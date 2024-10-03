Celebrity Style

Zoë Kravitz Wore The Chicest LBD To Paris Fashion Week

The actor accessorized with diamond earrings and satin pumps.

by Bustle Staff
Zoe Kravitz in Saint Laurent at Paris Fashion Week.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz made a sensational splash at Paris Fashion Week, attending the Saint Laurent show in a sheer lace minidress from the brand, a known favorite of the actor and model. And the bold outfit left little to the imagination, with Kravitz freeing the nipple and revealing a pair of black underwear.

A Revealing Statement

Kravitz kept the rest of her look simple, choosing to accessorize the dress with satin slingbacks and diamond earrings — knowing that all the attention would be on the sheer ’fit. Indeed, social media lit up about the look, with supporters hailing her boldness as a celebration of freedom and self-expression.

It’s not the first time Kravitz has dabbled in barely-there dressing: On her recent Blink Twice press tour, she wore several revealing looks, including a beige, nip-baring tank and a lacy top-and-skirt combo with sheer elements.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Zoë’s Iconic Style Journey

Before her latest show-stopping moment, Kravitz had already made waves with her memorable fashion choices. At the 2018 Met Gala, she stunned in a form-fitting Saint Laurent gown with dramatic cutouts and a daring thigh-high slit, proving once again that she loves to embrace revealing silhouettes.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As fans eagerly await her next fashion statement, it’s clear that Kravitz isn’t just setting trends; she’s rewriting the rules of style with her bold and chic choices.

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether you’re looking to emulate her Parisian flair or simply appreciate her boundary-pushing style, Kravitz remains a fierce force in the fashion landscape, reminding everyone that true style is about daring to be different.