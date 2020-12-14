Thrifting is finally getting the attention it deserves — and as a growing number of people look to shop sustainably, the practice has become easier and more inclusive than ever.

Shilla Kim-Parker, for example, founded the online marketplace Thrilling in 2018 to make the practice more accessible. While the thrill of the hunt — the inspiration behind Thrilling’s name — in a physical store is a key part of what makes thrifting, well, thrifting, Kim-Parker wanted to create a digital space to mimic some of that magic. On Thrilling, you can peruse secondhand finds from hundreds of shops across the country — and now, the platform’s offerings are even more expansive thanks to a special collection curated by stylist Zerina Akers, creator of Black Owned Everything, a directory that helps shoppers find clothing, accessories, beauty and wellness products, and other items from Black-owned brands.

In launching Black Owned Everything six months ago, Akers, whose styling credits you might recognize from Beyoncé’s Black Is King visual album and Chloe x Halle’s The Kids Are Alright film, wanted to create a positive space online for people supporting Black-owned brands. “After watching many corporations being called out for their lack of participation in the Black community, I thought much of that energy could be well spent spotlighting Black-owned brands and creators in our community,” Akers says.

It’s a sentiment that dovetails with Kim-Parker’s. “Our mission at Thrilling is to make vintage shopping more of a habit for more people, while supporting the livelihood of small mom and pop shops,” she says. “Zerina curating a collection of local, vintage fashion will hopefully excite more people about vintage and encourage them to give it a try.”

“When Shilla reached out, I thought it was an excellent opportunity to highlight Black-owned vintage on the platform,” adds Akers. “I love what Shilla has created and how she has prioritized championing independent business owners.”

Akers’ collection includes an assortment of unexpected vintage finds, from oversize '80s-inspired leather jackets to logo purses you probably haven’t thought about since 2001.

“I was inspired by female empowerment and wanted to find a way to communicate that with us being two women-owned businesses coming together,” Akers says. “The last time I remember seeing that consistently was in the ‘90s. I wanted to curate a collection that was on-trend at the moment and that feels nostalgic.”

For Kim-Parker, working with Akers also means potentially bringing new people into the secondhand shopping fold.

“I see online shopping as a great way to support the livelihood and viability of small businesses while making the clothes more accessible to a wider audience,” says Kim-Parker, “especially during a pandemic.”

