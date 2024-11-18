Movie nights, series watch parties, and Netflix & chill dates typically warrant cozy, bed-rot outfits — especially since they often come with copious amounts of popcorn, practically bottomless wine, and heaps of blankets. Zendaya, however, doesn’t seem to think “bed rot” is acceptable as a dress code, even when she’s bound to a theater chair for hours on end. So, ever the trendsetter, she elevated the pajama-inspired style genre with her latest look.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, Warner Bros. Studios mounted a double feature on the actor, playing Challengers and Dune: Part Two back to back. That’s a five-hour watch spree combined (four hours and 57 minutes, to be exact). Any other celeb would view sitting in a theater for that long as the perfect excuse to wear sweats — or actual pajamas — to an event. But Zendaya isn’t like other celebs.

The Euphoria star rolled up in a monochromatic number that was so chic, you could almost miss the fact that it’s also super comfy. Think of it as Netflix-and-chill style, yassified.

Zendaya’s Version Of Cozy

Over the weekend, the actor rolled up to the double screening in California wearing silken pants that could be plucked from a luxury loungewear catalog. It had multiple elements of casual cozy bottoms: a drawstring, a garterized waistband, cargo pockets, and a loose fit.

It wasn’t your run-of-the-mill off-duty piece, however. What upped the glam ante was its decadent silky sheen, crafted in a cross between metallic copper and champagne.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Added A See-Through Twist

Zendaya even threw on a spicy detail to her cozy number: a see-through cardigan with an exposed bra twist. She wore a cream bandeau bra that peered under her lightweight see-through cardi in a similar hue.

If that wasn’t saucy enough, she left the top buttons of the sweater closed, and the bottom half unfastened for that sliver of midriff.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She completed her monochromatic number with beige pointed-toe pumps and kept her accessories bare. The Emmy winner glammed up with curls, a smoky eye, and ultra-glossy lips.

Rock this on your next movie night and prepare to stun.