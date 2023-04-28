Zendaya just added another notch to her stacked resume as the recipient of the Star of the Year award at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards. While she no doubt deserves all the acting accolades, her vintage ‘fit (straight from the Versace vault) also deserves serious props.

The Dune: Part Two star attended the event on Thursday in a bustier-style caramel brown dress. The strappy lace number featured a halter neck that gathered into a cowl. Adding a little bit of sultry edge, the number included leather details including side and back panels, straps, and a built-in leather belt for that cinched-waist look.

The gown first made its debut over two decades ago on model Karolina Kurkova who walked the Fall 2001 Versace runway — and it looks just as good in the year of our Lord 2023. Zendaya shared her excitement over the ensemble on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Thank you @donatella_versace for another special moment, been waiting to wear this one.”

She paired the gown with some subtle sparklers, including dainty diamond bangles, dangling earrings, and a stack of shimmery rings. To top off the glamorous look, she went for her usual wavy, side-swept ‘do and bronzed makeup to match her dress.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The look is proof that Zendaya is a master at dipping into fashion archives.