A non-racerback sports bra strikes the perfect balance of style and performance, making it a great addition to any wardrobe. The best non-racerback sports bras are supportive and comfortable, while still being fashionable enough to be worn without a T-shirt or tank top.

When shopping for any sports bra, think about how and when you’ll wear it. If you engage in high-impact activities, details like wide straps and underwire cups can support your breasts and minimize discomfort. For low-impact workouts or lounging, opt for styles that offer light support, like a longline yoga top or bralette-style piece with thinner straps. In either case, a sports bra should fit snugly without restricting circulation or chafing your skin.

Most sports bras are made with breathable, quick-drying fabrics, but different materials offer different benefits. Natural materials like cotton are soft and breathable, while synthetics like polyester are more durable, while polyamide is lightweight and quick-drying. Nearly every option on this list includes varying percentages of Lycra (also known as elastane) for stretch and support. For very sweaty workouts, look for design details like mesh panels, which wick moisture and provide extra ventilation.

Next, decide whether you want a pullover style or a design that secures like a traditional bra. A bra that slips over your head will have clean lines and won’t run the risk of digging into your skin or snagging on your shirt, but a hook-and-eye closure can be easier to take on and off, and can allow for a more customizable fit. Adjustable straps are another feature to look out for — they’re great for further modifying the fit, but some wearers may prefer a simpler, non-adjustable style.

Sports bras should be comfortable and supportive, but many non-racerback options have the added benefit of being wearable outside of the gym. For instance, you can pair a longline top with leggings and a cardigan for the perfect loungewear ensemble, or wear a strappy sports bra under a dress for a lightweight foundation on warm days.

1 A Three-Pack Of Popular Spaghetti Strap Bras Fruit of the Loom Women's Spaghetti Strap Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon With more than 40,000 five-star ratings and a 4.4-star overall rating on Amazon, Fruit of the Loom’s strappy sports bras are the crowd-pleaser of workout wear. The pullover-style bra has fixed spaghetti straps and is made with a blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex for a soft, stretchy feel. While it’s not made for high-impact workouts, the bra has two-ply construction that offers light support for activities like weight lifting and yoga. Multiple reviewers noted that they wear these bras without shirts around the house; another added that they’re so comfortable that “sometimes I feel like I am not even wearing a bra.” Some reviewers mentioned that these bras may shrink a bit after washing, so consider ordering one size up for a comfortable fit. One reviewer raved: “Fruit of the Loom, please don't ever stop manufacturing these. First off, I generally loathe bras. I seek out the comfortable and unfussy ones. I am a 38C and these bras work like a dream for me (I got size 38 and it fits perfectly).” Available colors: 24

2 A Sports Bra That Doubles As An Everyday Crop Top CRZ YOGA Women's Longline Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon CRZ YOGA’s longline bra is a functional piece for the gym that’s stylish enough to wear while out and about. With a pullover design and fixed straps, it resembles a comfortable tank top. The soft, brushed fabric is made with 71% polyamide and 29% spandex, so it wicks sweat and helps keep you cool. A built-in bra with removable padding offers gentle compression to support high-impact activities, while the cropped cut and open, U-shaped back makes it a wearable low-profile base layer under tops and dresses. The bra comes in a ton of colors, which is a bonus because so many Amazon reviewers noted that they've come back to purchase more. One reviewer raved: “I'm definitely ordering in more colors. This top was true to size, is so comfy and flattering, and for the B/small C crew (and below), I can attest these definitely keep everything in place, even during CrossFit workouts.” Available colors: 13

3 A Sporty Bra With Eye-Catching Straps ANGOOL Strappy Longline Sports Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon The Angool pullover sports bra is made with a nylon blend fabric for a soft and stretchy top that's suitable for low to medium-impact activities. A logo emblazoned across the wide, elastic hem gives it a cool streetwear vibe, and optional padded cups offer extra coverage when you want to wear it as a top. Adjustable straps provide just the right amount of support, and their durability keeps the bra from shifting as you move. Multiple reviewers loved that the unique criss-cross straps in the back are equal parts comfortable and cute. One reviewer raved: “I’ve been looking for sports bras like these for years. Most racerback bra straps sit too close to my neck and hurt, but the straps on most other types fall off my shoulders, even when I get a professional fit. These bras are perfect. [...] They’re soft and stretchy and have good padding. I only do low-impact exercises such as Barre, so I don’t know what they would be like for running or jumping, but they give me great support. The price was great, too.” Available colors: 10

4 A Plus-Sized Sports Bra That Offers Optimal Support Specifixs High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Specifixs' plus-size sports bra is made with a quick-drying nylon and spandex blend to keep you cool and dry during high-impact activities. Molded encapsulated cups offer support, and the V-shaped panel in the center of the chest is made of mesh for added ventilation. The wide shoulder straps can be adjusted for just the right fit, and two rows of hook-and-eye closures in the back make the bra easy to take on and off between workouts. One Amazon reviewer found it comfortable enough to wear even as an everyday bra, writing "I didn't even know I had a bra on till I got home and took it off." One reviewer raved: “This bra is great if you need good support in your chest area for working out. I like the fact the cups are sewn well, and the double hooks at the back ensure nothing's moving! The grey mesh is good for breathability especially when you're working out. All in all, I'd recommend this to anyone looking for a good sports support bra.” Available colors: 4

5 A Cami Strap Sports Bra That’s Actually Supportive Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon There's a reason this pullover padded sports bra by Lemedy is a best-seller on Amazon. Its tank-top shape makes it versatile, while its design details offer superior support for A- to C-cups. The fabric is made from a blend of 87% nylon and 13% spandex, and fans noted that it’s soft, stretchy, and does a great job of wicking sweat. Removable cups provide optional padding for those who want it, fixed spaghetti straps give it the look of a camisole, and a longline cut lets you stretch without worrying that the bra will ride up. “You can totally wear this daily, you would never know it’s gym material," wrote one Amazon reviewer. Other reviewers mentioned that the bra runs small, so they suggested purchasing one size up for a comfortable fit. One reviewer raved: “This is the perfect work out tank! Good support but not flattening. It’s super flattering and a perfect length for anything high waisted. I’d even wear this as a going out top!” Available colors: 23

6 A Strappy Sports Bra With Superior Sweat-Wicking Abilities CRZ YOGA Women's Strappy Longline Sports Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon CRZ YOGA’s longline sports bra is a versatile piece that can be used for workouts or lounging. The soft, brushed exterior is made from a blend of 71% polyamide and 29% spandex, while the quick-drying and breathable mesh lining is made with 64% polyamide and 36% spandex. Removable padded cups offer extra coverage, and fixed criss-cross straps are not only stylish but supportive. Although this pullover sports bra is designed for medium-impact activities, some reviewers reported that the firm compression makes it a good choice for running, HIIT workouts, and other high-impact exercise routines. One reviewer raved: “This one is ALL the things, great for high impact workouts, soft and comfy for lounging, and flattering!! If you are debating on this, don’t, get it now!” Available colors: 36

7 A Three-Pack Of Sports Bras That Are Great For Layering AKAMC Cross Back Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Available in a handy three-pack, these pull-on sports bras are supportive enough for medium-impact workouts but soft and pretty enough to wear under casual tops. The seamless design is constructed with sweat-absorbing nylon and has 4% spandex for added stretch. A double layer of fabric and removable pads provide extra support, while fixed criss-cross straps in contrasting colors add an eye-catching element. A few Amazon reviewers mentioned that these tend to run small, so they recommended ordering a size up for a proper fit. One reviewer raved: “I just put this bra to the ultimate test... I got on the trampoline with my kids and I had NO problems with bouncing boobs! This is after wearing it all day so the day didn't stretch out the support [...] It was comfortable all day and wore it under a tank top. It looked like I layered over another tank so I didn't have to worry about the bra showing.” Available colors: 9

8 A Two-Tone Sports Bra With Underwire For High Impact Workouts Natori Women's Dynamic Convertible Contour Sports Bra Amazon $82 See On Amazon Natori’s convertible sports bra has the design elements of a traditional bra, but it's specifically made for high-impact workouts. The high compression jersey shell is made with 85% polyester and 15% spandex, while the lining is 78% nylon and 22% spandex. Molded cups with underwire offer added shaping and support, making this a great choice for running, HIIT, or bootcamp workouts. The wide straps are both adjustable and convertible, and fans noted that they don’t slip or dig in, while a hook-and-eye closure in the back keeps the bra securely in place. One reviewer raved that "the bra is so comfortable that you don't even know that you have it on." One reviewer raved: “You can't find a better fitting and comfortable bra, that does it's job. Others may be comfortable and/or perfect fit, but they don't flatter you under your clothes. Not only that, the bra doesn't leave you sweaty in the heat. [...] This is a sport's bra, but I wear everyday.” Available colors: 12

9 A Popular Yoga Tank You’ll Want To Wear All Day The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon With more than 13,000 ratings and an overall rating of 4.5-stars, the wireless longline sports bra by The Gym People is a fan favorite. It's made with 80% polyamide and 20% spandex for a moisture-wicking workout staple that's stretchy, breathable, and soft on your skin. The wide fixed straps and inner elastic band are functional and supportive, while a sweetheart neckline and U-shaped back give it the shape of an everyday top. Multiple reviewers have worn this pullover bra as part of a casual outfit, and one even uses it as a swimwear separate. One reviewer raved: “I’m honestly surprised this top hasn’t gotten more attention because it is such a gem!! [...] I am just so in love with the sweet heart neck line and sleek silhouette and I’m very pleased with this purchase. This is a great staple piece for anyone who’s ballin on a budget. Do not hesitate to buy this top!” Available colors: 15

10 A High-Impact Sports Bras For Larger Cup Sizes Yvette Women High Impact Criss Cross Sports Bra Amazon $35 See On Amazon The Yvette high-impact sports bra is designed to firmly support larger cup sizes while maintaining total comfort. It's made with CoolMax fabric — a 78% polyester and 22% elastane blend that's designed to wick sweat and keep you from overheating while exercising. Padded encapsulated cups support each breast and minimize jiggling, and the wide, fixed double straps offer excellent support. A mesh panel in the front provides airflow while the criss-cross back adds both style and extra support. Plenty of reviewers praised the hook and eye closure, which makes the bra easy to take on and off between workouts. One reviewer raved: “I am a 36DD (bought a Large) and this holds me in place through my workouts. No more painful bouncing, not smothering either. It holds everything comfortably and moves with you without chafing, rubbing, bunching, or slips. The straps stay put no matter what I'm doing. I do weights, planks, jogging, etc. This is amazing!!” Available colors: 9

11 A High-Neck Bra Made From Recycled Materials TOP-3 High Neck Sports Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon The high neck sports bra by TOP 3 is made with recycled polyester for workout wear that's comfortable and eco-friendly. A raised neckline offers full coverage in the front and eliminates the need for straps, and a pullover cut allows it to pass for a stylish, sleeveless crop top. The open back seam and mesh side panels are stylish details that also provide ventilation during exercise. A hidden elastic band provides enough support for low-to-medium impact activities, but for more compression and a closer fit, some reviewers recommended ordering a size down. One reviewer raved: “Specifically like the fact that the coverage is perfect for bending moves. Also perfect for lounging around the house. Material is soft.” Available colors: 5

12 A Front-Zip Bra That Comes In Fun Patterns Cordaw Strappy Back Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon The Cordaw high-impact sports bra is a cinch to take on and off thanks to a durable zip-front closure. Made with 75% polyester and 25% spandex, it has a double layer of smooth fabric and is suitable for even the most intense workouts. Wide fixed straps transition to a criss-cross design in the back, and a wide elastic seam under the bust provides support without the need for any wire. Removable pads are also included for additional coverage and comfort. One Amazon reviewer loved its versatility and wrote, "Whether [you’re] working out, on the go, or relaxing at home, this bra fits the bill." One reviewer raved: “This bra is amazing!! Super comfortable and affordable. I purchased another brand that is 3x the price of this one and this one is much more comfortable and a better fit. The material is soft and the cups fit well and I don’t have any spill over anywhere. I love that it zips in front and it does stay zippered through some tough workouts.” Available colors: 8

