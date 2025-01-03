Awards season is upon us. That translates to chic red carpets, speeches and awards show moments bound to go viral, and a whole slew of magazine covers celebrating some of Hollywood’s brightest.

Case in point: On Friday, Jan. 3, W Magazine released 16 separate covers for its Volume 1, Best Performances series, celebrating actors whose performances in film and TV wowed over the past year. The impressive cadre includes Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie, and Nicole Kidman, among others. To match the honor, the stars were outfitted accordingly, embodying various stylish aesthetics fully — like they were acting parts to portray.

One of the most eye-catching covers was arguably the simplest of the bunch: Zendaya’s. While the rest of the stars channeled decadent glamour, maximalism, or sleek suits, hers was low-key. She wore jeans, for crying out loud. The resulting look, however, had supermodel written all over it.

Zendaya’s Swimsuit & Jeans

On the cover, photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott lensed the Euphoria star against a white backdrop. The understated framing perfectly mimicked her effortless outfit.

Styled by Sara Moonves, Zendaya wore a one-piece swimsuit with a flamingo print on the torso. The resort piece from Chloé featured a deep, scoop-neck plunge, inch-wide straps, and a high-cut bikini line with tie details on each hip.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

The Challengers star paired the bathing item with Levi’s jeans and pulled it down to reveal her hips, like a DIY low-rise pair. ‘90s-era Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell would definitely approve of the bodysuit and denim pairing.

While fashion fans are used to seeing Zendaya embrace more maximalist, unconventional ensembles (remember her C-3PO-esque robosuit at the Dune: Part Two press tour?), this combination was a stripped-down vibe rarely seen on her. Even her hair styling was pared back: loosely blow-dried. Still, that didn’t stop her from bringing her A-game to the ensemble.

Her Semi-Sheer LBD

She changed into a second ensemble and showed off her supreme posing skills. While giving her look a whole lot of movement (thanks to a hair flip), she wore a little black mini from Louis Vuitton. The dress featured a semi-sheer fabrication covered in 3D appliqués of what looks like birds.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

As the brand’s ambassador since 2023, the shoot was a full circle moment for the star, whose first campaign for the French label was shot by the same photographers.

Nothing much has changed, she’s still slaying.