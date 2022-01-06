Zendaya was one of the best-dressed actresses of 2021, and she’s already starting 2022 off in grand style. The Euphoria actress hit the red carpet for the Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles in one of her signature standout looks. She paired a black and white striped strapless gown with red hair in a sleek updo. Zendaya’s Euphoria Season 2 photo call look also boasted a dazzling set of jewelry: Bulgari white gold and diamond earrings and a high jewelry yellow diamond ring set in platinum and yellow gold.

With its minimalist, column silhouette and bold stripes, Zendaya’s dress felt decidedly ’90s-inspired, and as it turns out, it’s actually a vintage find from the era. Valentino debuted the gown on the runway for its Spring/Summer 1992 collection, and the dress was worn by iconic supermodel Linda Evangelista at the time. Now Zendaya, along with her style architect Law Roach, are bringing it back in full force.

This isn’t the first time the duo embraced vintage fashion for the red carpet. At Essence’s “Black Women in Hollywood” Awards in 2021, Zendaya wore a blue puff-shoulder top from YSL from Roach’s personal vintage collection. Roach disclosed that it once belonged to the late Johnson Publishing executive and famed businesswoman Eunice Johnson.

Whether borrowed from the past or simply inspired, Zendaya’s outfits always leave a lasting impression, and there’s no doubt that will continue throughout the press run for Euphoria Season 2 and beyond.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images