10-Minute Full-Body Workouts That Bring A Quick Sweat

Fitness
They may not be long but they sure are spicy.
PixelsEffect/E+/Getty Images
Only have a short amount of time to exercise? No problem. These 10-minute full-body workouts strengthen your legs, core, arms, back, and glutes in a flash. To get the most out of a speedy sesh, trainer Jodi Braverman recommends working as hard as you can.
LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images
Do each move for 50 seconds with 10 seconds rest, then repeat.
- Burpees: Squat, hands to floor, jump feet back, do a push-up, jump to stand.
- Squats.
- Push-ups.
- Reverse lunges + shoulder press with dumbbell.
- Bent-over rows.
Cool down and you’re done.