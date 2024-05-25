Celebrity Style
Zendaya’s Moody Shakespearean Dress Showed Her Love For Tom Holland
She always nails it.
When she’s promoting a project, Zendaya dresses the part; it doesn’t matter if it’s her own or boyfriend Tom Holland’s. Her outfits are always always spot-on, and she proved it again when she wore the perfect dress to cheer on Holland as his new play opened in London’s West End on May 23.
It was a big night for Holland, who stars as Romeo in the Jamie Lloyd-directed production. Zendaya let him have the spotlight by skipping the red carpet and entering the theater through a stage door about 30 minutes before showtime, Deadline reports. Still, she didn’t manage to totally fly under the radar — especially not in her Shakespeare-inspired dress.
Zendaya’s Shakespearean Dress
Although she made a beeline for the theater without stopping for photos, cameras still caught Zendaya and her on-theme outfit. Her dress featured nods to Renaissance-era fashion: a lace-up bodice, puff sleeves, and a full skirt. It was all black, which was fitting given Holland’s post-show Prada ensemble and the play’s moody aesthetics. As a New York Times review put it, “the emphasis is on brooding atmospherics.” Zendaya did, however, have some shine from the sequins on the dress.
The dress was designed by Andreas Konthaler for Vivenne Westwood as part of the Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. It debuted at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022.
As Zendaya bypassed the red carpet at London’s Duke of York Theatre for Holland’s show, the outlet WhatsOnStage caught her Romeo and Juliet outfit in motion.
A Little Bit Witchy
Zendaya paired her dress with black Christin Louboutin boots and a black manicure. Even if Shakespeare was her outfit’s inspiration, the combination was also giving Bellatrix Lestrange from the Harry Potter movies. In a way, it seemed like a toned-down spiritual sister to her 2024 Met Gala looks. Each one was glamorous and gothic, especially her broody scheming queen-like Vivienne Westwood gown from the star-studded fashion event.
Making A Quick Exit
After Holland’s play, Zendaya didn’t linger outside. Deadline footage shows they left holding hands, but she went straight to the car while he took a minute to acknowledge the fans who were gathered around the theater. Unfortunately, it didn’t give her outfit the time in the spotlight it deserved, but Holland got his well-deserved cheers.