7 Thanksgiving Sex Positions For 2020
Let us give spanks.
No matter how much turkey and stuffing you eat, there's always room for dessert. Especially if dessert includes getting naked and frisky. Though the holidays will undoubtedly look different this year, rest assured these Thanksgiving sex positions for 2020 will have you begging for a second helping. While Thanksgiving may not be the sexiest holiday, there's something to be said for taking a moment to reflect on how grateful you are to have your partner in your (sex) life.
And because actions can speak louder than words, here are seven ways to show your boo thanks, between the sheets.