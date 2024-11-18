Celebrity Style
Zendaya Just Elevated The “Netflix & Chill” ’Fit In A Sheer Top
Cozy movie night, but make it fashion.
Movie nights, series watch parties, and Netflix & chill dates typically warrant cozy, bed-rot outfits — especially since they often come with copious amounts of popcorn, practically bottomless wine, and heaps of blankets. Zendaya, however, doesn’t seem to think “bed rot” is acceptable as a dress code, even when she’s bound to a theater chair for hours on end. So, ever the trendsetter, she elevated the pajama-inspired style genre with her latest look.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, Warner Bros. Studios mounted a double feature on the actor, playing Challengers and Dune: Part Two back to back. That’s a five-hour watch spree combined (four hours and 57 minutes, to be exact). Any other celeb would view sitting in a theater for that long as the perfect excuse to wear sweats — or actual pajamas — to an event. But Zendaya isn’t like other celebs.
The Euphoria star rolled up in a monochromatic number that was so chic, you could almost miss the fact that it’s also super comfy. Think of it as Netflix-and-chill style, yassified.
Zendaya’s Version Of Cozy
Over the weekend, the actor rolled up to the double screening in California wearing silken pants that could be plucked from a luxury loungewear catalog. It had multiple elements of casual cozy bottoms: a drawstring, a garterized waistband, cargo pockets, and a loose fit.
It wasn’t your run-of-the-mill off-duty piece, however. What upped the glam ante was its decadent silky sheen, crafted in a cross between metallic copper and champagne.
She Added A See-Through Twist
Zendaya even threw on a spicy detail to her cozy number: a see-through cardigan with an exposed bra twist. She wore a cream bandeau bra that peered under her lightweight see-through cardi in a similar hue.
If that wasn’t saucy enough, she left the top buttons of the sweater closed, and the bottom half unfastened for that sliver of midriff.
She completed her monochromatic number with beige pointed-toe pumps and kept her accessories bare. The Emmy winner glammed up with curls, a smoky eye, and ultra-glossy lips.
Rock this on your next movie night and prepare to stun.