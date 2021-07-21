Zoe Saldaña isn’t letting go of sweatpants just yet.

“During the pandemic, I definitely became more casual in my everyday dress while my family and I were home,” the 43-year-old actress and producer tells Bustle. “Leggings, T-shirts, and sneakers made many, many appearances. We’ve all gotten so used to being comfortable on a regular basis — I honestly think these are all here to stay.”

Plus, as a mom of three young boys under the age of six, Saldaña finds that athleisure makes it easy to “transition from playground to dinner.”

Since activewear and loungewear are permanent fixtures in her wardrobe, it’s only fitting that she designed a few fashionable-yet-functional pieces of her own. She teamed up with Adidas to bring her vision of everyday wear to life: Think leggings with abstract, graphic prints and zip-up track jackets in cool blue tones for fall.

“This collaboration really incorporates everything I had hoped for,” Saldaña says of the collection, which launched July 16 at Kohl’s. “My goal is that the line will not only be accessible to all women, but also make them feel comfortable, confident, and beautiful.”

Saldaña says she loved the creative process from start to finish and enjoyed working with different mood boards and color palettes to capture the essence of the collection, which is all about looking good while multitasking on the go.

“I recall going from a business meeting to the park with my kids,” she says. “And while running around with my little ones, I remember thinking, ‘Yes, this is why moms need versatile pieces! We don’t have time to change between work and being a mom.’”

Here, Saldaña opens up about her favorite activewear trends, her go-to gym look, and her tip for preparing to walk a red carpet.

Courtesy adidas

Which activewear trends are you wearing most right now? On the flip side, which trends are you not really into?

I’m really loving high-waisted tights. Whether I’m on set, traveling, or at home with my family, they are always a go-to since they are versatile and comfortable. Activewear is perfect for my busy days and can also be super sleek, so I’ve got no complaints. There’s no athleisure trend I don’t love.

What’s your go-to look for hitting the gym in style?

Definitely involve track pants, Puremotion sneakers, and a long-sleeve top. I love the [outfit] because it’s comfortable, easy, and allows a pop of color.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How would you describe your personal style at the moment?

I’m enjoying bright colors, flowy silhouettes, and bold prints. In the new collection, I especially love the bold colors and prints on the tights, capris, and sweatshirts. It feels like I’m wearing artwork.

Do you have any hacks for red carpet emergencies and avoiding wardrobe mishaps?

I always try to be as prepared as possible before hitting the red carpet by testing out my outfits and asking all the questions — can I walk in this? Do I feel my best? Does everything fit properly? If it can pass these tests, I try to embrace the look completely and work it!

What are your predictions for red carpet fashion moving forward?

Red carpet fashion will see people taking a lot of risks with fun and refreshing looks. After all the time spent inside, as much as activewear has become a staple, there’s still something exciting about getting dressed up and expressing yourself through fashion. A lot of people have even redefined their personal style during the downtime, so we’re in for a treat during awards season and beyond.

Would you ever wear activewear on the red carpet?

Everyone should wear what they feel best [in], not only on the red carpet but every day. I love expressing myself and trying new looks — so yes, I think I would! I love styling sneakers with a dress, wearing active dresses, and I would love to pair a track jacket styled over a red carpet piece.