Sleep is crucial for your physical and mental health, but many factors, both internal and external, can impact how well you sleep at night. For one? Vitamins. You probably didn't know thatvitamin and mineral deficiencies can be linked to insomnia, but the relationship between vitamins and sleep is complicated.
"Nutrients are the building blocks of calming neurotransmitters that help our brains settle down, so not getting enough of those key nutrients can make it difficult to get really solid sleep," Robin Foroutan RDN, a registered dietitian, tells Bustle.
Here are four vitamins and minerals that are linked to sleeping badly.
The key thing to remember with vitamin deficiencies is that they might not be treated with supplements alone; the deficiency could be caused by your body not absorbing the vitamin properly, or other reasons. It's best to check in with your doctor if you're having trouble sleeping and think vitamins and minerals might be the cause.
