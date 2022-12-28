Celebrity Style

22 Times Zoë Kravitz Absolutely Slayed The Red Carpet

Lace, fishnet, and so much Saint Laurent.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party
Whether it’s her miscellaneous tattoos or her signature pixie cut, Zoë Kravitz is known for not playing by the rules — and her red carpet style is no different. Her outfits have ranged from naked dresses, fishnet and lace, to polka-dots and Barbie pink. Though she tends to stick to the same silhouettes and designers, every once in a while she throws a new style into the mix, like a babydoll dress or a classic A-line silhouette.

As the muse for Saint Laurent, Kravitz doesn’t quite match up with her on-screen wardrobe. Though she looks undeniably cool in every film appearance (The Batman, Kimi) or her television shows, her personal style differs. Her wardrobe in High Fidelity (RIP) channeled a ‘90s skater boi aesthetic, with lots of band tees and baggy pants. But her red carpet looks tend to follow a pattern of narrow sheath silhouettes.

Typically, the actress tends to lean towards floor-length, figure-hugging, column dresses, with a sprinkle of texture via sequins or feathers. That being said, her style is far from one-note. Kravitz always channels a rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic, with a bit of Old Hollywood glam for red carpet appearances.

Ahead, take a look through some of Kravitz’s best red carpet looks to date — the spicy, the sweet, and more.

2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party

This Saint Laurent gown comes from the Spring 2023 collection and features a deep-V neckline and a diamond-shaped cut-out framing her belly button.

The Batman World Premiere

Kravitz channeled her character Catwoman in this custom Oscar de la Renta gown. The look boasted cat head cups with a lace-up neckline.

Screening of The Batman

The cut-outs on this custom Saint Laurent gown are *chef’s kiss*, adding the perfect amount of edge to the floor-length silhouette. She accessorized with Jessica McCormack emerald and pearl jewelry.

2021 Met Gala

Surprise! Another custom Saint Laurent gown. The bejeweled chain material created a naked dress effect, which Kravitz further accentuated with a visible thong.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

This mix-and-match polka-dot pattern gives off a more feminine look than the actor generally leans toward. It’s yet another custom Saint Laurent Gown (I’m sensing a pattern here, pun intended).

2019 Met Gala

For the 2019 Met Gala “Camp” theme, Kravitz wore a sultry cut-out gown custom designed by Saint Laurent (duh). The heart-shaped neckline framed her chest with artfully place nipple pasties.

UK Premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

This Barbie pink gown featured a ruffled waist detail and all-over sparkles. From the Armani Privé Fall 2018 Couture Collection, she accessorized the look with emerald green earrings and rings.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald World Premiere

Another column gown from Saint Laurent, this one featured sequins and a huge pink bow, serving a complete 360 degree look.

2018 Met Gala

Kravitz gave a new definition to the “Heavenly Bodies” theme. Her lace dress (St. Laurent, obviously) featured a single long sleeve with a hip-high leg slit. Slay.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

While this may be Saint Laurent, the silhouette is a 180 from her usual column dress. The babydoll-style mini included a sheer tank top and a black bubble skirt with feather trim. TBH, I might like this look best?

69th Annual Emmy Awards

Switching up designers for the 2017 Emmys, Kravitz wore a Dior Haute Couture rainbow gown. The top half was black lace with a deep-V cut, while the skirt had colorblock feather panels.

2017 Met Gala

She donned this soft pink Oscar de la Ren gown in honor of designer Rei Kawakubo. The gown featured a cape-like detail, that surrounded her with thick black tufted fabric.

19th Annual amfAR

Kravitz’s white gown featured built-in jewelry: A silver chain halter neckline and metallic chest panels.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them World Premiere

Her ultra sheer Alexander McQueen look felt totally on-theme with its witchy, webbed texture.

Allegiant New York Premiere

This edgy Valentino dress featured fringe at the neckline, sleeves, and hemline, while the fishnet material exposed a strapless bodysuit underneath.

73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party

Freeing the nipple in Alexander McQueen, her gown was covered in Victorian-style gold appliqués, which transitioning to fringe at the bottom.

Vogue 95th Anniversary Party

A departure from the LBDs she favors, this white lace still felt on-brand. Kravitz went sans bra, with only her underwear visible underneath the sheer fabric.

Los Angeles Premiere Mad Max: Fury Road

For the Mad Max: Fury Road premiere, Kravitz donned a sheer Valentino number with geometric patterns. The silhouette was a little different for the actor, with 3/4 sleeves and an A-line bodice.

The Divergent Series: Insurgent New York Premiere

The short hem, the print, the train — all a far cry from Kravitz’s usual look. But she undeniably slayed in this Christian Dior Couture mini.

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The actor donned a lattice gown for the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, with nothing but a taupe bodysuit underneath.

71st Venice Film Festival

Peplums were the fashion silhouette of the 2010s, but this baby could still be worn today. The Armani Privé gown included the actor’s favorite silhouette in a shimmering crimson hue.

82nd Annual Academy Awards

One of Kravitz’s earlier red carpet appearances, she donned a trailing train. A brighter palette compared to her later looks, the look featured a cream-colored skirt and a burgundy velvet top. (Obsessed with proud Papa Kravitz in the background.)