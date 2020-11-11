Swiping through a dating app during the holiday season is truly the gift that keeps on giving. There, at your fingertips, are hundreds of eligible meet-cutes ready to (consensually) jingle your bells. If you're looking for a good opening line to try out, these holiday dating app conversation starters will make your flirting sound a little extra festive.

You've been mediating family drama, last-minute shopping, and trying not to burn every batch of cookies. The last thing you need is extra stress from trying to pen the perfect message to your new match. From asking about someone's family traditions to sending over a silly pun, the holiday season comes with an abundance of conversation topics, all waiting to be unwrapped.

If you just matched with a wintertime cutie, here are 35 opening messages to try out ASAP.

G-Rated Greetings 1. What's the best gift you ever received as a kid? I still think about Pretty Pretty Princess.

2. If you could wake up in any holiday movie, what would it be? Obviously Last Holiday with Queen Latifah.

3. What's the most cringeworthy thing your family said at holiday dinner this year? I stopped listening when I heard "voting fraud."

4. If you could spend winter break anywhere, where would you go? Kim K's private island. Perhaps with Kim K.

5. What three words describe your holiday shopping style? The. Last. Minute.

6. What holiday food best describes you? Does hot cocoa with mint schnapps count?

7. What's your favorite childhood holiday memory? It's year my family ate gingerbread for dinner for me.

8. Are you more of a leave-the-twinkle-lights-up-until-March or take-all-the-decorations-down-the-day-after Christmas type of person? Oh, baby — I'm a lights-up-all-year kind of gal.

9. What's your favorite mall store? Please say Bed Bath & Beyond.

10. What's your family's sweetest or strangest holiday tradition? Tell me it includes Jell-O molds.

11. What are your thoughts on matching pajama sets? Bonus points for footy pajamas.

12. If you were a professional ugly sweater designer, what would this year's sweater look like? How does one describe quarantine chic?

13. If you could invent a holiday, what would it be and how would people celebrate it? W(h)ine Day, where you whine while drinking wine.

14. Is your family more into holiday 5Ks or holiday mimosas? The most important question. Ever.

Flirty & Festive Puns 15. I was thinking of a holiday-themed opener, but I don't think *yule* like it. But they will smile a little. Or sigh.

16. Your tree looks bland... Can I spruce it up? I'm sure it's a really nice tree!

17. Your style really sleighs me. Ho-ho-hold it — where did you get those jeans?

18. Don't be home alone — come over and watch it with me. I'm (Macaulay Culk)in it to win in.

19. Not looking to tie the knot, but I can be naughty and nice. OK fine. We can get married five minutes after matching.

20. I don't know about soulmates, but I'd love to be your solstice date. It is the longest night of year.

21. I'm not Frosty, but your profile is making me melt. Black ice isn't the only thing that'll bring you to your knees.

22. I was waiting for you to message me, but I guess I'll get the (snow)ball rolling. You're welcome.

23. I hope you're looking for something longer than eight nights, because I've got a latke love to give. I love you from your head to your potatoes.

24. I matched with you in the (St.) Nick of time. Now is a gift. That's why it's called the present.

25. Jingle bells? More like single-and-ready-to-mingle bells. I'm ready to go all the way.

Red Hot Icebreakers 26. Santa's busy. Can I sit on your lap and tell you what I want? I promise it's not a pony.

28. Maybe after Kwanzaa, I could take you out for seven nights of celebration. You're not a snack, you're a harvest celebration feast.

29. My News Years Resolution is to find a reason to delete this app. Do you think I can do it?

30. The things I want to do with you would land us both on the naughty list. It will feel really nice, though!

27. Do you mind if I screenshot your first photo? I want to show Santa exactly what I want for Christmas. Frankly, I want your dog... but you'll do.

31. Hanukkah may be over, but I can still light your fire. For eight nights, and maybe more.

32. Do you want to get laid under the tree with care? I'm really good at wrapping.

33. Wrapping all these presents is putting me in a giving mood. Do you feel like receiving?

34. Who needs naughty and nice? You're on my to-do list. Don't worry, you can still be naughty and nice.