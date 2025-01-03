Selena Gomez is already having a stellar awards season — and it hasn’t even *officially* begun. She kicked it off by earning two 2025 Golden Globe nods: Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Only Murders in the Building) and Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Emilia Pérez). On Friday, Jan. 3, just two days before the awards show proper, Gomez secured another acting-related milestone.

She graced one of the covers of W Magazine’s Volume 1, Best Performances series. Per W, the 16 covers celebrated actors who “were thrilling, mesmerizing, and, ultimately, unforgettable.” The list included powerhouses like Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo, among others. With star power that bright, best believe the fashion was also top-notch. Gomez’s, in particular, was a revelation.

Selena’s Risqué Look

Selenators know that Gomez typically steers clear of daring numbers. She keeps it elegant and sophisticated in tuxedo dresses, pantsuits, and Princess Diana-reminiscent pieces. However, her recent cover was a complete sartorial pivot — the spicy likes of which haven’t been seen since she stripped to her undies in her “Hands To Myself” music video.

On the cover, photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by W Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves, Gomez fiercely rocked the undergarments-forward style. She ditched her top and wore a rosy pink bra from Araks instead.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

The Disney alum went the same exposed-undies route for her bottoms. Her see-through ribbed knit leggings from Prada, in the same flushed pink hue, fully put her contrasting black panties on display.

She topped off her ’fit with a thick black coat with a fur-trimmed lapel and an oxblood belt — both also from Prada. Gomez kept her jewelry minimal with a lone necklace from Boucheron.

Fashion Déjà Vu

Gomez donned a similar outfit in another photo for the shoot. Leaning into the saucy style, she wore a fiery red satin bra by Fleur du Mal. In keeping with the borrowed-from-the-boudoir motif, she paired it with a silky fur-trimmed Valentino jacket in a delicious butter yellow.

She wore Valentino for the rest of her look: itty-bitty shorts styled over lacy white tights, which were tucked into her red slingbacks.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

A slay.