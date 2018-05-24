It is that time again, when you have to recalibrate your to-watch list to make room for all the new shows and films you're no doubt dying to see and, more sadly, to come to terms with those that you're probably not going to get round to watching. Yes, a new month will soon be upon us, and with it, a host of new shows, films, and specials from Netflix. The streaming service have duly announced everything coming to Netflix UK in June and suffice to say, there's plenty to ensure you stay out of the sunshine this June.

In terms of highlights, there's a brand new season of the '80s women's professional wrestling comedy GLOW, so grab a unitard and some industrial bronzer to get yourself in the mood. Plus there's Season 2 of the Marvel series Luke Cage, which sees the seemingly invincible superhero become a local celebrity in Harlem and having to change his name. There's the taut Australian miniseries Secret City, in which a political journalist uncovers a string of interwoven conspiracies happening in the Australian capital. And for something more lighthearted, check out the new Mindy Kaling comedy Champions.

As for weekly episodes, there will be new RuPaul's Drag Race episodes dropping as well as instalments of the Ryan Phillippe marksman drama Shooter every Friday.

If you're planning a film night in, there's also plenty to choose from. The sweet Australian romantic comedy Ali's Wedding, where the titular Ali is torn between familial loyalty and following his heart, is certainly worth a watch. Then there's the raunchy comedy Alex Strangelove, in which overachieving high-schooler Alex's plans to lose his virginity with his long-term girlfriend are scuppered when he meets a charming boy from another school. Or check out Set It Up to see two overworked PAs attempt to get their bosses to fall in love.

There's also the highly-anticipated Hannah Gadsby comedy special Nanette, in which the Australian comic talks about everything from homophobia to the #MeToo movement, and the W. Kamau Bell comedy special in which the American comedian muses on woke TV and contemplates going off the grid.

So cancel your social life and get your viewing schedule planned, because here's everything that will be landing on your Netflix in June.

What's Coming

June 1

Busted! Season Finale

Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami

MirrorMask

November 13: Attack On Paris

You Me Her: Season 3

June 3

Class: Season 1

The Break with Michelle Wolf (weekly episodes)

June 8

Ali's Wedding

Alex Strangelove

Franco Escamilla: Por la anécdota

Sense 8: The Series Finale

The Staircase

June 11

Planet Earth II

June 12

Champions

Suite Française

June 14

Marlon

Moshi Monsters: The Movie

June 15

Baby Ballroom: Season 1

Lust Stories

Maktub

Set It Up

Sunday's Illness

The Ranch Part Five

June 17

Club De Cuervos Presenta: La Balada De Hugo Sánchez

June 18

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 21

Mock The Week: Season 16

June 22

Brain On Fire

Cooking On High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2

Shooter: Season 3 (weekly episodes)

Us And Them

June 23

Walliams & Friend: Season 1

June 24

To Each, Her Own

June 25

A Hundred Streets

Call The Midwife: Season 6

Doctor Who: Season 10

The Limehouse Golem

June 26

Secret City

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

June 28

Jonathan Creek: Special 2016: Daemons Roost

June 29

GLOW: Season 2

Jani Dueñas: Grandes fracasos de ayer y hoy

La Forêt

Nailed It!: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 2

Recovery Boys

Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Season 10 (weekly episodes)

TAU

So there you have it, cancel your plans and draw the curtains. It's going to be a long, hot summer.