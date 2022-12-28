Whether it’s her miscellaneous tattoos or her signature pixie cut, Zoë Kravitz is known for not playing by the rules — and her red carpet style is no different. Her outfits have ranged from naked dresses, fishnet and lace, to polka-dots and Barbie pink. Though she tends to stick to the same silhouettes and designers, every once in a while she throws a new style into the mix, like a babydoll dress or a classic A-line silhouette.

As the muse for Saint Laurent, Kravitz doesn’t quite match up with her on-screen wardrobe. Though she looks undeniably cool in every film appearance (The Batman, Kimi) or her television shows, her personal style differs. Her wardrobe in High Fidelity (RIP) channeled a ‘90s skater boi aesthetic, with lots of band tees and baggy pants. But her red carpet looks tend to follow a pattern of narrow sheath silhouettes.

Typically, the actress tends to lean towards floor-length, figure-hugging, column dresses, with a sprinkle of texture via sequins or feathers. That being said, her style is far from one-note. Kravitz always channels a rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic, with a bit of Old Hollywood glam for red carpet appearances.

Ahead, take a look through some of Kravitz’s best red carpet looks to date — the spicy, the sweet, and more.

2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images This Saint Laurent gown comes from the Spring 2023 collection and features a deep-V neckline and a diamond-shaped cut-out framing her belly button.

The Batman World Premiere Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kravitz channeled her character Catwoman in this custom Oscar de la Renta gown. The look boasted cat head cups with a lace-up neckline.

Screening of The Batman Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The cut-outs on this custom Saint Laurent gown are *chef’s kiss*, adding the perfect amount of edge to the floor-length silhouette. She accessorized with Jessica McCormack emerald and pearl jewelry.

2021 Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Surprise! Another custom Saint Laurent gown. The bejeweled chain material created a naked dress effect, which Kravitz further accentuated with a visible thong.

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images This mix-and-match polka-dot pattern gives off a more feminine look than the actor generally leans toward. It’s yet another custom Saint Laurent Gown (I’m sensing a pattern here, pun intended).

2019 Met Gala Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2019 Met Gala “Camp” theme, Kravitz wore a sultry cut-out gown custom designed by Saint Laurent (duh). The heart-shaped neckline framed her chest with artfully place nipple pasties.

UK Premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images This Barbie pink gown featured a ruffled waist detail and all-over sparkles. From the Armani Privé Fall 2018 Couture Collection, she accessorized the look with emerald green earrings and rings.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald World Premiere Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Another column gown from Saint Laurent, this one featured sequins and a huge pink bow, serving a complete 360 degree look.

2018 Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kravitz gave a new definition to the “Heavenly Bodies” theme. Her lace dress (St. Laurent, obviously) featured a single long sleeve with a hip-high leg slit. Slay.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Frederick M. Brown/FilmMagic/Getty Images While this may be Saint Laurent, the silhouette is a 180 from her usual column dress. The babydoll-style mini included a sheer tank top and a black bubble skirt with feather trim. TBH, I might like this look best?

69th Annual Emmy Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Switching up designers for the 2017 Emmys, Kravitz wore a Dior Haute Couture rainbow gown. The top half was black lace with a deep-V cut, while the skirt had colorblock feather panels.

2017 Met Gala J. Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She donned this soft pink Oscar de la Ren gown in honor of designer Rei Kawakubo. The gown featured a cape-like detail, that surrounded her with thick black tufted fabric.

19th Annual amfAR Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kravitz’s white gown featured built-in jewelry: A silver chain halter neckline and metallic chest panels.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them World Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Her ultra sheer Alexander McQueen look felt totally on-theme with its witchy, webbed texture.

Allegiant New York Premiere D Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This edgy Valentino dress featured fringe at the neckline, sleeves, and hemline, while the fishnet material exposed a strapless bodysuit underneath.

73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Freeing the nipple in Alexander McQueen, her gown was covered in Victorian-style gold appliqués, which transitioning to fringe at the bottom.

Vogue 95th Anniversary Party Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images A departure from the LBDs she favors, this white lace still felt on-brand. Kravitz went sans bra, with only her underwear visible underneath the sheer fabric.

Los Angeles Premiere Mad Max: Fury Road Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the Mad Max: Fury Road premiere, Kravitz donned a sheer Valentino number with geometric patterns. The silhouette was a little different for the actor, with 3/4 sleeves and an A-line bodice.

The Divergent Series: Insurgent New York Premiere Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images The short hem, the print, the train — all a far cry from Kravitz’s usual look. But she undeniably slayed in this Christian Dior Couture mini.

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor donned a lattice gown for the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, with nothing but a taupe bodysuit underneath.

71st Venice Film Festival Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Peplums were the fashion silhouette of the 2010s, but this baby could still be worn today. The Armani Privé gown included the actor’s favorite silhouette in a shimmering crimson hue.