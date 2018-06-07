How To Get Tickets To Beyonce & Jay-Z's OTR II Tour Because OMG It Looks Excellent

Beyoncé and Jay-Z kicked off their highly-anticipated OTR II tour in Cardiff on Wednesday night, and as expected, it was as spectacular as the power couple's first co-headlining tour back in 2014. If you want to make this summer one you'll never forget — or stop talking about — here's how to get tickets to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z in the UK this month.

Before the duo make their way across Europe and back home for the US leg of the tour, they still have four more shows to perform across the UK. Next on the itinerary is Hampden Park National Stadium in Glasgow on June 9, then Manchester's Ethiad Stadium on June 13 before they play two nights at the London Stadium at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on June 15 and June 16. You'd think there would be no way of getting into these gigs when they're so close, but surprisingly you can still get tickets via Ticketmaster. Breathe. You don't need to fork out on flights or train tickets to a faraway land in order to witness this historic tour. Also, the leftover tickets aren't just VIP packages and there's a great mix of availability still.

Rooted in love, family, and the familiar narrative of a criminal couple à la Bonnie and Clyde, the artists absolutely floored UK fans with a momentous 42-song set list for two-and-a-half hours on Wednesday. Performing in front of massive screens, on a moving catwalk and at one moment on top of a floating stage (yes, floating), OTR II is full of surprises. Especially since, according to the BBC, the duo have a back-up of 60 songs rehearsed, meaning that each show could be completely unique from one another. If there was a moment where winning the lottery would be more than ideal, this would be it.

Duane Prokop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Obviously, fans in attendance at the Cardiff gig went into complete meltdown on social media during the concert, constantly tweeting the events of the evening from the legendary entrance of the couple, the feels induced by family montages, and a multitude of wardrobe changes. At least if you can't make it to these gigs, you'll be able to vicariously be there through a phone screen:

OTR II is obviously a sequel to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's first co-headlining tour OTR in 2014, which was marked by widely reported rumors of an impending divorce between the couple. The tour itself embraced these rumours, with a theme described by The Miami New Times as the artists "trying to escape the media, their place in pop music, the haters ... even sometimes each other." The original OTR happened before the release of Lemonade, an album that reportedly addressed Jay-Z's infidelity. The rapper eventually opened up about this in an interview with The New York Times and in his own album 4:44 in 2017.

Even though we've only seen one show on the OTR II tour so far, it's obvious that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have a newfound love for one another, alongside the growth of their family over the past four years. The five interludes in the show included beautiful montages of the family in Jamaica, and showcased the couple renewing their vows in front of their three children — Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir.

Thankfully, this tour seems as though it'll be plagued by overwhelming happiness regarding the Carter family rather than rumours of a marriage falling apart. Beyoncé and Jay-Z definitely appear to be in a better place — both individually and as a couple — which will make this tour even more epic for the fans.

OTR II is definitely not one to miss, so get on those tickets ASAP.