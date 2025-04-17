Sometimes you bed rot because you have to, like when you’re sick or in a bad mood, but other times it’s more of an intentional choice. According to TikTok, this is when you can elevate your bed rot game and turn it into a luxurious, ultra-relaxing experience simply by adding a few extras.

For those not in the know, a bed rot sesh typically involves wearing three-day-old pajamas while you lie in bed and, well, rot. You might surround yourself with snacks, watch a comfort TV show, and scroll on your phone — and it truly hits the spot. A bed rot is about lying around and relaxing to the max, but if you want to elevate the experience, it’s easy to add an extra layer of sophistication.

In a viral video shared April 7, TikTok creator @girlllllhouse showed off their fancy bed rot set-up featuring a dirty martini, popcorn, and candy in a crystal bowl. It was all laid out elegantly on a silver tray, and they even added a mini lamp for the perfect mood lighting. Lush.

In their comments, someone said, “This is what I mean by romanticizing the little things.” Another joked, “This isn’t rotting. This is fermenting,” while someone else wrote, “You just inspired me to level up my bed rotting.” If you’re a big fan of bed rotting, but are kind of over the rot factor, here’s how you can make your time in bed feel a little more chic.

How To Elevate Your Bed Rot

For this experience, you can think of it as less of a “bed rot” which comes with its own meaning and connotations, and more of a curated moment of relaxation. The only thing that stays the same? The fact that you’ll be in a reclined position.

A luxury-inspired bed rot is perfect when you’re looking forward to some much-needed time off, like a Sunday spent at home or a Friday night in. If you’ve had a hard week and can’t wait to flop into your comforter, it wouldn’t hurt to fill a tray with snacks and treats and take it with you. With this trend, it’s all about making the mundane parts of bed rotting as fancy as possible.

This is when you might put your favorite chips in a bowl instead of eating them straight out of the bag or pour your go-to bubbly beverage into a wine glass instead of sipping from the can. Getting the idea? If you can make it chic by adding a napkin, dish, or pretty glass, go forth.

Elevating your bed rot might also mean fluffing your blankets and pillows. Before you slip between the sheets, make sure they’re pulled tight like a hotel. Nothing beats the feeling of getting into a freshly-made bed, and it’ll feel so much better than resting in a jumble of linens.

What you wear can play a big part, too. Creator @thatgirlintheboots put on matching pajamas, and just like that, turned her bed rot into something more. Whether you go for a silky nightgown or matching PJs, swapping out of your oversized t-shirt with holes in it can make your reset day feel like a treat.

Another way to elevate your time in bed? By switching up what you do while lying back. Instead of marathoning a TV show or scrolling for eight hours straight — something that can feel quite mind-numbing after a while — you could try reading, listening to music, or journaling.

With an elevated bed rot, the goal is to rest and reset in a way that feels very purposeful, as well as a little bit chic. Sure, it doesn’t have to replace the true “goblin mode” that is bed rotting, but it’s a delightful way to mix things up and romanticize something you were probably going to do anyway.