The 2026 Grammy Nominations Were Full Of Snubs & Surprises

The 2026 Grammy nominations are here, and this year, you could say the list feels like Mayhem. On Nov. 7, stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and more announced the nominees for the 2026 Grammy Awards, which will take place on Feb. 1. And as usual, there were tons of snubs and surprises to be found, making for a chaotic leaderboard.

Read below for the most surprising nominations and shocking snubs at the 2026 Grammys.

Tate McRae Misses In Pop

Tate McRae had a breakout moment with her album So Close To What and its hit single “Sports car,” but failed to break into either Best Pop Vocal Album or Best Pop Solo Performance. However, she can still call herself a Grammy nominee, since her F1 song “Just Keep Watching” got a nod for Best Dance Pop Recording.

Addison Rae Breaks Through

Addison Rae has completed her journey from TikTok sensation to bona fide pop star, as she received a Grammy nod for Best New Artist.

“Golden” Gets Some Gold

“Golden,” the breakout hit from Netflix’s most-streamed original film KPOP Demon Hunters, got a surprise nomination in one of the most prestigious Grammys categories, Song of the Year.

Lorde Loses Out

Despite releasing her critically acclaimed album Virgin, which spawned one of her biggest hits in recent years with “What Was That,” Lorde was snubbed from the Grammy nominations list entirely.

The Weeknd Gets Snubbed — Again

After The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (crowned as the biggest song of all time) was completely snubbed in 2021, he protested the Grammys and refused to submit his music for years. At the 2025 show, Recording Academy president Harvey Mason, Jr. said they were back in The Weeknd’s good graces and introduced a performance from him, only for the Grammys to snub him yet again this year, with The Weeknd not earning a single nomination for his latest album Hurry Up Tomorrow.

