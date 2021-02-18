It's easier than ever to support Black-owned businesses right now, but to make your shopping experience even more seamless, celebrity stylist Zerina Akers launched the e-commerce wing of Black Owned Everything. Her one-of-a-kind marketplace is filled with goods by Black-owned brands from within the fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and design spaces.

The platform first burst onto the scene on Instagram last summer, quickly building a community of more than 14,000 registered businesses and amassing more than 200,000 followers.

Now with the marketplace up and running, consumers can shop from a globally sourced offering of both established and emerging Black-owned brands, including Sergio Hudson, Glemaud, Blackwood NYC, William Okpo, Fe Noel, and countless others. And for the launch, Akers collaborated with Google Pixel to highlight a curated selection of Black-owned products from across the country.

Akers is a longtime stylist to powerhouse clients like Beyoncé and Chloe x Halle. She made her mark on the fashion world through her extensive portfolio of work, including serving as costume designer for Disney’s Black Is King. Most recently, Akers curated a special Black Owned Everything vintage collection with Thrilling, an online marketplace for secondhand fashion.

“I was inspired by female empowerment and wanted to find a way to communicate that with us being two women-owned businesses coming together,” Akers told Bustle of the special collaboration. “The last time I remember seeing that consistently was in the ‘90s. I wanted to curate a collection that was on-trend at the moment and that feels nostalgic.”

Black Owned Everything

In addition to the e-commerce business, Black Owned Everything is also positioning itself as a content hub for creators to connect with designers. Followers can expect to see more original, immersive storytelling and interactive experiences from the growing platform.