Zoë Kravitz has mastered the art of cool girl fashion, though she thinks otherwise, as she told W Magazine in her new cover story. “The other day I came out of the bathroom and my fly was down, which happens maybe 75 percent of the time,” she said. “Those are the moments when I think it’s funny that people think I’m cool.”

Contrary to her beliefs, the actor’s fashion history shows that she is, in fact, cool. From freeing the nip in sheer LBDs to spicing up formalwear, Kravitz manages to make every trend look effortless, especially when it comes to naked fashion. She proves this yet again on the cover of W, donning two looks in a way that only Kravitz could pull off.

Zoë’s Cutout Dress

In the new photoshoot, Kravitz looked elegant while lying on the floor, in part thanks to her couture. She wore a sculptural black gown from Alaïa, featuring an asymmetrical off-shoulder neckline and elegant pleats leading to a circular cutout at her midriff.

The dress also featured an additional cutout at her hip, complete with a leather strap that resembled an exposed thong, before transitioning into a flowing, floor-length skirt.

W Magazine

Kravitz completed her look with a silky black headscarf that wrapped down her neck, adding a muted touch that allowed her dress to shine. Instead of wearing any bling, she simply let her arm tattoos serve as her accessories in the sleeveless gown.

Zoë’s Cover Look

For the actual cover, Kravitz turned to her trusty Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, whom she called a “dear friend” to W. She donned a luxe suede T-shirt dress in a mustard color. It featured voluminous, long sleeves and an uber-short hem. Naturally, she forgot to wear pants, instead pairing her oversized tee with sheer tights.

W Magazine

This time, Kravitz brought out the bling, wearing a statement necklace from Saint Laurent made of chunky metal squares. She completed her look with another headscarf, this time in a pine green hue that perfectly complemented the earthy tone of her dress.