Next Time You Listen To Music, Remember The "60/60" Rule

If you wear headphones all day, every day, this one’s for you. There’s a good chance you’re overdoing it with the volume and potentially hurting your hearing. To spare your senses, it could be as easy as following the “60/60 rule” that’s circulating on TikTok.

Instead of wearing your headphones at work, on the subway, at the gym, and while you sleep, the 60/60 rule is all about giving your ears a break. The idea is to listen to your music at 60% volume for 60 minutes at a time before turning it down — or completely off.

According to Dr. Erika Porter, an audiologist and senior audiology manager at Phonak, hearing loss is more common than you think. That’s because certain habits, like listening to loud music, can damage the tiny “hair cells” within the ear that transmit physical sound waves to electrical signals that go to the brain.

“With loud sounds, like music, the hair cells are damaged,” Porter tells Bustle. “Think of ocean waves hitting grass along the beach. Sometimes the damage is temporary, and the hair cells recover, but the more often they are exposed to the loud noise, the less and less they recover.” Here’s why the “60/60 rule” can help.

Save Your Ears With The 60/60 Rule

Witthaya Prasongsin/Moment/Getty Images

Even though you may love loud music, your ears really don’t. Symptoms of early hearing loss vary from person to person, but often include not being able to hear in noisy spaces (like bars or restaurants) and asking people to repeat themselves regularly, Porter says.

If you’ve damaged your hearing, you might also notice ringing in your ears or a sensation that your ears are blocked. “Hearing loss can also progress over time,” she says. “The effects of a mild hearing loss might not be as noticeable at first, but as hearing decreases, the challenges might become more apparent.”

According to Dr. Brandy Pouliot, an audiologist and Phonak’s director of audiology, loud music is one of the top reasons young people can’t hear, whether it’s music at concerts, in your car, or while wearing headphones. “Competing background noise, poor-fitting headphones/earbuds, personal preferences, and emotion can contribute to how loud you turn your music up,” she tells Bustle. If you’re working out, for example, you might really blast it.

Your ears also tend to tolerate more noise as the day goes on, which makes it easier to slide the volume up without even realizing it. “Have you ever gotten in your car in the morning and been surprised by how loud you listened to the radio the evening before?” Pouliot says. All of this sound adds up throughout the day, and over time, can start to impact your hearing.

Protect Your Ears

Guillermo Spelucin/Moment/Getty Images

The 60/60 rule is all about consciously reducing the intensity of your tunes. “By limiting the [volume] of your music and reducing the time in which you expose yourself to it, you can potentially prevent temporary and permanent damage to those inner hair cells,” Pouliot says.

Start with headphones that fit properly. Are they snug? If so, you won’t be as inclined to pump up the jams just so you can hear your music better, especially in loud places like the subway or gym. From there, check the settings on your phone.

“Current Apple and Android phones allow you to limit volume,” Pouliot says. “Some headphones will also come with volume limits, which can help you make sure that the sound is under a certain volume independent of your phone or stereo settings.”

Taking a break is also key. As Dr. Joan Oexmann, an audiologist, says, even a short break of 10 to 15 minutes can be beneficial. “However, spreading your listening time throughout the day is best,” she says. Aim to pop out your headphones every hour, at the very least.

Just like your body loves a break — like a nice bed rot on a Saturday — treat your ears to the same. “Breaks can allow your ears to recover and help support long-term hearing health,” Oexmann adds. “Remember to listen to your ears — even if you are in the 60/60 limits. If you experience fatigue or ringing or a fullness, it could be your ears telling you that you need a break.”

Sources:

Dr. Erika Porter, audiologist, senior audiology manager at Phonak

Dr. Brandy Pouliot, audiologist, director of audiology at Phonak

Dr. Joan Oexmann, audiologist, senior digital solutions marketing manager at Phonak