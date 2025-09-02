If you catch yourself writing the same to-do list every morning, it might be time to switch up your approach to productivity. It’s so easy, after all, to feel busy without actually getting anything done. When that happens, it’s likely because you’re focusing on the wrong things, mismanaging your time, putting off important tasks for a later date — or all of the above.

One way to save the day? The 3-3-3 method, a productivity hack created by author Oliver Burkeman that’s currently going viral on TikTok. It’s a helpful answer to many common to-do list woes, thanks to how it restructures your time.

Creator @chasing_shearly said this technique allows her to get things done in every area of her life by breaking her daily to-do list into three distinct chunks. When following this method, you’d start your day with three hours of deep work on a major project — “one thing that’s actually going to move the needle,” she said in a clip — followed by three important to-dos that you keep putting off, and finally three administrative tasks that’ll keep your life in order.

Those who try it say the 3-3-3 method helps them stay organized, focused, and productive without feeling overwhelmed. Here’s what to know.

All About The 3-3-3 Method

The 3-3-3 method encourages you to kick off your day by focusing on one major project for three whole hours, like a big assignment that you need to finish for work, a lengthy paper that has a looming deadline, or an important task that’s necessary for your business.

On TikTok, many people recommended planning out your major task the night before so you can hit the ground running while you’re energized and motivated. While you work, you won’t break your attention to do other things, like answering a quick email or texting back a friend. Let all your energy pour into your project and make as much progress as possible. Bonus points if you have an iced coffee nearby so you can truly lock in.

Once the three hours are up — and you step away for a much-needed break and a quick stretch — you should feel ready to dive into three time-sensitive tasks that have to happen ASAP. These are the things that you need to do but keep putting off, even though they often only take a few minutes to finish.

At some point in the afternoon, you’ll make the annoying phone call, send the scary email, or attend a meeting. Choose three things, take a deep breath, and tackle them. As you finish each time-sensitive item, feel free to dramatically scratch it off your list.

To finish the 3-3-3 method, you’ll choose three routine tasks that are necessary to keep your life running smoothly. It’s typically things that fall on the back burner, like going for a walk, buying groceries, straightening up around your house, or making your to-do list for tomorrow. Pick three, even if they’re small, and get them done.

What Does The 3-3-3 Method Look Like?

The 3-3-3 method will look different for everyone, and that’s what makes it so great. While it has a solid structure, it’s completely customizable to your life.

On TikTok, creator @breakyourbudget said she uses the 3-3-3 technique to plan her entire day, adding that her three maintenance tasks are often work-related (she’ll take time to post on social media, for example) but they can sometimes include chores, errands, or health-related to-dos depending on what she needs to accomplish.

Meanwhile, her daily three-hour project often revolves around her business, while her life admin could be replying to TikTok comments — something she likes to do every day to maintain a presence on social media. To keep it all organized, she writes her to-dos and then checks them off on her iPad.

In her comments, one person wrote, “This method is everything. It truly works for me.” If you’ve been struggling to get things done or feel like every day slips by without any notable progress, the 3-3-3 method could be worth a try.