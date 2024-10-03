Zoë Kravitz made a sensational splash at Paris Fashion Week, attending the Saint Laurent show in a sheer lace minidress from the brand, a known favorite of the actor and model. And the bold outfit left little to the imagination, with Kravitz freeing the nipple and revealing a pair of black underwear.

A Revealing Statement

Kravitz kept the rest of her look simple, choosing to accessorize the dress with satin slingbacks and diamond earrings — knowing that all the attention would be on the sheer ’fit. Indeed, social media lit up about the look, with supporters hailing her boldness as a celebration of freedom and self-expression.

It’s not the first time Kravitz has dabbled in barely-there dressing: On her recent Blink Twice press tour, she wore several revealing looks, including a beige, nip-baring tank and a lacy top-and-skirt combo with sheer elements.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoë’s Iconic Style Journey

Before her latest show-stopping moment, Kravitz had already made waves with her memorable fashion choices. At the 2018 Met Gala, she stunned in a form-fitting Saint Laurent gown with dramatic cutouts and a daring thigh-high slit, proving once again that she loves to embrace revealing silhouettes.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As fans eagerly await her next fashion statement, it’s clear that Kravitz isn’t just setting trends; she’s rewriting the rules of style with her bold and chic choices.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether you’re looking to emulate her Parisian flair or simply appreciate her boundary-pushing style, Kravitz remains a fierce force in the fashion landscape, reminding everyone that true style is about daring to be different.