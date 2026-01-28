10 Years Ago, Zendaya Wore A Double-Breasted Suit To The Grammys

Back in 2016, “One Dance” was topping the charts, flower crowns were the hottest accessory, and King Kylie reigned supreme. A decade later, plenty of things have changed, but some remain the same — for one, Zendaya is still serving looks on the red carpet.

These days, the Euphoria star is a verifiable industry darling and fashion icon. But in 2016, the fresh-faced star was just beginning to carve out her own path in Hollywood by taking more sartorial risks, guided by her longtime stylist Law Roach. One of her most eye-catching moments happened at that year’s Grammy Awards when she paid tribute to a music legend in tailored menswear.

Zendaya’s Double-Breasted Suit

The 58th Grammy Awards were nothing short of iconic. Kendrick Lamar topped the night’s leaderboard with five wins, while Taylor Swift took home Album of the Year for 1989. Meanwhile, Zendaya made fashion history in a dapper red carpet ‘fit.

The actress wore a sleek, double-breasted black suit jacket from Dsquared2. To finish off the ‘fit, she added a pair of matching wide-leg pants and a white button-down shirt. She paired the look with peep-toe pumps and a handful of silver statement rings.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her Bowie Tribute

At the time, people speculated that Zendaya and Roach put together the look in honor of the late David Bowie, who passed away in January 2016. While the suit mimicked the Grammy-winning artist’s go-to ‘fit, the most obvious tribute was Zendaya’s controversial hairstyle: a caramel-colored mullet, similar to Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust-era cut.

At the time, neither Zendaya or Roach confirmed or denied the inspiration for the look. The actress told SELF in a press release, "The Grammys is a fun award show and a bit edgier than my last red carpet event, so my amazing stylist, Law Roach and I decided to try a whole new approach.”

But in recent years, Zendaya has seemingly confirmed the Bowie tribute. “I got dragged for my mullet at the time, but kids love mullets now,” she said in a 2021 InStyle cover story. “I'm happy about my David Bowie mullet.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Here’s hoping for another Zendaya Grammys appearance in 2026.