also makes a fantastic makeup setting spray, and you can even use it to add a light, sweet fragrance to your hair.

8 Some Arch-Support Insoles That Can Help Relieve Foot Pain Powerstep Insoles Amazon $24 See On Amazon When you feel good, you look good, so give your favorite pair of walking shoes an arch-supportive boost by placing these cushioned insoles inside. Designed with EVA foam with semi-rigid support shells, the insoles can help relieve heel pain and soothe tired, aching feet. “Fit perfectly in my shoes, much of my pain related to me plantar fasciitis has gone away since I started using these daily,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Men’s 3 — 16, Women’s 5 — 12

9 The Fast-Acting Spray That Removes Red Wine Stains From Fabric Emergency Stain Rescue Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon This cleaning spray boasts a feat that was once thought to be impossible — removing red wine stains from fabric. The fast-acting, water-based formula is also effective on stains caused by ketchup, marinara sauce, and grass. Keep one in your bag for accidental spills at restaurants or dinner parties, and keep one in your medicine cabinet to lift stains from furniture and carpet.

10 These Wool Dryer Balls That Replace Your Dryer Sheets Simple Natural Wool Dryer Balls (6 Count) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made of all-natural wool, these dryer balls are reusable, so you don’t have to keep buying packs of dryer sheets. The balls fluff your fabric and reduce wrinkles during the drying process, and since they’re fragrance-free, they’re ideal for those with sensitive skin. You get six in a set, which you can store in the included canvas bag.

11 A Moisturizing Hair Treatment That Works In Just 8 Seconds L'Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re constantly feeling like you don’t have the time to pamper your hair, I’m happy to tell you that all you need is eight seconds — that’s how long it takes for this lamellar hair treatment from L’Oréal Paris to work its magic. The lightweight formula targets damaged hair shafts, adding silkiness and shine to your locks. Apply it to wet hair after you shampoo for best results.

12 This Ultra-Thin Brow Pencil With Rave Reviews NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over 34,000 reviewers have given this brow pencil from NYX a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, praising its ability to create extra-fine lines that replicate the look of your natural eyebrow hairs. Available in 12 different shades, the pencil also includes a built-in spoolie brush for easy shaping, blending, and sculpting. Available shades: 12

13 The Heated Barrel Brush That Detangles & Styles REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer Brush Amazon $33 See On Amazon Part hair dryer and part barrel brush, this styling tool from Revlon is perfect for those who want to carve out more time in their morning routine — and it boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after an astounding 420,000 reviews. Designed with a combination of nylon pin and tufted bristles, the oval-shaped brush detangles and adds volume to your hair while a steady stream of hot air locks the style into place. Just one step, and you’re done. Available colors: 8

14 A Handheld Garment Steamer That’s Easy To Travel With Hilife Clothes Steamer Amazon $32 See On Amazon This handheld garment steamer is easily portable, so you can pack it in your suitcase while traveling to remove wrinkles from your clothes, no matter where you are. It creates up to 15 minutes of continuous steam, effectively removing creases from cotton, wool, silk, and more. “I actually enjoy making my clothes wrinkle free now! So much better than ironing,” one reviewer raved.

15 These Durable Wooden Hangers With Extra-Wide Shoulders ZOBER Wooden Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon These wooden hangers are designed with rounded shoulders that won’t stretch out the shoulders of your clothes. Plus, with a 20-pound capacity, they’re ideal for heavy sweaters and coats. A screw-reinforced cross bar provides a place to hang your trousers, jeans, and other heavy clothes. This set of 10 hangers comes in dark brown and tan finishes, with stainless steel hooks. Available colors: Natural Wood, Vintage Wood

16 This Smoothing Hair Oil With Near-Perfect Ratings Moroccanoil Treatment Amazon $16 See On Amazon Boasting an average score of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon after 59,000 ratings, this hair treatment from Moroccanoil harnesses the potent benefits of argan oil and linseed extract. Effective on all hair types, the fast-absorbing formula works to smooth flyaways, condition strands, and boost shine. Apply it to dry or damp hair, and style as usual.

17 The Hydrating & Depuffing Eye Stick Made With Icelandic Glacier Water The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick Amazon $9 See On Amazon Infused with Icelandic moss and glacier water, this hydrating stick delivers a boost of moisture to your under-eye area. The gentle formula also includes xylitol, which creates a cooling sensation and helps decrease puffiness. One reviewer wrote, “This product is amazing. As you apply it to your undereye, it feels cooling. Within a minute, you can see a reduction in puffiness. Unlike a cream, you can just toss it in your purse and apply it on the go.”

18 This Eyeliner Pen & Stamp For Creating The Perfect Cat Eye LA PURE Waterproof Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $11 See On Amazon When it comes to applying winged eyeliner, you don’t have to “wing it.” Achieving the perfect cat eye look has never been easier, thanks to the two-end design of this liquid eyeliner that features a felt tip on one end and a built-in wing stamp on the other end. Simply stamp the upward flick on the corner of your eye, and fill in the rest of your upper lid with the eyeliner pen. That’s all there is to it. Available sizes: 8 millimeters, 10 millimeters

19 These Cult-Favorite Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon There are a lot of reasons to swap your cotton pillowcases for these satin pillowcases — they protect your hair from breakage, keep your skin from drying out, and are incredibly budget-friendly. Over 187,000 customers have given this pair of pillowcases a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, raving over their silky soft texture. Plus, there are several alluring shades to choose from, including champagne, coral, and lavender. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 22

20 A Leave-In Conditioner That Reduces Frizz & Boosts Shine Garnier Fructis Leave-In Conditioner Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re looking to smooth frizz, Garnier Fructis’ leave-in conditioner is a budget-friendly crowd-pleaser that’s earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 30,000 reviews. It’s infused with hydrating argan oil and vitamin E to lock in shine and reducing flyaways. Ideal for all hair types, the nourishing treatment can be used on damp or dry hair. The effects are long-lasting, too — one application provides frizz-free control for up to 72 hours, even in humid weather.

21 This Exfoliating Lip Balm With A Cooling Sensation REVLON Lip Scrub Balm Amazon $5 See On Amazon Here’s a lip balm that doesn’t just hydrate your pout — it also exfoliates, thanks to the addition of real sugar crystals. Infused with peppermint oil, the balm also creates a cooling, tingling sensation on your lips. Swipe it over your lips to create a smooth surface for your lipstick, or simply use it on its own.

22 The Variety Pack Of Sheet Masks For At-Home Spa Days GLAM UP Sheet Masks (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a relaxing sheet mask — or 12 of them, for that matter. This wallet-friendly variety pack includes sheet masks infused with a range of nourishing ingredients, from antioxidant-rich green tea to moisturizing avocado. Any time you want to target a specific skin-care concern — or simply have a relaxing spa day at home — just open one of the individual packets and apply the lightweight mask to your face.

23 A Body Brush That Gently Exfoliates Skin EcoTools Exfolatiating Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon Crafted with soft synthetic bristles, this body brush gently exfoliates your arms, legs, and torso while also promoting circulation. The back of the scrubber is made of lightweight bamboo, with an elastic strap that makes the brush easy to grip. Use it before rinsing off in the shower, then follow up with your favorite lotion.

24 This French Face Cream That Doubles As A Makeup Primer Embryolisse Face Cream Primer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Hailing from the iconic French skin-care brand Embryolisse, this highly rated moisturizing face cream also makes an excellent makeup primer. Infused with soothing aloe vera and nourishing shea butter, the intensely hydrating formula is easily absorbed by the skin. “I love the way my makeup primer and foundation goes on over this cream,” raved one reviewer. “It’s super hydrating, smoothing and soothing.”

25 The Lightweight Oil That Protects Your Nails & Cuticles OPI Nail and Cuticle Oil Amazon $11 See On Amazon Hydrate your nails with this OPI cuticle oil that’s lightweight and nourishing. The fan-favorite formula is a blend of several ingredients, including grape seed, sesame, and sunflower oils. Add a few drops to your nails twice a day to help strengthen your nail beds and protect them from future damage.

26 Some Angled Makeup Sponges That Blend Flawlessly BEAKEY Makeup Sponges (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Made from high-density foam, these angled makeup sponges are great for applying and blending foundation to perfection. With flat bottoms, rounded sides, and pointed tips, the sponges can be used on any part of your face, from wider surfaces like your forehead to hard-to-reach corners. Fans swear by them for effortless makeup application — they’ve earned a 4.7-star overall rating after 80,000 reviews. Available multipacks: 4

27 This Face Roller That Magically Absorbs Oil Revlon Oil-Absorbing Face Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon This oil-absorbing face roller is made with real volcanic stone, and unlike blotting sheets, it can be used again and again. Simply roll the stone over your T-zone or other oil-prone areas to create a matte effect. It’s small enough to carry in your bag, so you can use it for touch-ups throughout the day. “This roller is amazing! It’s like magic,” raved one reviewer.

28 A Deeply Conditioning Hair Treatment That Repairs & Strengthens Bold Uniq BoldPlex Hair Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon Working on a molecular level, this bond-restoring hair mask deeply penetrates damaged strands, repairing and strengthening them from the inside out. The restorative treatment is suitable for all hair types, with particularly effective results on dry, bleached, and processed hair. Plus, you’ll notice a positive difference in your hair after just one application.

29 This Value Pack Of Moisturizing Masks For Your Hands Epielle Intensive Repairing Hand Masks (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon In this value pack, you get six pairs of hand masks that deeply soothe and repair dry, cracked hands. The glove-like masks are infused with exfoliating and moisturizing ingredients like milk extract, coconut, and hyaluronic acid to leave skin feeling soft and smooth. One reviewer wrote, “This is a wonderful product, with miraculous results, it rejuvenated my hands in minutes.”

30 The Eyeshadow Primer That Lasts Up To 24 Hours Revlon Eyeshadow Primer Amazon $5 See On Amazon Made with a moisturizing shea butter complex, this eyeshadow primer from Revlon creates a smooth base for pigmented powders. Not only does the primer boost your eyeshadow’s vibrancy, but it locks it into place for up to 24 hours — so you can rest assured your makeup look will be on fleek all day and night.

31 A Set Of Foot Peel Masks For Dry, Callused Soles Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Slip these foot masks over your soles, wait 60 minutes, and take them off. Then, after a week, notice how the dry, dead skin beings to peel away, revealing smooth skin underneath. Available in a wide range of fragrances — from coconut to peach to lavender — the exfoliating masks effectively target calluses and cracked heels. Available scents: 11

32 This Glass Nail File That Doesn’t Dull Over Time ClassyLady Glass Nail File Amazon $8 See On Amazon Unlike traditional emory boards, this glass nail file retains its grit over time, so you won’t have to keep replacing it. It allows for precise shaping and filing, while remaining gentle on your nails. It’s easy to clean with water, so you can keep it fresh in between uses. Not to mention, the file comes with a sleek carrying case to protect it while on the go.

33 The Hair Finishing Stick That Smooths Flyaways For A Polished Look BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $7 See On Amazon You’ve successfully created your updo, but you can’t seem to get your flyaways to settle down. There’s an easy fix for this, and it’s this finishing stick. The mascara-like brush applies a thin layer of hair cream to the sides of your ponytail or bun, smoothing any frizzy hairs. Made with natural plant extracts, the cream is moisturizing and gentle on your strands.

34 A Trio Of Exfoliating Face & Body Brushes With Ergonomic Handles Dylonic Exfoliating Brushes (Set of 3) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This body and face brush set will help you exfoliate every inch, from your face to your legs to your bikini area (which is helpful for preventing razor bumps). The set includes a large body exfoliator with an ergonomic handle, along with two smaller silicone scrubbers that are gentle on your face.

35 These Butter-Soft Leggings That Come In So Many Colors SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings have racked up 85,000 reviews because they’re so soft and comfortable. They come in full-length and capri versions in a range of unique shades, including fuchsia, neon coral, and lilac gray. Wear them while working out, running errands, or simply while lounging at home. “The fabric is like butter. So soft and comfy and stretchy,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus

Available colors: 21

36 This Matte Concealer That Lasts All Day Long e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a concealer that delivers seamless results that don’t budge all day, this one from e.l.f. is for you. The highly pigmented formula glides easily onto your skin, quickly drying to a matte finish. It’s available in several different shades, so you can find the one that most closely matches your skin tone. Available shades: 22

37 A Heat Protectant Spray That’s Infused With Nourishing Coconut Bold Uniq Coconut Heat Protectant Spray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Before you straighten, curl, or blow dry your hair, add a few spritzes of this protectant spray to shield it from heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Infused with hydrating coconut, the spray also conditions your locks for a silky smooth finish. “I've noticed my hair looks shinier, takes to heat better and even seems longer,” one reviewer wrote after using it.

38 The Fan-Favorite Makeup Setting Spray With A Matte Finish NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Setting Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon With over 60,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s clear this setting spray is popular among makeup fans. There’s a good reason for that — the lightweight formula locks your makeup into place for up to 16 hours, creating a matte finish without drying out your skin. Not to mention, it comes at a wallet-friendly price.

39 This Handheld Facial Brush That Rotates For A Deeper Clean Olay Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $18 See On Amazon Equipped with two interchangeable bristle brush heads, this battery-powered facial cleanser has two speed settings for deep cleaning and gentle exfoliation. The water-resistant device can be used in the shower, and the oblong handle ensures a secure grip while you run it along your face.

40 Some Sophisticated Cuff Earrings That Go With Any Outfit PAVOI Gold Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These chic cuff earrings are plated in 14-karat gold and embedded with delicate cubic zirconia studs for just a touch of sparkle. Pair them with any outfit, from a jeans-and-a-tee combo to a formal dress. There are multiple styles available in three different finishes — yellow, rose, and white gold. Available colors: Yellow Gold, Rose Gold, White Gold

Available styles: 10

41 A Colorful Assortment Of ‘90s-Inspired Claw Clips CENTSTAR Large Hair Claw Clips (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You get 12 large claw clips in this multipack, in an assortment of vibrant colors. Perfect for updos and half-up half-down styles, the hair accessories have a fun ‘90s vibe to them. Each one is made of durable plastic with a matte finish, with a tight metal spring that’s strong enough to hold thick hair.

42 These Moisturizing Lip Balms With A Hint Of Color Burt's Bees Lip Balms (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Burt’s Bees is popular for naturally derived formulas, and these soothing lip balms definitely live up to the brand’s hype. Made with moisturizing shea butter and botanical waxes, the balms are infused with just a hint of pigment — leaving your lips with a wash of sheer color. There are a wide range of shades available, including rose, violet, and light pink. Available shades: 9

43 This Skin-Brightening Serum Made With Vitamin C TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum Amazon $18 See On Amazon With over 71,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, this facial serum has proven its power. Formulated with skin-brightening vitamin C, moisturizing vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid (an ingredient which binds water to the skin), the serum helps boost your skin’s natural radiance for an all-over glow. “I call it the holy grail for my face. It’s the best,” raved one reviewer.

44 A Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Set That Relaxes Your Skin BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon You’ve likely seen these pretty skin-care tools all over social media, and they work even better than they look. This rose quartz roller and gua sha set can help alleviate face and neck tension, while also reducing puffiness and redness. The dual-ended roller is designed to be pressed against your cheeks and forehead, while the gua sha is meant for your chin, neck, and shoulders. Place them in the refrigerator to add some cooling therapy to your routine. Available colors: 6

45 The Witch Hazel Toner That’s Gentle On Skin Thayers Witch Hazel Facial Toner Amazon $10 See On Amazon This alcohol-free witch hazel toner from Thayers works to balance oily skin, while also helping it maintain its moisture barrier with soothing aloe vera and cucumber. Just apply a small amount to a cotton pad and swipe it over your face after you cleanse. The toner has an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars after 109,000 reviews, with one customer describing it as “liquid gold”. Available scents: 6

46 These Hot Rollers That Save You Time In The Morning Conair Instant Heat Hot Rollers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Instead of using a hot iron to curl your hair piece by piece — which takes a lot of time — you can use this set of ceramic rollers from Conair. Measuring 1.5 inches, the rollers secure to your hair with the included claw clips. They heat up in just two minutes, so you can get right to work. Once the rollers cool down, simply remove them to reveal big, bouncy curls.

47 A Lint Roller That Lifts Pet Hair From Clothes & Furniture Scotch-Brite Lint Roller Amazon $5 See On Amazon Living with a furry pet can be lovely, but it also means that your clothing and furniture have likely become magnets for hair. This Scotch-Brite lint roller lifts up dog and cat hair from your clothes, furniture, bedspread, and more. It comes with 70 adhesive sheets that are easy to pull away, resulting in a hassle-free cleaning experience.

48 The Facial Steamer That Opens Up Your Pores Pure Daily Care Facial Steamer Amazon $34 See On Amazon This personal facial steamer uses nano-ionic technology to deliver up to 30 minutes of vapor at a time. The ionic water particles penetrate the skin, opening up your pores, so you can more readily extract blackheads. You also get a set of five stainless steel facial tools that allow you to perform your extractions safely from the comfort of your home.

49 A Leave-In Lotion That Adds Volume & Body To Your Hair Garnier Fructis Thickening Hair Lotion Amazon $5 See On Amazon Infused with cotton flower extract, this lightweight thickening lotion adds body and volume to your hair without the crunchy feeling of hairspray. Just add a few pumps to towel-dried hair, then let it air dry or blow dry as usual. “Finally found this and it's great,” wrote one reviewer. “I can't believe that something so affordable works better than the more expensive brands out there.”