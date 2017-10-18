26 Brilliant Beauty Products With A Cult Following On Amazon

When it comes to buying new beauty products, it can feel like you're taking a gamble with each purchase. What if this liquid lipstick transfers? What if this mask doesn't do anything? Or this mascara gives me raccoon eyes? This is why it's safer to turn to beauty products with a cult following — which are products with tons of reviews that you know are safe choices.

These brilliant beauty products have become sacred within the beauty community, via the beauty gurus of YouTube, countless "best of" lists, and good 'ole word of mouth — making them must-haves for anyone who wants reliable products without taking risks. To reach cult status, the product has to establish itself as pretty much legendary. It needs to be something that consumers rave about and will happily repurchase time and time again.

From odd makeup brushes to bubbling face masks, these products might seem new or unusual to you but, plain and simple: they work. No need to explore yet another new lineup from a drugstore brand when there’s a cult fave for pretty much every beauty product you could want in your arsenal — and if you aren't sure, just read one of the many glowing recommendations.

1 These Bold Liquid Lipsticks That Won't Transfer Amazon Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick, $20, Amazon Liquid matte lipsticks may be all the rage right now, but when Lime Crime put out their line of Velvetines, they were ahead of the game. This diverse lineup of lipsticks features a variety of wild colors in an easy-to-apply formula that seriously lasts all day/night. None of it will transfer; in fact, you’re probably going to need some heavy duty makeup remover or coconut oil to get it off when the day is done.

2 This Sharp Black Eyeliner That Makes Perfect Wings Amazon Docolor Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner, $8, Amazon This waterproof liquid eyeliner is easy to apply without skipping, pulling, or smudging — which is almost definitely why it's become a go-to for so many makeup addicts for the ultimate winged eyeliner. And, despite it being completely waterproof, this deep black eyeliner is surprisingly easy to remove at night, without leaving any pigmentation or smudges behind.

3 This 3D Fiber Mascara That Adds Serious Volume Amazon Mia Adora 3D Fiber Lash Mascara, $20, Amazon This fiber lash mascara is a total game-changer for anyone who's previously found bold, thick eyelashes to be completely unattainable, offering beautiful lashes without the need for falsies. It includes two tubes: a magnifying gel to separate and thicken lashes, and a tube of natural fibers to add color and major definition. Then, its instructions advise you to swipe with the gel once again, for even more volume that lasts.

4 This Brow Gel That's Almost Effortless Amazon Wunder2 Wunderbrow, $17, Amazon Wunderbrow eyebrow gel has become a staple for anyone who wants to create structured, feathered eyebrows with just one step. It's a gel that applies with a spoolie, thickening your existing brows and filling in sparse spots. And don't worry about color matching — it's available in five different shades from blonde to jet black, so you're sure to match your desired brow shade.

5 These Oval Brushes That Blend Makeup Flawlessly Amazon Yoseng Oval Makeup Brush Set, $14 (Set of 10), Amazon Oval makeup brushes seemed odd at first but quickly took the beauty community by storm — and this affordable set of oval brushes on Amazon became a classic almost instantly. The thick, durable bristles apply foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, and more seamlessly for an airbrushed look. One reviewer says: "Best brushes EVER. So above and beyond any make up brushes I have ever used ~ the quality is outstanding and the way they blend is amazing. They would make a really nice gift for anyone who wears makeup. They feel very expensive - I actually thought they were made from real hair, but they are synthetic."

6 These Mini Razors That Make Facial Hair Removal A Breeze Amazon Tinkle Eyebrow Razor, $5 (6 Pack), Amazon These insanely popular tiny eyebrow razors are gentle and precise, making it easy to shave away unwanted hairs around the brows without accidentally erasing a tail. They're also used to exfoliate skin — use these on the face for painless dead skin and hair removal, too. Whether you are curious about dermaplaning or just looking to shape your brows, these razors do the job.

7 This Peel That Makes Your Feet Baby Soft Amazon BEALUZ Foot Exfoliant Mask (2 Pairs), $15, Amazon In a simple three-step process — apply, soak, and wash — this foot peel transforms cracked, rough heels to reveal super soft feet. This product is not for the faint of heart. The extreme results have prompted many Amazon reviewers to posts their nasty (yet impressive) before and after pictures along with their rave reviews. And this box features two pairs for less than a single pair of other brands.

8 A Deep-Cleaning Mask With 30,000+ Reviews Amazon New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask, $16, Amazon “After getting on birth control, I’ve recently been having terrible cystic acne. I tried every single product I could possibly find. THIS face mask was the ultimate addition to my self care and skincare routine,” one customer raved. This deep-cleaning face mask uses Dead Sea mud, to pull impurities out of your pores. Not only does this provide an intense cleansing, it’s also effective for evening, brightening, and preventing acne.

9 This Kit Of Stainless Steel Blackhead Remover Tools Amazon JPNK Blackhead Remover Tools Kit, $8, Amazon This blackhead remover kit comes with six tools that make it easy to remove blackheads and other stubborn acne gently. Each tool is made out of stainless steel and has an ergonomic no-slip grip, so when used correctly, they are are a safe and sanitary way to remove blackheads. Plus, the tools come in a portable container.

10 This Eyelash Curler That’ll Pump Up The Volume Amazon Kaasage Eyelash Curler with Pads, $10, Amazon This eyelash curler is the mother of all curlers, with an extra-comfy grip. And with a cute, comfortable handle, you'll wonder how you ever put up with standard metal eyelash curlers in the past — and it will never pinch your eyelid. Plus, this set even comes with 5 silicone refill pads.

11 This Activated Charcoal Powder For Natural Teeth Whitening Amazon Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder, $24, Amazon While a lot of teeth whitening treatments can cause painful tooth sensitivity and enamel damage, this natural activated charcoal powder truly whitens without any pain at all. In fact, it's actually good for the gums, and it's super easy to use — just dip your toothbrush into the powder, brush as normal, and cheerfully await the results.

12 This Liquid That Prevents Ingrown Hairs And Razor Bumps Amazon Tend Skin The Skin Care Solution, $20, Amazon This insanely popular skin care liquid is meant to be applied right after shaving or waxing in sensitive areas like the bikini line, to prevent ingrown hairs, razor bumps, and redness from appearing. It can also significantly decrease the appearance and growth of current ingrown hairs and razor bumps.

13 These Affordable Brushes That Work As Well As High-End Ones Amazon BS-MALL Makeup Brushes Set (14 Pieces), $13, Amazon For anyone looking for a set of diverse makeup brushes that won't break the bank, this makeup brush set the obvious choice — hence its status as a cult beauty product with more than 80,000 reviews. It comes with larger brushes for foundation, bronzer, and blush, as well as smaller ones for more detailed work. They're dense and make blending easy. “I have brushes from MAC, lancome, bare minerals...I've spent 3x as much for a single liner brush than I did for this set and it's replaced a ton of my moreexpensive ones,” one customer wrote.

14 This Eye Gel That Lifts And Brightens Dark Circles Amazon Baebody Eye Gel, $24, Amazon This eye gel from Baebody has quickly become a favorite in the industry — offering a long list of benefits with a fittingly long list of restorative ingredients that include hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and various plant stem cells. This will help hydrate, add elasticity, and firm and brighten circles under the eyes. If you've eternally struggled with darkness under your eyes, this is for you.

15 This Fun Bubble Clay Mask That Foams Up And Clears Pores Amazon Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask, $9, Amazon This carbonated bubble clay mask has quickly became a cult fave — not only does it destroy blackheads and keeps pores clear, but it bubbles up and makes you look like a cloud. No wonder over 4,000 reviewers are obsessed.

16 These Best-Selling Tweezers That Get Every Single Tiny Hair Amazon Majestic Bombay Ingrown Hair Surgical Tweezers, $8, Amazon These surgical steel tweezers are perfectly aligned and have sharp tips that close evenly to give you a tight grip. They’re perfect for ingrown hairs and tough splinters, and of course, these tweezers are a go-to if you pluck your brows.

17 These Under-Eye Masks Made With 24K Gold Amazon LA PURE 24K Gold Eye Treatment Mask, $20 (15 Pack), Amazon Under-eye masks formulated with 24k gold offer deep hydration for the sensitive area below your eyes, plumping the skin and providing relief from dark, circles. They’re designed to regenerate cell growth and promote healthy skin. One savvy Amazon reviewer offers this clever tip: “I keep them in the fridge, and the cooling effect is very calming and relaxing.”

18 This Gentle Face Cream That Moisturizes And Nourishes Amazon LilyAna Naturals Face Cream Moisturizer, $18, Amazon So many people rely on this natural face cream moisturizer for deep hydration and nourishment for their whole face — even the sensitive parts like the eyes. It's packed with ingredients like rose distillate, aloe vera, coconut oil, and orange extract, and it's non-greasy, so it's suitable for all skin types

20 This Shampoo And Conditioner Set That Hydrates With Argan Oil Amazon ArtNaturals Organic Argan Oil Shampoo And Conditioner, $26, Amazon If your hair is chronically dry or damaged from various treatments, then you could seriously use some argan oil in your life. This set of argan oil shampoo and conditioner is deeply restorative, instantly reviving dull locks, adding shine, creating volume, and even strengthening the scalp. Plus, the product is paraben-free, cruelty-free, and 100 percent natural.

21 This Intense, Pore Clearing Mask That's Been Used For Ages Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay, $9, Amazon This healing clay mask is made with 100 percent natural bentonite clay that, when added to water or apple cider vinegar, becomes a hearty face masks that sucks the gunk out of pores. While it's on the face, you can literally feel your skin pulsing, and once it's been rinsed off, your pores will be remarkably clear.

22 22. This Synthetic Eyebrow Brush That Has A Spoolie On The Other End Amazon Keshima Duo Eyebrow Brush, $8, Amazon This much-loved eyebrow brush has a spoolie for brushing out your brows on one end and a flat, angled synthetic brush for applying product on the other. You can also use the spoolie to blend in your brows once your favorite pomade or eyebrow powder has been applied. Plus, the brush’s sturdy wooden handle is durable while still being lightweight.

23 These Razors That Are Gentle Enough To Use On Your Face Amazon Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Razors (3-Pack), $5, Amazon These gentle facial razors shape, smooth, exfoliate, and removes delicate hairs, without causing any irritation or resulting in ingrown hairs. Whether you’re looking to explore dermaplaning or want to shape your brows, these facial razors are a safe bet with thousands of five-star reviews to back it up.

24 This Foot Cream That Repairs Seriously Cracked Heels Amazon O'Keeffe's For Healthy Feet Foot Cream, $8, Amazon Restoring the most dry and most cracked feet to baby-tier softness, this foot cream gets the job done right. In addition to softening your skin, it creates a protective layer around your feet that locks in moisture which keeps the product working for hours. For the best results, use it right after you shower, when your feet are most susceptible to hydration.

25 This Serum That Promotes Eyebrow And Eyelash Growth Amazon Organyc Eyelash And Eyebrow Growth Serum, $30, Amazon This eyelash and eyebrow growth serum safely promotes the growth of eyelashes and eyebrows using natural ingredients like grape seed extract, amino acids, and B vitamins. It's cruelty-free, vegan, and also protects the hair from harmful UV rays.