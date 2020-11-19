No matter how much turkey and stuffing you eat, there's always room for dessert. Especially if dessert includes getting naked and frisky. Though the holidays will undoubtedly look different this year, rest assured these Thanksgiving sex positions for 2020 will have you begging for a second helping. While Thanksgiving may not be the sexiest holiday, there's something to be said for taking a moment to reflect on how grateful you are to have your partner in your (sex) life.

And because actions can speak louder than words, here are seven ways to show your boo thanks, between the sheets.

1 The Gobbler Have the receiving partner sitting up in a chair with their legs spread and their feet on the floor. Have the giving partner approach on their knees, orally stimulating the receiving partner. This position allows the receiving partner to sit back and relax, and lets the giving partner hit all sorts of new angles. Extra points for using cranberry flavored lube.

2 Giving Spanks Have the penetrating partner lying down, and the receiving partner staddled over them, in a "cowgirl" position. Have the penetrating partner enters the receiving partner with a penis, strap-on, or toy, have them reach around and spank the receiving partner— you'll be grateful you did!

3 The Helping Hand Long gone are the days of awkward, (and dry) handjobs in someone's mom's basement. When you're feeling frisky but you're full AF, incorporating some adult hand stuff will scratch all your itches. Have your partner lie on the side, and lie behind them, being the big soon. As they relax, reach over and stimulate them with your hands (and lube!) Use it as a time to learn more about their sweet spots and how they liked to be touched, and to intimately connect without penetration.

4 (Food) Baby Maker If you want to take dessert back to the bedroom, try experimenting with food play. Take turns using whip cream or chocolate sauce, (or any treat that fits your fancy) and licking it off. Make sure to be extra mindful when going below your belly, (sugar in a vag is a yeast infection waiting to happen) but have fun experimenting with different sensations and erogenous zones.

5 Doggy Bag The Doggy Bag is the perfect move to take home when you just can't get enough. Have the receiving partner bent over, resting their top half on a counter, dresser, or bed. Have the penetrating partner standing and enter or stimulate the receiving partner from behind, (creating a standing doggy style.) Coming from the pack will allow the penetrating partner to reach different angels.

6 The Pilgrimage To take your sex life to new heights (and to minimize full tummy on full tummy) have the receiving partner sit on a countertop, dresser, table, or some solid but elevated service with their legs spread. Have the penetrating partner standing, and enter the receiving partner with a penis, dildo, finger, or toys. For extra sensation, have the penetrating partner stimulate your clit with their hands as they enter you.