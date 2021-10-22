If you’ve seen Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, you may be confused about that anti-climactic ending. Those who have read Frank Herbert’s epic novel of the same name know that there’s much more to the story — as Chani (Zendaya) says at the film’s close, “This is just the beginning.” So a sequel is surely in the works, right? Well, yes and no. Warning: major Dune spoilers below.

It’s been widely reported that the movie only covers the first half of the book, and that it spends a lot of time laying the ground for events to come. Timothée Chalamet leads Dune as Paul Atreides, the ducal heir to House Atreides, as he and his parents (played by Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac) inherit the desert planet of Arrakis. However, the seemingly peaceful transition of power is soon revealed to be a ruse, and the malevolent House Harkonnen arrives to take back the planet. Paul’s father, along with many of his allies, is killed; Paul and his mother flee to the desert to join the Fremen, Arrakis’ indigenous people. Dune ends just as the Fremen agree to take them in — leaving the novel’s action-packed second half entirely untouched.

Famously, Villeneuve only agreed to direct the film if he could split the novel into two parts. “I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” Villeneuve told Vanity Fair last year. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

So when can fans expect to see Dune: Part Two on the big screen? Below is everything that’s known about the all-but-confirmed sequel to Dune.

(L-R): Josh Brolin and Oscar Isaac in Denis Villeuneve’s Dune (2021) WARNER BROS. PICTURES

It hasn’t been greenlit yet, but Villeneuve is already working on a script.

Villeneuve seems confident that he’ll get to make Dune: Part Two, as he’s already hard at work on a script for the second installment.

"I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again,” Villeneuve told Total Film in August, adding, “It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, ‘Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.’”

Villeneuve further commented on these plans in an interview with Inverse earlier this week. “I'm standing with one foot in the air, waiting for the permission to make Part Two, but it’s definitely a topic that will become much more elaborated on. That is what the project is about. That’s very important for me.”

However, studio heads are just as optimistic as Villeneuve that the sequel will be made.

The contracts for Dune: Part Two have yet to be signed — and some, including Villeneuve himself, have fretted that Dune’s simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max will harm the movie’s box office performance, which might lead executives to sour on a sequel. But luckily, that does not appear to be the case. Ann Sarnoff, CEO and Chair of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, cheekily alluded to plans for Part Two in a recent interview with Deadline.

“Will we have a sequel to Dune? If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that,” teased Sarnoff.

In all likelihood, Dune: Part Two will stay close to its source material.

Villeneuve’s first film was faithful to a fault, so it’s highly likely that Dune: Part Two would also closely trace the events of Herbert’s novel — meaning that fans will get to see Paul’s romance with Chani, the birth of Paul’s sister, Alia, and the Paul’s final showdown with House Harkonnen.