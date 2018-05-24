Everything Coming To Netflix UK In June 2018 Will Make Your Summer Nights That Bit More Heady
It is that time again, when you have to recalibrate your to-watch list to make room for all the new shows and films you're no doubt dying to see and, more sadly, to come to terms with those that you're probably not going to get round to watching. Yes, a new month will soon be upon us, and with it, a host of new shows, films, and specials from Netflix. The streaming service have duly announced everything coming to Netflix UK in June and suffice to say, there's plenty to ensure you stay out of the sunshine this June.
In terms of highlights, there's a brand new season of the '80s women's professional wrestling comedy GLOW, so grab a unitard and some industrial bronzer to get yourself in the mood. Plus there's Season 2 of the Marvel series Luke Cage, which sees the seemingly invincible superhero become a local celebrity in Harlem and having to change his name. There's the taut Australian miniseries Secret City, in which a political journalist uncovers a string of interwoven conspiracies happening in the Australian capital. And for something more lighthearted, check out the new Mindy Kaling comedy Champions.
As for weekly episodes, there will be new RuPaul's Drag Race episodes dropping as well as instalments of the Ryan Phillippe marksman drama Shooter every Friday.
If you're planning a film night in, there's also plenty to choose from. The sweet Australian romantic comedy Ali's Wedding, where the titular Ali is torn between familial loyalty and following his heart, is certainly worth a watch. Then there's the raunchy comedy Alex Strangelove, in which overachieving high-schooler Alex's plans to lose his virginity with his long-term girlfriend are scuppered when he meets a charming boy from another school. Or check out Set It Up to see two overworked PAs attempt to get their bosses to fall in love.
There's also the highly-anticipated Hannah Gadsby comedy special Nanette, in which the Australian comic talks about everything from homophobia to the #MeToo movement, and the W. Kamau Bell comedy special in which the American comedian muses on woke TV and contemplates going off the grid.
So cancel your social life and get your viewing schedule planned, because here's everything that will be landing on your Netflix in June.
What's Coming
June 1
- Busted! Season Finale
- Grace Jones: Bloodlight And Bami
- MirrorMask
- November 13: Attack On Paris
- You Me Her: Season 3
June 3
- Class: Season 1
- The Break with Michelle Wolf (weekly episodes)
June 8
- Ali's Wedding
- Alex Strangelove
- Franco Escamilla: Por la anécdota
- Sense 8: The Series Finale
- The Staircase
June 11
- Planet Earth II
June 12
- Champions
- Suite Française
June 14
- Marlon
- Moshi Monsters: The Movie
June 15
- Baby Ballroom: Season 1
- Lust Stories
- Maktub
- Set It Up
- Sunday's Illness
- The Ranch Part Five
June 17
- Club De Cuervos Presenta: La Balada De Hugo Sánchez
June 18
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
June 19
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
June 21
- Mock The Week: Season 16
June 22
- Brain On Fire
- Cooking On High
- Derren Brown: Miracle
- Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2
- Shooter: Season 3 (weekly episodes)
- Us And Them
June 23
- Walliams & Friend: Season 1
June 24
- To Each, Her Own
June 25
- A Hundred Streets
- Call The Midwife: Season 6
- Doctor Who: Season 10
- The Limehouse Golem
June 26
- Secret City
- W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
June 28
- Jonathan Creek: Special 2016: Daemons Roost
June 29
- GLOW: Season 2
- Jani Dueñas: Grandes fracasos de ayer y hoy
- La Forêt
- Nailed It!: Season 2
- Paquita Salas: Season 2
- Recovery Boys
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Season 10 (weekly episodes)
- TAU
So there you have it, cancel your plans and draw the curtains. It's going to be a long, hot summer.