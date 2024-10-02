Yes, You Can Get Your Steps In Without Going Outside

In the summer, you might take for granted that the sun rises at 5:30 a.m. and doesn’t set until almost nine at night. It gives you 15 hours of bright daylight to go on as many hot girl walks as you please. It’s the perfect time of year to hit a 10,000 daily step goal, if you have one, especially when it means enjoying the weather. You also have the sunlight to stroll before and after work, which is a real treat.

But then comes fall. While the clocks haven’t turned back quite yet, it’s already noticeably darker in the evenings. Just like that, the allure of the hot girl walk is gone.

If you had a solid routine all summer long you might feel bad about dropping it in the fall, but according to Kelly Bernadyn, CPT, a Michigan-based group fitness instructor at Life Time gyms, it’s very common — and perfectly fine — to adjust your workout for the weather. “Getting 10,000 steps a day is challenging enough as it is, but adding in seasonal changes can make it even tougher,” she tells Bustle.

If you haven’t been in the mood to strut around town, you definitely aren’t alone and it’s totally fine to hit pause on your hot girl walk streak in the colder months.

No Hot Girl Walk? No Problem

Instead of forcing yourself to walk in the dark in the morning or venturing out in the chilly weather after dinner, you might feel compelled to sleep in or stay inside under a warm, cozy blanket with a movie and a bowl of popcorn. And really, who could blame you?

It’s natural for your energy levels to dip this time of year as you prepare to enter a wintery hibernation mode. Personally? I’ve been feeling extra tired. Like, a nap a day kind of tired. It’s the rainy weather, the foggy mornings, and the earlier sunset, as well as a general sense of wanting to be inside next to a candle. (It’s probably also low vitamin B levels, but who’s to say.)

How To Create A Workout For Fall

That said, if you’re in the mood to prioritize movement, even if you won’t be going for a five-mile walk, there are plenty of other ways to go about it in the fall. If you live in the blustery Northeast or Midwest, Bernadyn recommends picking up a walking pad and recreating your hot girl walks inside. “It’s all about finding what boosts your morale and energy,” she says.

TikTok’s viral cozy cardio trend, created by Hope Zuckerbrow, could be another source of inspo to get your steps in at home. The idea is to walk on a tread while watching TV and sipping a tasty beverage, maybe even in your pajamas.

Alternatively, you might do a 45-minute guided meditation that helps you feel grounded amidst the chaos of life, an online yoga class to feel stretchy and calm, or a 30-minute dance party to get your sweat on — and boost your mood — right there in your living room.

