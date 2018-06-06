Get your rainbow-coloured flags ready because Pride Month is upon us. Each year, the LGBTQ+ community celebrates its past, present, and future throughout June — and it is glorious. With celebratory marches taking place across the world, it's the perfect time to show your support with some branded merchandise. But how do you choose what to go for? Well, answering this question might make your decision a little easier; which Pride t-shirts donate money to LGBTQ+ organisations? Well, quite a few. This year, the likes of H&M, Primark, and Disney have all announced that they are producing rainbow designs that will benefit charities based in various countries around the globe.

Primark's is (obviously) the most affordable with prices starting from just £2 for the fun and definitely eye-catching range. Meanwhile, H&M's collection is equally purse-friendly with less rainbow and more graphic prints shouting the need for equality and love all round.

Disney, on the other hand, has pulled out all the stops for its Rainbow Mickey line. Taking everyone's favourite cartoon mouse, the childhood brand has designed a range of clothes and accessories that combine Mickey Mouse with an explosion of colour and, yes, love.

More collections are expected to be announced soon as well. Last year, limited edition pieces by brands including Nike, Urban Outfitters, and Levi's were released to honour a community that unfortunately continues to suffer in many countries. The brands listed below are doing their best to help LGBTQ+ charities this Pride Month, and that deserves celebrating.

Primark Primark's Pride collection consists of over 20 rainbow-filled designs. From easy-to-wear slogan tees to underwear, flags, and even face paint, the high street brand has left no stone unturned. There's something for everyone, with simple heart-shaped embroidery and bold sequins making an appearance. Last year, the brand was criticised for failing to donate any profits to a relevant charity. But this year, Primark has teamed up with the charity Stonewall. As well as helping with the designing of the collection, Stonewall will also receive 20 percent of the proceeds to put towards helping more than 700 LGBTQ+ organisations around the world. The collection is available in select stores now with prices starting from £2.

H&M H&M Fellow high street brand H&M has created a Pride collection for the very first time this year. It features an entire wardrobe's worth of options from tees and crop tops to jeans, hoodies, and socks. Every item has been designed with a rainbow hue in mind, while slogans profess the importance of love and equality. Some 10 percent of the proceeds from the '70s-inspired range will be donated to the United Nations Human Rights Office Free & Equal campaign. H&M has also teamed up with Out magazine for a one-off campaign starring a number of LGBTQ+ influencers including model-slash-activists Gabrielle Richardson and Shaun Ross.

Disney This is the first time that Disney has released a fully-fledged range of Pride clothing and accessories. As well as stocking rainbow sequinned Minnie Mouse ears in Disneyland parks across the world, the company has designed an entire collection that is available to buy online. Featuring tops, hats, and water bottles, the colourful Rainbow Mickey collection is Disney's way of showing support and providing money for the LGBTQ+ community. From now until June 30, 10 percent of the proceeds from the collection will go towards GLSEN, an organisation that promotes inclusivity within schools. Prices range from £13 to £23.