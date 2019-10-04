11 Breast Cancer Statistics Everyone Should Know

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and though you're probably familiar with efforts to find a cure, you may not realize just how prevalent the disease is. Ultimately, hundreds of thousands of people are affected every year, and that only scratches the surface. Staying on top of
statistics about breast cancer and strides in research is crucial if you want to be part of the push for a cure this month and throughout the rest of the year.
The American Cancer Society predicts that
over 42,000 women in the United States will die of breast cancer this year. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) point out, men can also get breast cancer, albeit at a much lower rate, and this goes for cis and trans people alike. If you want to take action this month, you have a lot of options, from supporting survivors and donating to research organizations, to educating yourself. And when it comes down to it, learning about risk factors, preventative measures, and how to practice breast self-awareness is always a good idea too, regardless of your personal risk.
Here are 11 especially important
statistics about breast cancer everyone should take into account this month: 1 Over 270,000 Women Are Expected To Be Diagnosed This Year 2 Death Rates Are Declining
There is some encouraging news: mortality rates for breast cancer continue to trend downward. Although more people are being
diagnosed with breast cancer, according to a study published in A Cancer Journal For Clinicians in 2019, the death rate declined 40% from 1989 to 2017. 3 1 in 8 Women Will Be Diagnosed In Their Lifetimes 4 Early Detection Increases Survival Rates
Over 60% of breast cancer patients are diagnosed before the disease spreads, according to the American Cancer Society — and the 5-year
survival rate for localized breast cancer is 99%. Mammograms can detect breast tumors long before you'd feel anything in a self-exam, so regular testing can make a difference. 5 Black Women Are At Higher Risk 6 Breast Cancer Is The Most Fatal Cancer For Hispanic Women
Lung cancer is the most fatal cancer for women in the U.S. overall, but breast cancer is the
leading cause of cancer death for Hispanic women, even though they are diagnosed with breast cancer at lower rates. Per the American Cancer Society, Hispanic women are less likely to receive timely treatment, which could contribute to survival rates. 7 Breast Cancer Is The Most Common Cancer Among Pregnant Women
According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, breast cancer is the most
common cancer among pregnant people, and it can be hard to detect because pregnancy can cause the size and texture of your breasts to change. Breast cancer in pregnancy can sometimes be safely treated without harming the fetus — it depends on how aggressive the cancer is. If you're pregnant and notice a breast lump, it's always a good idea to tell your obstetrician right away. 8 Women Older Than 50 Are At A Higher Risk 9 Family History Increases Your Risks Of Breast Cancer
If your mom, sister, or daughter is diagnosed with breast cancer, you are
twice as likely to develop breast cancer yourself, according to the American Cancer Society. Because family history is such a huge risk factor, you should talk to your doctor if a close relative is diagnosed with the disease. 10 Yes, Men Get Breast Cancer, Too
Breast cancer is not common in men, but it does happen:
According to the CDC, about 1 in 100 breast cancer diagnoses occurs in men. The most common symptoms are similar to those in women: a lump in the breast, dimpling of breast skin, nipple discharge, inverted nipple, and redness or flaky skin in the breast, among others. 11 About Half of Breast Cancers Occur in Women With No Risk Factors Other Than Age and Gender
If you have a family history of breast cancer, it’s important to alert your doctor, as they’ll want to keep a careful eye on you. But according to the World Health Organization, about half of breast cancer diagnoses occur in women who have no risk factors other than their gender and their age (40 and older).
In addition to staying informed, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is also an opportunity to help breast cancer survivors and support the search for a cure. If you want to get more actively involved, the
National Breast Cancer Foundation has some recommendations, and it's a great place to start. And lastly, you can take a look at breast cancer research organizations if you'd like to donate. Studies cited: DeSantis, C. E., Ma, J., Gaudet, M. M., Newman, L. A., Miller, K. D., Goding Sauer, A., Jemal, A., & Siegel, R. L. (2019). Breast cancer statistics, 2019. CA: a cancer journal for clinicians, 69(6), 438–451. https://doi.org/10.3322/caac.21583 Heer, E., Harper, A., Escandor, N., Sung, H., McCormack, V., & Fidler-Benaoudia, M. M. (2020). Global burden and trends in premenopausal and postmenopausal breast cancer: a population-based study. The Lancet. Global health, 8(8), e1027–e1037. https://doi.org/10.1016/S2214-109X(20)30215-1