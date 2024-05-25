Zendaya’s Moody Shakespearean Dress Showed Her Love For Tom Holland

When she’s promoting a project, Zendaya dresses the part; it doesn’t matter if it’s her own or boyfriend Tom Holland’s. Her outfits are always always spot-on, and she proved it again when she wore the perfect dress to cheer on Holland as his new play opened in London’s West End on May 23.

It was a big night for Holland, who stars as Romeo in the Jamie Lloyd-directed production. Zendaya let him have the spotlight by skipping the red carpet and entering the theater through a stage door about 30 minutes before showtime, Deadline reports. Still, she didn’t manage to totally fly under the radar — especially not in her Shakespeare-inspired dress.

Zendaya’s Shakespearean Dress

Although she made a beeline for the theater without stopping for photos, cameras still caught Zendaya and her on-theme outfit. Her dress featured nods to Renaissance-era fashion: a lace-up bodice, puff sleeves, and a full skirt. It was all black, which was fitting given Holland’s post-show Prada ensemble and the play’s moody aesthetics. As a New York Times review put it, “the emphasis is on brooding atmospherics.” Zendaya did, however, have some shine from the sequins on the dress.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images/Getty Images

The dress was designed by Andreas Konthaler for Vivenne Westwood as part of the Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. It debuted at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022.

The dress on the runway in 2022 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

As Zendaya bypassed the red carpet at London’s Duke of York Theatre for Holland’s show, the outlet WhatsOnStage caught her Romeo and Juliet outfit in motion.

A Little Bit Witchy

Zendaya paired her dress with black Christin Louboutin boots and a black manicure. Even if Shakespeare was her outfit’s inspiration, the combination was also giving Bellatrix Lestrange from the Harry Potter movies. In a way, it seemed like a toned-down spiritual sister to her 2024 Met Gala looks. Each one was glamorous and gothic, especially her broody scheming queen-like Vivienne Westwood gown from the star-studded fashion event.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

Making A Quick Exit

After Holland’s play, Zendaya didn’t linger outside. Deadline footage shows they left holding hands, but she went straight to the car while he took a minute to acknowledge the fans who were gathered around the theater. Unfortunately, it didn’t give her outfit the time in the spotlight it deserved, but Holland got his well-deserved cheers.