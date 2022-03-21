You've Got To See These Genius Bras Getting Wildly Popular Now

If the phrase “bra shopping” gives you anxiety, you’re not the only one. Although useful in everyday life for supporting your bust, bras can be a hassle to shop for and wear, because so many tend to be uncomfortable or pricey. It’s no wonder that so many bra-wearers hate the process of searching for the perfect undergarments — and don’t even get me started on finding special bras that suit your strapless, deep V-neck, and backless outfits.

Fortunately, there is one place where you can find some great bras: Amazon. With low price points, fantastic quality, trusted brands, and tons of reviews analyzing every product, you know you can trust the extensive inventory of undergarments that Amazon has to offer.

However, it can be kind of a lot to sort through every single bra on the e-tailer to find the best one for you. But don’t worry, I did all of the hard work for you and found the 25 most interesting styles rising on popularity on Amazon right now. If other people are buying them, you know they’ve got to be good. I found bras you can wear and love on an everyday basis, during your most difficult workouts, when lounging on the couch all day, or with your strappiest, backless tops and dresses, backed by glowing reviews.

Check out the 25 awesome bra styles I found right here:

1 A Seamless Bra With Wide Straps That Won’t Dig Warner's Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon One of the most frustrating aspects of uncomfortable bras tends to be their pinching and digging shoulder straps. This Warner’s bra boasts a “no-dig,” wide strap design, a comfortable feature that helped this garment receive over 22,000 five-star Amazon ratings. The ease of wearing this bra doesn’t stop there. It’s also wireless, so you won’t have to worry about digging underwire when you wear this bra either. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

2 A Wireless Lacy Bralette With Convenient Convertible Straps Maidenform Pure Comfort Lace Convertible Wireless Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ll love the look and feel of this bralette so much, you’ll be stoked when you discover you can wear it with virtually any top. With convertible straps, this bralette works under a variety of tops and dresses, including T-shirts, racerback tops, and halters. The lace is certifiably romantic, but the wirefree design means this gorgeous garment is comfortable to wear. Available sizes: 34A – 40D

Available colors: 7

3 A Full-Coverage Bra That’s Genuinely Comfortable & Supportive Playtex 18 Hour Original Comfort Strap Full Coverage Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon One of the 30,000 five-star reviewers of this Playtex bra wrote this “is the perfect bra for women in need of larger cup sizes.” Why? It’s wireless, tagless, and has wide straps, making it an easy option for everyday wear. Despite those features, this bra offers ample support thanks to four hooks in the back, a wide band, adjustable straps, and a supportive cup structure. Available sizes: 36B – 54DDD

Available colors: 24

4 This Soft, Seamless Bra That’s Comfy Enough To Sleep In Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $9 See On Amazon Looking for a comfortable bralette that moves with you? This one from Hanes might be what you’re searching for, with its wirefree, flexible design that doesn’t feel constraining. This is an ideal lounging-around-the-house bra, or one you can throw on under your PJs if you desire to sleep with some added support. The cool, soft, moisture-wicking fabric also makes this an ideal option for those who live in hot, humid climates according to many of the 14,000 five-star reviewers. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 8

5 A Racerback Sports Bra That Looks Good & Works Hard RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Padded Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon This criss-cross sports bra offers a medium amount of support, making it ideal for every type of activity, from yoga, to Zumba, to marathon training. The moisture-wicking fabric and four-way stretch help this bra to combat some of the more annoying parts of working out, while the criss-cross back helps with a range of motion and adds a little visual intrigue. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 45

6 This Bra With A U-Shaped Back For Added Support & Comfort Bali Comfort Revolution Front-Close Shaping Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon I am not a fan of uncomfortable bras and especially love ones with a convenient front closure that eliminates the need for uncomfortable back digging. This bra from Bali Comfort Revolution not only has this special front closure, but also has a super comfy U-shaped back that keep your straps in place and won’t dig. Available sizes: 34B – 42DD

Available colors: 9

7 This 3-Pack Bralettes Made From Soft, Breathable Cotton Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra (3 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This front closure bra has over 24,000 five-star reviewers obsessed, and soon you will be too. Made from super cozy cotton with just a touch of spandex for a light, breathable feel that has just the right amount of stretch. This soft bra is also made without any uncomfortable lining, so it’s great to turn to whenever you need just a little bit of support. Available sizes: 34 – 48

Available styles: 17

8 This Front Closure Bra With Smart, Supportive Seams Just My Size Easy On Front Close Wirefree Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon This bra is super soft, has cushiony straps that won’t hurt your shoulders, and offers fantastic support no matter the bra size — even without wires — thanks to the strategically-placed seams that lift and shape your bust. This bra gives a smooth, natural look that works great for T-shirts and sweaters or for relaxing around the house. Available sizes: 32C – 54DD

Available colors: 3 (can order a one or 2-pack)

9 A 2-Pack Of Classic Push-Up Bras With A Seamless & Wireless Fit Fruit of the Loom Seamless Wire Free Push-up Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Push-up bras like this these are great for when you want to give your bust a little extra oomph. And unlike most options out there, this bra is — can you believe it?! — completely wire-free and seamless. This bra gives your breasts a natural-looking lift that you’ll love all while offering full coverage and comfortable support. Available sizes: 34B – 44B

Available colors: 9

10 The Soft Bra That Feels Like You’re Wearing Nothing At All Warner's Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lightly lined bra is made to feel incredibly soft to the touch, with a blend of polyester and elastane that sometimes feels like you’re wearing nothing at all. The wire-free design and light lining just make it even comfier. The Amazon reviews for this bra just further prove that you need this bra, with one happy customer writing: “The comfort of this bra is unmatched. The main bra feels like memory foam and has not even begun to wear out after a year of wear. The band falls perfectly to not create bulge or create that ‘sitting on top of my ribcage’ discomfort. The straps have never cut into my shoulders and the strap adjustments are on the front of the bra but don't dig in at all. Comfort and convenience.” Available sizes: 32A — 40C

Available colors: 20

11 This Convertible Bra With Perfectly Placed Mesh Insets Bali Illusion Neckline Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Full-coverage bras are ideal for keeping your breasts in place at all times, even when on the move or bending over but not all of them are made like this Bali Illusion bra. It features a two-part underwire to lift and shape your bust while the mesh insets help to prevent the much-dreaded “overflow.” The straps can be adjusted for a classic or criss-cross back, which can add support and make this compatible with numerous outfits. Available sizes: 34B – 42DD

Available colors: 19

12 The Sports Bras That Give Much Needed Support For Working Out FITTIN High Impact Racerback Sports Bras (3 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your workouts are more on the high-impact side, you need this three-pack of pull-on sports bras. These moisture-wicking and super supportive bras with tight elasticity will keep your chest area cool, dry, and intact even during your most intense workouts. The nearly 35,000 five-star reviewers report these keep everything in place even while running. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 14

13 A Seamless Bralette With A Neckline That’s Perfect For V-Neck Tops Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Wirefree Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon This seamless and wireless Calvin Kelin bralette is made from super soft microfiber and has smooth edges and a V-shaped neckline that will make it practically invisible under your favorite tops. You can customize this bra to fit your needs by converting the straps to a criss-cross design or removing the cups. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 22

14 This Bra With Extra Side Coverage For An All-Around Smooth Look Warner's No Side Effects Full Coverage Underwire Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sometimes a bra can look great from the front and back, but appear too bulky on the side under the arms. This No Side Effects bra has added side coverage, giving your chest area an all-around smoother appearance. And, with over 12,000 five-star reviews, you can trust that this bra does what it’s supposed to. Available sizes: 34B – 42C

Available colors: 23

15 An Actually Comfortable Push-Up Bra With Romantic Details Signature Lace Push-up Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon Consider this lace bra to add a little fun to your traditional undergarment round-up. Unlike many bras of this style, this push-up bra is actually comfortable, while having tons of details that make it interesting for you (or anyone else) to look at. The delicate bow and jewel features in the center of the bust and the cage back make this notably pretty, and reviewers say these look and fit great without pinching or squeezing anything. Available sizes: 32A – 42DD

Available colors: 13

16 A Mesh Balconette Bra That Is Perfect For Nights Out Wingslove Balconette Mesh Underwired Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon This balconette bra is undeniably enticing. Made from lightweight and breathable mesh fabric that is 100% see-through (a.k.a., certifiably hot), this super chic bra is a perfect addition to your lingerie collection. Made without bulky padding but with an underwire for some lift and support, this is an ideal option for nights out and low-cut tops. Available sizes: 32B – 38DD

Available colors: 6

17 The Sports Bra That Doubles As A Tank Top THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Workout tops with built-in sports bras are truly a godsend for those who want no-fuss workout wear that won’t break the bank. This cropped tank has a medium support built-in bra, so you can wear it on its own while doing pilates or running on the treadmill but also under a cardigan for a cute sporty look. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 15

18 A Casual Triangle Bralette That’s Incredibly Soft Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette Amazon $29 See On Amazon I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m obsessed with Calvin Klein bras including this triangle bralette. Made from an extremely soft cotton blend and designed to give you minimal support without any uncomfortable padding or wires, this bralette is flexible, comfortable, breathable and worthy of becoming your next obsession. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 5

19 This Supportive Bra That Provides An All Over Smoothing Effect Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon No one wants a bra that looks clunky and bulky under their tops, which is why every bra wearer needs this smoothing bra in their intimates drawer. This bra is the ideal style to wear under any top in your closet, including button-downs, given its added coverage on the front, back, and sides that prevents any bulging and can minimize your bust up to 1 1/2 inches. Available sizes: 34G – 44DDD

Available colors: 16

20 A Classic Racerback Bra That Everyone Should Have In Their Drawer Maidenform One Fab Fit Full Coverage Lightly Padded Racerback Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This full-coverage T-shirt bra is a fabulous, classic everyday bra, and the racerback design ensures it’s suitable for racerback tank tops and other shoulder-bearing styles as well as regular tops. Plus, it has that front closure that we all know and love, which makes putting this on and taking this off easier than many other bras. Available sizes: 32C – 42D

Available colors: 9

21 A Zip-Front Sports Bra That Makes All Of Your Other Bras Look Boring Cordaw Zip Front Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re yawning from boredom just looking at your workout gear, it’s time to add this super stylish zip-up sports bra to your wardrobe. Not only does this chic bra come in tons of colors, patterns, and sizes, but it actually helps support your bust during all sorts of workouts and keeps you dry even during your sweatiest reps, all while you look super cute with the strappy back. Available sizes: Small – 5X-Large

Available styles: 20

22 This Wirefree Bralette That Keeps You Cool & Comfortable Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for a new bra to keep your chest comfy while you WFH, run errands, or just chill around the house? Well, look no further than this seamless and wire-free bra. This bralette is soft, stretchy, and cooling, and has a super simple sizing chart that makes choosing the right one for you a no-fuss experience. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 33

23 A Hot Mesh Bra That Gives Your Bust The Shape You Desire Lace & Mesh Unlined Underwire Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a hot new bra to add to your intimates drawer, this lacy mesh bra is a great option. This bra has a retro design that you’ll quickly become obsessed with, and it’s incredibly supportive and shapely without the presence of any uncomfortable lining. Available sizes: 34C – 46G

Available colors: 4

24 These Lace Bandeau Bras That Come In Tons Of Different Colors Duufin 6 Pieces Lace Bralettes with Straps and Removable Pads Amazon $24 See On Amazon These bralettes are so chic yet are actually comfortable enough that you’ll want to wear them on a regular basis — some reviewers note these are even comfortable enough to sleep in. You get six of these adorable double strapped bralettes in your order (all different colors!), all of which come with removable padding. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 3